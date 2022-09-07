California sheriff's deputy in custody after double slaying

In this undated photo released by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office is Devin Williams Jr. (Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP) In this undated photo released by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office is Devin Williams Jr. (Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social