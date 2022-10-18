California man charged in 3 slayings linked to serial killer
Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Northern California man with fatally shooting three men whom police have said were among six victims slain by a serial killer over the past year and a half.
Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings dating back to April 2021. Police had been conducting surveillance on him Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly "out hunting" for another victim.
The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday filed three counts of murder, one count of a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of ammunition. Brownlee, a truck driver who had recently moved to Stockton from Oakland, was only charged in three recent slayings in Stockton.
District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said she expects to file additional charges in two other murders in Stockton, as well as an attempted murder. Another killing occurred last year in Oakland, which is located in Alameda County.
"There are some people who are just simply too dangerous to share the streets with you and I," Verber Salazar said at a press conference after Brownlee's arraignment.
Brownlee did not enter a plea Tuesday and was scheduled to return to court on Nov. 14 for further arraignment. The judge assigned him a public defender. The public defender's office did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Detectives are still seeking tips from the public because Brownlee might be linked to more crimes, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said.
"We're going to stay tenacious, we don't know how many cases there are," McFadden said.
The firearm found in Brownlee's possession during his arrest is of a similar caliber to the one that was used in the violence. Authorities believe the same gun was used in the slayings of the three men and are testing it to determine whether it was used in the other shootings.
Verber Salazar would not say whether Brownlee knew any of the victims personally.
It was not immediately known if Brownlee has an attorney who can comment on his behalf. He is being held in jail without bail.
Authorities previously described the suspect -- now identified as Brownlee -- as a serial killer who was "on a mission" but did not appear to have a clear motive in who he targeted for his crimes. Investigators have said ballistics tests and video evidence linked the shootings.
The five men killed in Stockton this year were Paul Yaw, 35, who died July 8; Salvador Debudey Jr., 43, who died Aug. 11; Jonathan Rodriguez Hernandez, 21, who died Aug. 30; Juan Cruz, 52, who died Sept. 21; and Lawrence Lopez Sr., 54, who died Sept. 27. Juan Vasquez Serrano, 39, was killed in Oakland on April 10, 2021, and Natasha LaTour, 46, was shot in Stockton on April 16 that year but survived.
The criminal complaint filed Tuesday only lists charges for the killings of Rodriguez, Cruz and Lopez.
Brownlee grew up in Oakland and has a criminal history that includes traffic violations and convictions for drug crimes in Alameda County that goes back to an arrest when he was 15 years old , according to The East Bay Times. He was most recently discharged from parole in 2006.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Many failure points': Ottawa mayor tells Emergencies Act inquiry of city's struggles, frustration with Ford
Outgoing Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson testified before the Public Order Emergency Commission on Oct. 18, as public hearings continued into the invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Here are some highlights from his testimony and the documents referenced during his appearance before the commission.
PM Trudeau, Poilievre spar over recession concerns, affordability bill
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre sparred in the House of Commons on Tuesday over concerns of a looming recession and how the federal government should be tackling inflation.
College student killed by plane propeller after date in Georgia
A college student died after being struck by the propeller of a small plane as he disembarked at an airport in southeast Georgia, authorities said.
U.S. fighter jets intercept two Russian bombers near Alaska
A pair of U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets intercepted two long-range Russian bombers near Alaska on Monday. According to NORAD, the Russian aircraft 'did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace' after being intercepted.
BREAKING | 'Tragic and horrific': RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., the province's public safety minister confirmed. Mike Farnworth said Tuesday that the victim was a female officer who was on duty.
'Help us save ourselves': Ukraine MP's message to allies
A Ukraine member of parliament is pleading with the world to give her country weapons, air force protection systems and wide-range missiles, asking allies to 'help us save ourselves.'
Testimony: What actor Kevin Spacey said at NY civil sex abuse trial
Kevin Spacey remained composed Tuesday during cross examination at a civil trial, repeatedly rejecting suggestions that he wasn't telling the truth when he denied an actor's claims that he made a sexual advance on him when he was 14 in the 1980s.
Father charged with first-degree murder in deaths of 2 children in Laval, Que.
A 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. accused of killing his two children was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. The father, Kamaljit Arora, was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm for allegedly strangling his wife in what police believe was a case of domestic violence in the family's home Monday night.
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Tragic and horrific': RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., the province's public safety minister confirmed. Mike Farnworth said Tuesday that the victim was a female officer who was on duty.
-
Canadian gets 20 years for recruiting Islamic State fighters
A Canadian national who lived in Southern California was sentenced to 20 years in U.S. prison on Monday for helping at least a half-dozen Canadians and Americans join the Islamic State group in Syria in 2013 and 2014.
-
'It's unfathomable': Jaqueline McDermott's mother says daughter died by suicide
Jaqueline McDermott's mother, Nathalie St-Maurice, breaks her silence about the cause of her missing daughter's death after McDermott's body was found in B.C.
-
Police ID man gunned down at Vancouver golf course
Homicide investigators have identified the man gunned down at a Vancouver golf course Monday – a killing authorities believe was linked to the Lower Mainland's bloody gang conflict.
-
Father charged with first-degree murder in deaths of 2 children in Laval, Que.
A 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. accused of killing his two children was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. The father, Kamaljit Arora, was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm for allegedly strangling his wife in what police believe was a case of domestic violence in the family's home Monday night.
-
Rare 1st edition Anne of Green Gables novel found in Alberta museum
A rare printing of a classic Canadian novel related to the Anne of Green Gables series has been located on the shelves of an Alberta heritage museum.
World
-
'Help us save ourselves': Ukraine MP's message to allies
A Ukraine member of parliament is pleading with the world to give her country weapons, air force protection systems and wide-range missiles, asking allies to 'help us save ourselves.'
-
Admitted pedophile on trial for kidnapping dies in custody
A self-proclaimed pedophilia advocate and accused kidnapper who was on trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old California girl has died in custody in Arizona, according to public records.
-
Ukraine's power, water supplies under Russian attack again
Airstrikes cut power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians on Tuesday, part of what the country's president called an expanding Russian campaign to drive the nation into the cold and dark and make peace talks impossible.
-
College student killed by plane propeller after date in Georgia
A college student died after being struck by the propeller of a small plane as he disembarked at an airport in southeast Georgia, authorities said.
-
U.S. fighter jets intercept two Russian bombers near Alaska
A pair of U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets intercepted two long-range Russian bombers near Alaska on Monday. According to NORAD, the Russian aircraft 'did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace' after being intercepted.
-
California man charged in 3 slayings linked to serial killer
Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Northern California man with fatally shooting three men whom police have said were among six victims slain by a serial killer over the past year and a half.
Politics
-
'Many failure points': Ottawa mayor tells Emergencies Act inquiry of city's struggles, frustration with Ford
Outgoing Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson testified before the Public Order Emergency Commission on Oct. 18, as public hearings continued into the invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Here are some highlights from his testimony and the documents referenced during his appearance before the commission.
-
PM Trudeau, Poilievre spar over recession concerns, affordability bill
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre sparred in the House of Commons on Tuesday over concerns of a looming recession and how the federal government should be tackling inflation.
-
Groups want planned handgun freeze exemption to include wider range of sport shooters
MPs are coming under pressure to broaden an exemption to a planned federal handgun freeze to include a wider range of sport shooters -- an idea prominent firearm-control advocates firmly oppose.
Health
-
Hair-straightening products linked with uterine cancer risk: study
Hair-straightening products may significantly increase the risk of developing uterine cancer among those who use them frequently, a large study published on Monday suggests.
-
What to know about this year's flu shot
With flu season back in swing, Canadians are encouraged to get their annual flu shot. This year's influenza vaccine rollout might be more crucial than ever, an expert says.
-
Some screen time may be better than none after a concussion, Canadian study finds
Doctors typically recommend that children avoid electronic devices with screens after a concussion. But a new Canadian study suggests while too much screen time can hinder recovery, banning screen time altogether may not be the answer, either.
Sci-Tech
-
Are you a mosquito magnet? It could be your smell
A new study finds that some people really are "mosquito magnets" and it probably has to do with the way they smell.
-
Meta agrees to sell Giphy, ending battle with U.K. regulators
Facebook parent Meta said Tuesday that it will sell off Giphy after running out of options to thwart a ruling by U.K. regulators, who again found that the deal to buy the GIF-sharing platform would limit competition and innovation.
-
Astronaut James McDivitt, Apollo 9 commander, dies at 93
James A. McDivitt, who commanded the Apollo 9 mission testing the first complete set of equipment to go to the moon, has died. He was 93.
Entertainment
-
Testimony: What actor Kevin Spacey said at NY civil sex abuse trial
Kevin Spacey remained composed Tuesday during cross examination at a civil trial, repeatedly rejecting suggestions that he wasn't telling the truth when he denied an actor's claims that he made a sexual advance on him when he was 14 in the 1980s.
-
R. Kelly associate seeks legal fees after acquittal
R. Kelly's former business manager asked a federal judge to award him $850,000 in attorneys fees after a jury acquitted him during the same trial in Chicago at which the R&B singer was convicted of child pornography charges.
-
Report: Theme park attendance was a roller coaster in 2021
Last year was a roller coaster ride for theme parks worldwide, with U.S. water parks approaching pre-pandemic levels and parks in China struggling with lockdowns, according to a new report.
Business
-
S&P/TSX composite up more than 175 points, U.S. markets also gain on Tuesday
Canada's main stock index closed up more than 175 points, alongside gains in the U.S. markets, ahead of Canadian inflation data due out on Wednesday.
-
Centi-millionaires: How Canada's ultra-rich rank worldwide
Canada is home to more than 500 people that fit in a category of wealthy individuals dubbed the ‘centi-millionaires,’ says a report by Henley & Partners.
-
Stocks rise on Wall Street as investors focus on earnings
Stocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday and added to weekly gains for major indexes that have been mired in a broad slump amid inflation and recession concerns.
Lifestyle
-
New Brunswick figure skaters proving age is just a number with recent medal wins
Two Fredericton figure skaters recently took part in an international competition and, at ages 51 and 65, took home medals.
-
Centi-millionaires: How Canada's ultra-rich rank worldwide
Canada is home to more than 500 people that fit in a category of wealthy individuals dubbed the ‘centi-millionaires,’ says a report by Henley & Partners.
-
Ontario grandmother graduates university at 85
A recent fall convocation ceremony in Toronto had a very special graduate in attendance: an 85-year-old grandmother from Markham, Ont.
Sports
-
Former Belgium soccer player suspended for smoking on bench before game
Former Belgium international Radja Nainggolan has been suspended until further notice by Royal Antwerp after he was caught smoking an electronic cigarette on the bench.
-
Cuba seeks World Cup qualification after nearly a century
Cuba's men's team best ranking was No. 46 in 2006, only to drop to its worst ranking of No. 182 in 2018. Meanwhile, the women's team is ranked 97th out of 185 countries.
-
Neymar appears in court in trial over Barcelona transfer
A few hours after scoring the winning goal in Paris Saint-Germain's victory over Marseille in the French league, Neymar arrived in court in Spain on Monday to face a trial for alleged irregularities involving his transfer to Barcelona in 2013.
Autos
-
Concussed NASCAR champion Kurt Busch to step away from sport
NASCAR champion Kurt Busch will miss the rest of this season with a concussion and will not compete full-time in 2023.
-
Grandfather arrested after toddler left in returned rental car at Florida airport
A Florida grandfather was arrested after an employee at a Hertz car rental lot in the Daytona Beach International Airport discovered a toddler who was left in the back seat of a returned vehicle for about 45 minutes Monday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
-
Metro Vancouver drivers expected to see historic price drop at the pumps
Some long overdue relief is coming for Metro Vancouver drivers as gas prices are expected to fall dramatically in the next 24 hours.