California prosecutors seek to bar parents from contacting 13 kids kept captive
Louise Anna Turpin, far left, with attorney Jeff Moore, second from left, and her husband David Allen Turpin, listen to attorney, David Macher, as they appear in court for their arraignment in Riverside, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. (Frederic J. Brown/Pool Photo via AP)
Michael Balsamo and Emily Schmall, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 2:04AM EST
LOS ANGELES - California prosecutors are asking a judge to bar the parents accused of torturing their children and shackling them to beds for months at a time from contacting the victims.
The court proceeding is the latest step by authorities to sever ties between David and Louise Turpin and their 13 children. The siblings, between 2 and 29 years old, were rescued from their filthy home in Perris on Jan. 14.
Riverside County prosecutors are seeking a protective order prohibiting the Turpins from having any contact with their children.
The case has attention from around the world. About 20 people from across the U.S have offered to take the seven adult children and six minors and keep them together.
David and Louise Turpin have pleaded not guilty to torture, abuse and other charges.