California skate park named for Black motorist fatally beaten in police traffic stop

Anna Reynolds-Madsen, 9, performs tricks on the ramp after the ribbon cutting celebration on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Regency Community Park in Sacramento, Calif., for the Tyre Nichols Skate Park, named in honor of the former Sacramento resident who was fatally beaten by Memphis police officers following a traffic stop in January. (Sara Nevis/The Sacramento Bee via AP) Anna Reynolds-Madsen, 9, performs tricks on the ramp after the ribbon cutting celebration on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Regency Community Park in Sacramento, Calif., for the Tyre Nichols Skate Park, named in honor of the former Sacramento resident who was fatally beaten by Memphis police officers following a traffic stop in January. (Sara Nevis/The Sacramento Bee via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

No plans to invite Canada to join AUKUS: White House

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says there are no plans to re-evaluate the makeup of AUKUS — a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — to include Canada.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social