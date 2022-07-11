California heat builds as crews protect Yosemite sequoias
WATCH LIVE | What we know about the network system failure that led to the Rogers outage
The fallout continues days after a massive system failure disrupted the Rogers network, throwing customers across the country offline last Friday and into the weekend for some. CTVNews.ca breaks down what we know about the nationwide outage.
Ontario woman enduring effects of long COVID begins process for medically assisted death
Contracting COVID-19 radically changed Tracey Thompson's life. The Toronto woman says the enduring illness and lack of substantive financial support has led her to begin the process of ending her life.
Trial set in 2023 for men accused of conspiracy to murder at Alberta border blockade
A trial for four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade in southern Alberta has been scheduled for next year.
NEW | U.S. backs Canada's decision to return Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
The United States is supporting Canada's decision to allow a Canadian company to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany, saying in the short term it was the right move, as European countries continue working towards reducing their 'collective dependence' on Russian energy.
N.S. mass killer's abuse of spouse had roots going back generations, inquiry hears
Domestic violence extended back generations in the family of the man who carried out the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, a document released Monday by a public inquiry reveals.
Former Hells Angels boss Maurice 'Mom' Boucher dead at 69
Former Hells Angels boss Maurice "Mom" Boucher, regarded as one of the most infamous criminals in Quebec history, has died.
'Our system will completely collapse': Nurses' federation urges support for health-care workers suffering from burnout
A nurses' shortage made worse over the pandemic has advocates calling on the federal government to provide more support to health-care workers overwhelmed in the industry.
As BA.4 and BA.5 take hold, experts say a summer wave of COVID-19 is underway
As summer festivals get underway across Canada, so too has another wave of COVID-19, experts warn. The more infectious BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are expected to make up a larger share of all COVID-19 cases in Canada.
'Worst thing I've ever seen on the farm': Sask. family loses nearly 30 cattle to lightning strike
A family in southwest Saskatchewan is facing both a financial and emotional loss after 28 of their cattle were struck and killed by lightning.
Strike deadline for Via Rail workers extended again as Unifor continues negotiations
Unifor says it has again pushed back the deadline for a strike by Via Rail workers that could lead to the immediate suspension of rail services across Canada.
Man missing after golf cart goes into pond at course north of Toronto
A man is 'unaccounted for' after a golf cart was reportedly driven into a large pond at a golf course in Richmond Hill, Ont.
Unification Church distances itself from Shinzo Abe's assassination
The Japan branch of South Korea's Unification Church acknowledged Monday as its member the mother of the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, but denied that it demanded large donations from anyone.
Sri Lanka's political chaos persists as crisis talks go on
A weekend of political chaos in Sri Lanka stretched into Monday, with opposition leaders yet to agree on replacements for embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his prime minister whose residences remain occupied by protesters angered over the country's economic collapse.
California heat builds as crews protect Yosemite sequoias
A heat wave was developing in California on Monday but winds were light as firefighters battled a wildfire that poses a threat to a grove of giant sequoias and a small community in Yosemite National Park.
U.S. denies North Dakota's request to restore hours at Canada-U.S. border crossings
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection won't restore hours of operation to pre-pandemic levels at some ports of entry in North Dakota, despite pressure from Gov. Doug Burgum.
Police detain man with explosives in Warsaw, evacuate area
Police in Warsaw said Monday they have detained a 31-year-old man who placed an explosive device in a downtown street where over 300 people were gathering.
Biden celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting
U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed a crowd to the White House lawn Monday to showcase a new law meant to reduce gun violence, celebrating 'real progress' after years of inaction.
Industry minister to meet with Rogers CEO after 'unacceptable' network outage
Canada's industry minister will convene a meeting with the leader of Rogers Communications in the wake of a massive outage that paralyzed the company's network and hampered several crucial services, his office announced on Sunday, even as some customers continued to report service disruptions.
-
Talk of public health-care system being on 'brink of disaster,' as premiers hold meeting
Canadian nursing leaders say they've sent a message to the premiers as they meet this week that patients and nurses are suffering through a 'dire staffing crisis' that threatens the sustainability of public health care.
Over-the-counter birth control? Drugmaker seeks U.S. FDA approval
For the first time, a pharmaceutical company has asked for permission to sell a birth control pill over the counter in the U.S.
A swimmer was infected with a brain-eating amoeba after visiting an Iowa beach
A beach in Iowa is closed after a rare life-threatening infection of the brain was confirmed in a visitor who recently went swimming there.
WATCH LIVE | NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-colour images
Drawing back the curtain to a photo gallery unlike any other, NASA will soon present the first full-colour images from its James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe.
University of Manitoba astrophysics grad student pinpoints particles in 'Space Manatee'
A University of Manitoba (U of M) grad student has helped confirm theories about an unusually-shaped object in space more 18,000 light years away.
Why the A380 superjumbo is staging a comeback
The post-pandemic recovery of commercial aviation may have an early, unlikely protagonist: the A380 superjumbo.
Florence Pugh slams 'vulgar' men who attacked her for wearing revealing dress
Florence Pugh wants the world to know she is proud of her body -- nipples and all.
Amber Heard asks court to declare a mistrial in Johnny Depp defamation case over issue with juror
Attorneys for Amber Heard have asked the court to declare a mistrial and order a new trial in the defamation case with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.
'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico, 'Paulie Walnuts,' dies at 79
Tony Sirico, who played the impeccably groomed mobster Paulie Walnuts in 'The Sopranos' and brought his tough-guy swagger to films including 'Goodfellas,' died Friday. He was 79.
Small businesses fear Rogers won't fully compensate them for thousands in losses
A Friday outage from Rogers Communications Inc. resulted in some small businesses losing thousands of dollars, which they fear the telecommunications giant won't fully compensate them for.
When is Manhattanhenge? Where can you see it?
Didn't make it to Stonehenge for the solstice? There's still time to catch Manhattanhenge, when the setting sun aligns with the Manhattan street grid and bathes the urban canyons in a rosy glow.
Dumpster discovery continues to transform formerly homeless man's life
Four years after a discovery in a Edmonton dumpster changed his life, Adam Gillan is sober, healthy and running a growing drywall business.
Quebec Elvis tribute artist heading to Graceland to compete in ultimate contest
Sylvain Leduc from Valleyfield, Quebec, off the southwest tip of the Island of Montreal, is one of the best Elvis tribute artists and is going to Graceland to compete in the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest.
Paul Pogba completes return to Juventus from Man United
Paul Pogba will be looking to resurrect his career and bring success back to Juventus after completing his return to the storied Italian club on Monday in a remarkable piece of business for the Bianconeri.
Djokovic subdues Kyrgios to win fourth Wimbledon title in a row
Novak Djokovic withstood early brilliance from Australian showman Nick Kyrgios to secure a fourth successive Wimbledon title with a victory on a sun-drenched Centre Court on Sunday.
Canada's U23 basketball team beats France 78-60 to win Globl Jam gold
Aaliyah Edwards high-fived fans and posed for pictures as she made her way off the Mattamy Athletic Centre court with teammates on Sunday, clutching her tournament MVP trophy. Canada had easily defeated France 78-60 moments earlier in the inaugural Globl Jam tournament.
Leclerc's smile is back after Austrian GP win, Sainz unhappy
Charles Leclerc had kept putting on a brave face as success escaped him and tensions mounted at Ferrari in a run of five F1 races without a podium spot for the driver. After winning the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, Leclerc's beaming smile was back.
Former Formula One supremo Ecclestone charged with U.K. tax fraud
Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone has been charged with fraud over a failure to declare more than 400 million pounds (US$477 million) of overseas assets to the British tax authority, prosecutors said on Monday.
Gas prices under $2/L at some Metro Vancouver stations for the first time in months
Drivers in some parts of Metro Vancouver were able to fill up this morning for less than $2 per litre for the first time in months.