California regulators vote to extend Diablo Canyon nuclear plant operations through 2030
California energy regulators voted Thursday to allow the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant to operate for an additional five years, despite calls from environmental groups to shut it down.
The California Public Utilities Commission agreed to extend the shutdown date for the state's last functioning nuclear power facility through 2030 instead of closing it in 2025 as previously agreed.
Separately, the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission will consider whether to extend the plant's operating licenses.
The twin reactors, located midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, began operating in the mid-1980s. They supply up to 9 per cent of the state's electricity on any given day.
The Public Utilities Commission's decision marks the latest development in a long fight over the operation and safety of the plant, which sits on a bluff above the Pacific Ocean.
In August, a state judge rejected a lawsuit filed by Friends of the Earth that sought to block Pacific Gas & Electric, which operates the plant, from seeking to extend its operating life.
And in October, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission rejected a request from environmental groups to immediately shut down one of two reactors.
PG&E agreed in 2016 to shutter the plant by 2025, but at the direction of the state changed course and now intends to seek a longer operating run for the plant, which doesn't produce greenhouse gases that can contribute to climate change.
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who once was a leading voice to close the plant, said last year that Diablo Canyon's power is needed beyond 2025 to ward off possible blackouts as California transitions to solar and other renewable energy sources.
Activists condemned the extension and noted that the projected costs of continuing to run the aging plant are expected to top US$6 billion.
"This ill-conceived decision will further escalate financial strain on California ratepayers and extend the threat of a catastrophe at Diablo Canyon," said Ken Cook, president of the nonprofit Environmental Working Group.
"With California's annual renewable energy additions exceeding Diablo Canyon's output, there is zero reason to keep it running," he added in a statement.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal gun control bill passes Senate, poised to become law
The federal Liberal government's contentious gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the Senate without changes on Thursday and is now poised to become law.
'I haven't done anything criminally wrong': Arrest warrant issued for 'crypto king' associate in Dubai
An Ontario judge has ordered the arrest of an associate of the self-proclaimed ‘crypto king’ after he refused to surrender his passport and claimed he fled to Dubai instead.
BREAKING 'Historic day in art fraud world': Thunder Bay man sentenced to five years
The first of eight suspects accused in a massive Indigenous art fraud case has been sentenced to five years in prison in a northern Ontario court Thursday.
Liberals, NDP agree to new deadline to introduce pharmacare legislation
After being unable to table — let alone pass — pharmacare framework legislation this year, the Liberals and New Democrats have agreed to a new deadline to present the bill: March 1, 2024.
Federal judge upholds deportation order against trucker in Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A federal judge has dismissed a bid to avoid deportation by the semi-truck driver responsible for the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy in 2018.
Fourth Calgarian arrested for terrorism-related offences in ongoing investigation
A fourth person has been arrested in Calgary as part of an ongoing national security investigation related to terrorism-related posts on TikTok and other social media sites.
Liberal MPs ask universities if calling for genocide of Jews violates school codes
Five Liberal members of Parliament are asking 25 Canadian university presidents to say whether calling for a genocide against Jewish people or the elimination of Israel violates their school policies.
As Conservative House tactics persist, Gould suggests Poilievre's party take a 'time-out'
As members of Parliament are bracing for the end of the House of Commons sitting—on time despite persisting Conservative delay tactics—Government House Leader Karina Gould says she thinks Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's party needs 'a little time-out.'
Boy, 13, charged after allegedly planning mass shooting in a synagogue
A 13-year old boy from Canton, Ohio, has been charged with allegedly planning a mass shooting of a local Jewish synagogue.
Canada
-
'I haven't done anything criminally wrong': Arrest warrant issued for 'crypto king' associate in Dubai
An Ontario judge has ordered the arrest of an associate of the self-proclaimed ‘crypto king’ after he refused to surrender his passport and claimed he fled to Dubai instead.
-
Fourth Calgarian arrested for terrorism-related offences in ongoing investigation
A fourth person has been arrested in Calgary as part of an ongoing national security investigation related to terrorism-related posts on TikTok and other social media sites.
-
Canada produced nearly a quarter of the global wildfire emissions in 2023: report
Canada produced 23 per cent of the global wildfire carbon emissions for 2023, according to a new report by Copernicus, an environmental observation department of the European Union’s Space program.
-
Could defence lawyers be punished for closing argument in Ibrahim Ali case?
The family of a 13-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted and murdered by Ibrahim Ali in July 2017 said they were “shocked and revolted at the appalling conduct of the defence during the case,” and want the two lawyers to lose their licences.
-
Federal judge upholds deportation order against trucker in Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A federal judge has dismissed a bid to avoid deportation by the semi-truck driver responsible for the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy in 2018.
-
'This is extremely difficult': Convicted killer of N.B. teen denied parole
Convicted killer Patrice Mailloux appeared at a parole hearing in Quebec on Monday and a day later the Parole Board of Canada made the decision to deny day parole and full parole.
World
-
Boy, 13, charged after allegedly planning mass shooting in a synagogue
A 13-year old boy from Canton, Ohio, has been charged with allegedly planning a mass shooting of a local Jewish synagogue.
-
California regulators vote to extend Diablo Canyon nuclear plant operations through 2030
California energy regulators voted Thursday to allow the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant to operate for an additional five years, despite calls from environmental groups to shut it down.
-
EU leaders fail to agree on a (euro)50 billion aid package for Ukraine and on renegotiation of EU budget
The European Union decided Thursday to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, a momentous moment and stunning reversal for a country at war that had struggled to find the backing for its membership aspirations and long faced obstinate opposition from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
-
Alaska governor's budget plan includes roughly US$3,400 checks for residents and deficit of nearly $1B
Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy unveiled a budget plan Thursday that would pay residents an oil-wealth dividend of about US$3,400 next year using a formula that lawmakers have all but abandoned and use savings to plug an estimated US$990 million deficit.
-
Black child, 10, sentenced to probation and a book report for urinating in public
A 10-year-old Black child who urinated in a parking lot must serve three months' probation and write a two-page book report on the late NBA star Kobe Bryant, a Mississippi judge has ordered.
-
Jurors deciding how much Giuliani must pay for lies in a Georgia election workers' case
Jurors began deliberating Thursday to decide how much Rudy Giuliani must pay two former Georgia election workers for spreading lies about them that led to a barrage of racist threats and upended their lives.
Politics
-
Liberal gun control bill passes Senate, poised to become law
The federal Liberal government's contentious gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the Senate without changes on Thursday and is now poised to become law.
-
Liberals, NDP agree to new deadline to introduce pharmacare legislation
After being unable to table — let alone pass — pharmacare framework legislation this year, the Liberals and New Democrats have agreed to a new deadline to present the bill: March 1, 2024.
-
As Conservative House tactics persist, Gould suggests Poilievre's party take a 'time-out'
As members of Parliament are bracing for the end of the House of Commons sitting—on time despite persisting Conservative delay tactics—Government House Leader Karina Gould says she thinks Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's party needs 'a little time-out.'
Health
-
Skin creams, workout supplements and Teslas: Here are the recalls of the week in Canada
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including more unauthorized skin lightening creams and workout supplements, while Transport Canada flagged an issue with tens of thousands of Teslas.
-
What to know about abortion lawsuits being heard in U.S. courts this week
The Texas Supreme Court received a lot of attention this week when it rejected a woman's request for an immediate abortion there due to harrowing pregnancy complications. It's one of several Western states where there have been developments and court arguments this week in lawsuits over state abortion policies.
-
Health Canada warning people not to buy unauthorized injectable drug products
Health Canada is warning people not to buy unauthorized injectable drug products from a company called Canlab Research, saying they 'may pose serious health risks.'
Sci-Tech
-
The Geminids meteor shower will be at its peak this week. Here's how you can see it
It’s almost time for the annual light show that astronomers call one of the most impressive meteor showers of the year—the Geminids are set to be at their highest visibility this week, bringing hundreds of meteors streaking across the sky.
-
Pope, once a victim of AI-generated imagery, calls for treaty to regulate artificial intelligence
Pope Francis on Thursday called for an international treaty to ensure artificial intelligence is developed and used ethically, arguing that the risks of technology lacking human values of compassion, mercy, morality and forgiveness are too great.
-
How deepfake hoaxes may be used in Canada by violent extremists, according to analysts
Violent extremists who lack the means to carry out an attack in Canada could compensate by perpetrating hoaxes with the help of artificial intelligence, says a newly released analysis.
Entertainment
-
Andre Braugher died from lung cancer, rep for 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' and 'Homicide' star says
Andre Braugher died from lung cancer, a representative said Thursday.
-
opinion
opinion How much of Season 6 of 'The Crown' is actually accurate?
The final part of the final season of hit series "The Crown" is finally here, and not without controversy ahead of its release. In a column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down moments of fact versus fiction in part two of the sixth season.
-
Jurors hear closing arguments in domestic violence trial of actor Jonathan Majors
A Manhattan jury will soon decide if Jonathan Majors is guilty of assaulting his girlfriend following two weeks of clashing narratives about whether the rising Hollywood star was the aggressor or victim during a chaotic struggle in the backseat of a car.
Business
-
Amazon, Target and more will stop selling water beads marketed to kids due to rising safety concerns
Three major retailers -- Amazon, Target and Walmart -- say they're suspending sales of water-bead products marketed to young children due to growing safety concerns.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE How Canadians' fears about the economy translate to their spending habits
Canadians are tightening their belts this holiday season, spending less overall than they did at the same time last year while worrying about how they will fare financially in 2024, according to new data from Nanos Research.
-
Canadian home sales, listings, prices down in November from a month earlier: CREA
Home sales, prices and listings fell in November from a month earlier as many potential buyers and sellers hunkered down to wait for signs of relief on interest rates, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Thursday.
Lifestyle
-
No turkey, no cannabis: Here's what to know about crossing the Canada-U.S. border during the holidays
The Canada Border Services Agency is urging Canadians to be prepared before crossing the border ahead of one of the busiest travel periods of the year.
-
Cat-lover Taylor Swift celebrated in B.C. SPCA fundraising drive
The B.C. SPCA is riding Taylor Swift's coattails – or cat-tails? – with a fundraising campaign celebrating the animal-loving superstar being named TIME's 2023 Person of the Year.
-
Rembrandt portraits that were privately held for nearly 200 years go on show in Amsterdam
After nearly 200 years in a private collection, a pair of small portraits by 17th century Dutch Master Rembrandt van Rijn went on display Wednesday after a long-term loan to the Netherlands' national art and history museum.
Sports
-
Bianca Andreescu says her back isn't ready for the Australian Open
Bianca Andreescu says she won't play in next month's Australian Open because of a nagging back injury. The 2019 U.S. Open champion from Mississauga, Ont., has been dealing with a stress fracture in her back since the summer.
-
Female soccer fans in Iran allowed into Tehran stadium for men's game. FIFA head praises progress
Female soccer fans in Iran claimed a small win Thursday in their long campaign to be allowed into stadiums to watch men's games after decades of near total exclusion and harassment.
-
Tim Hortons, Telus reinstate support for Hockey Canada following scandal
Two sponsors who previously pulled support for Hockey Canada, when it was embroiled in scandal last year, say they are backing the organization once more.
Autos
-
Transport Canada says Tesla recall will affect roughly 193,000 cars in Canada
Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system Autopilot after announcing a recall of 2.03 million vehicles for the issue in the United States, Transport Canada said Wednesday.
-
U.S. agency takes first step to mandate anti-drunk driving technology
U.S. auto safety regulators said on Tuesday they have begun the process that will eventually force carmakers to adopt new technology to prevent intoxicated drivers from starting vehicles.
-
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in U.S. due to defective system
Tesla is recalling nearly all vehicles sold in the U.S., more than 2 million, to update software and fix a defective system that's supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when using Autopilot.