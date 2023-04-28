California landslide halts rail service, homes evacuated

In this image from KABC7 video, is an aerial view of a landslide on the western side of the Casa Romantica and Cultural Center and Gardens in San Clemente, Calif., on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The landslide in Southern California has closed the historic cultural centre, shut down rail service in the area and forced the evacuation of nearby residences, officials said. The slope on the hillside dropped about 20 feet (about 6 metres) after several days of minor earth movement. (KABC7 via AP) In this image from KABC7 video, is an aerial view of a landslide on the western side of the Casa Romantica and Cultural Center and Gardens in San Clemente, Calif., on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The landslide in Southern California has closed the historic cultural centre, shut down rail service in the area and forced the evacuation of nearby residences, officials said. The slope on the hillside dropped about 20 feet (about 6 metres) after several days of minor earth movement. (KABC7 via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social