California firefighters gain against Yosemite wildfire that threatens sequoias
California firefighters gain against Yosemite wildfire that threatens sequoias
California firefighters gained ground Monday in the battle against a wildfire that poses a threat to a grove of giant sequoias and a small community in Yosemite National Park.
The Washburn Fire on the western flank of the Sierra Nevada had scorched about 4.2 square miles (10.9 square kilometres) but was 22% contained as of Monday night, according to an incident update.
The fire was a threat to more than 500 mature sequoias in the park's Mariposa Grove and the nearby community of Wawona, which has been evacuated.
The area in the southern portion of Yosemite was closed to visitors but the rest of the national park remained open.
Mariposa Grove and Yosemite Valley have been protected since President Abraham Lincoln signed legislation in 1864.
A sprinkler system was set up within the grove to maintain moisture, and there were no reports of severe damage to any named trees, including the 3,000-year-old Grizzly Giant.
“Fortunately, the Mariposa Grove has a long history of prescribed burning and studies have shown that these efforts reduce the impacts of high-severity unwanted fire,” a National Park Service statement said.
A heat advisory was issued for the Central Valley sprawling below the Sierra while up in the fire area, a high temperature of 96 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius) was recorded for the village of Wawona, where hundreds tourists and residents were forced to evacuate last Friday.
“Fortunately there has not been any erratic winds that have affected fire behaviour,” fire information officer Marc Peebles said earlier in the day. “We do have the high pressure that's over the top of the fire which is causing the increase in temperatures. However, we do get a decent amount of humidity at night which moderates fire behaviour which allows our night shift firefighters to do good work.”
The giant sequoias, native in only about 70 groves spread along the western slope of the Sierra Nevada, were once considered impervious to flames but have become increasingly vulnerable as wildfires, fuelled by a buildup of undergrowth from a century of fire suppression and the impact of drought exacerbated by climate change, have become more intense and destructive.
Lightning-sparked wildfires over the past two years have killed up to a fifth of the estimated 75,000 large sequoias, which are the biggest trees by volume and a major draw for tourists.
There was no obvious natural spark for the fire that broke out Thursday next to the park's Washburn Trail. Smoke was reported by visitors walking in the grove.
A fierce windstorm ripped through the grove more than a year ago and toppled 15 giant sequoias, along with countless other trees.
The downed trees, along with massive numbers of pines killed by bark beetles, provided ample fuel for the flames.
In Utah, smoke and ash emanating from a growing wildfire in rural Tooele County blew into Salt Lake City on Saturday. By Monday night, the Jacob City Fire had grown to 6.4 square miles (16.6 square kilometres), with 19% containment, officials said.
Elsewhere in Utah, firefighters contending with heavy winds battled the 15.9 square-mile (41-square-kilometre) Halfway Hill Fire in Filmore. Law enforcement on Saturday arrested four men who investigators said abandoned a campfire that ignited the blaze.
So far in 2022, over 35,000 wildfires have burned nearly 4.7 million acres (1.9 million hectares) in the U.S., according to the National Interagency Fire Center, well above average for both wildfires and acres burned.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Via Rail strike averted after last-minute deal, service will continue pending ratification
A tentative agreement has been reached between VIA Rail and Unifor early Tuesday as workers were prepared to go on strike, a move that could have shut down passenger rail service across Canada.
Toronto police lay murder charge after woman fatally set on fire at subway station
Toronto police have updated a charge to murder in the case of a young woman who was set on fire at transit station and later died of her injuries.
Exclusive | Real estate agent assigned to help refugees facing sexual assault charge
A CTV National News investigation has uncovered that a refugee organization in the Toronto area has been sending families out to find their first home with a real estate agent who’s currently facing a sexual assault charge.
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and 'paralyzing the country for an entire day' after last week's nationwide outage.
Ontario woman enduring effects of long COVID begins process for medically assisted death
Contracting COVID-19 radically changed Tracey Thompson's life. The Toronto woman says the enduring illness and lack of substantive financial support has led her to begin the process of ending her life.
What we know about the network system failure that led to the Rogers outage
The fallout continues days after a massive system failure disrupted the Rogers network, throwing customers across the country offline last Friday and into the weekend for some. CTVNews.ca breaks down what we know about the nationwide outage.
'Worst thing I've ever seen on the farm': Sask. family loses nearly 30 cattle to lightning strike
A family in southwest Saskatchewan is facing both a financial and emotional loss after 28 of their cattle were struck and killed by lightning.
Toronto Maple Leafs net goaltender Matt Murray in deal with Ottawa Senators
The Toronto Maple Leafs' intense pursuit of netminder Matt Murray is over. The 28-year-old Ottawa Senators netminder is leaving the nation's capital and heading to Toronto.
UN projects world population will reach 8 billion on Nov. 15
The United Nations estimated Monday that the world's population will reach 8 billion on Nov. 15 and that India will replace China as the world’s most populous nation next year.
Canada
-
'Worst thing I've ever seen on the farm': Sask. family loses nearly 30 cattle to lightning strike
A family in southwest Saskatchewan is facing both a financial and emotional loss after 28 of their cattle were struck and killed by lightning.
-
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and 'paralyzing the country for an entire day' after last week's nationwide outage.
-
Toronto police lay murder charge after woman fatally set on fire at subway station
Toronto police have updated a charge to murder in the case of a young woman who was set on fire at transit station and later died of her injuries.
-
N.S. mass killer's abuse of spouse had roots going back generations, inquiry hears
Domestic violence extended back generations in the family of the man who carried out the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, a document released Monday by a public inquiry reveals.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Via Rail strike averted after last-minute deal, service will continue pending ratification
A tentative agreement has been reached between VIA Rail and Unifor early Tuesday as workers were prepared to go on strike, a move that could have shut down passenger rail service across Canada.
-
Ontario woman enduring effects of long COVID begins process for medically assisted death
Contracting COVID-19 radically changed Tracey Thompson's life. The Toronto woman says the enduring illness and lack of substantive financial support has led her to begin the process of ending her life.
World
-
Some Ukrainians refuse to flee despite being caught in crosshairs of war
Last week, the governor of Donetsk province urged its 350,000 remaining residents to move to safer places in western Ukraine. But many civilians who have come under fire in the nearly 5-month-old war have no intention of leaving, no matter how close the fighting gets.
-
Jill Biden chided for saying Latinos as unique as 'breakfast tacos'
U.S. first lady Jill Biden's attempt to compliment Latinos flopped on Monday when she said they were as unique as "breakfast tacos," prompting criticism from across the political spectrum.
-
UN projects world population will reach 8 billion on Nov. 15
The United Nations estimated Monday that the world's population will reach 8 billion on Nov. 15 and that India will replace China as the world’s most populous nation next year.
-
U.S. warns it will defend Philippines if China breaks sea ruling
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken renewed a call to China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing's vast claims in the South China Sea and warned that Washington is obligated to defend treaty ally Philippines if its forces, vessels or aircraft come under attack in the disputed waters.
-
Unification Church distances itself from Shinzo Abe's assassination
The Japan branch of South Korea's Unification Church acknowledged Monday as its member the mother of the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, but denied that it demanded large donations from anyone.
-
Sri Lanka's political chaos persists as crisis talks go on
A weekend of political chaos in Sri Lanka stretched into Monday, with opposition leaders yet to agree on replacements for embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his prime minister whose residences remain occupied by protesters angered over the country's economic collapse.
Politics
-
Champagne directs major telecoms to come up with agreement on future outages
Canada's Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said he has tasked Canada's major telecommunications networks with establishing a formal agreement to mitigate the damage of future outages.
-
U.S. backs Canada's decision to return Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
The United States is supporting Canada's decision to allow a Canadian company to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany, saying in the short term it was the right move, as European countries continue working towards reducing their 'collective dependence' on Russian energy.
-
Talk of public health-care system being on 'brink of disaster,' as premiers hold meeting
Canadian nursing leaders say they've sent a message to the premiers as they meet this week that patients and nurses are suffering through a 'dire staffing crisis' that threatens the sustainability of public health care.
Health
-
Ukrainian migrants face hurdles in accessing primary care, say health experts
Migrant health experts are warning that the swift influx of Ukrainians fleeing to Canada could put some at risk of falling through cracks in primary care.
-
Over-the-counter birth control? Drugmaker seeks U.S. FDA approval
For the first time, a pharmaceutical company has asked for permission to sell a birth control pill over the counter in the U.S.
-
Ontario woman enduring effects of long COVID begins process for medically assisted death
Contracting COVID-19 radically changed Tracey Thompson's life. The Toronto woman says the enduring illness and lack of substantive financial support has led her to begin the process of ending her life.
Sci-Tech
-
First image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope shows cosmic view
Our view of the universe just expanded: The first image from NASA's new space telescope unveiled Monday is brimming with galaxies and offers the deepest look of the cosmos ever captured.
-
University of Manitoba astrophysics grad student pinpoints particles in 'Space Manatee'
A University of Manitoba (U of M) grad student has helped confirm theories about an unusually-shaped object in space more 18,000 light years away.
-
New AI tool could help diagnose Alzheimer’s disease earlier
A new artificial intelligence language-processing tool could potentially help detect cognitive impairment and mental degenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s, researchers at Boston University say.
Entertainment
-
Florence Pugh slams 'vulgar' men who attacked her for wearing revealing dress
Florence Pugh wants the world to know she is proud of her body -- nipples and all.
-
Amber Heard asks court to declare a mistrial in Johnny Depp defamation case over issue with juror
Attorneys for Amber Heard have asked the court to declare a mistrial and order a new trial in the defamation case with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.
-
'Where the Crawdads Sing' comes to life and to the screen
The coastal marshlands of North Carolina take on a mythic quality in Delia Owens' "Where the Crawdads Sing." They are where the protagonist, Kya, grows up alone after her family leaves. They are also both the source of her artistic inspiration and her social isolation from the people in the nearby town of Barkley Cove.
Business
-
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and 'paralyzing the country for an entire day' after last week's nationwide outage.
-
Asian shares decline on Wall Street slump, China COVID-19 worries
Asian shares fell Tuesday after a slump on Wall Street erased recent gains. U.S. futures and oil prices also declined.
-
Lifestyle
-
When is Manhattanhenge? Where can you see it?
Didn't make it to Stonehenge for the solstice? There's still time to catch Manhattanhenge, when the setting sun aligns with the Manhattan street grid and bathes the urban canyons in a rosy glow.
-
Dumpster discovery continues to transform formerly homeless man's life
Four years after a discovery in a Edmonton dumpster changed his life, Adam Gillan is sober, healthy and running a growing drywall business.
-
Quebec Elvis tribute artist heading to Graceland to compete in ultimate contest
Sylvain Leduc from Valleyfield, Quebec, off the southwest tip of the Island of Montreal, is one of the best Elvis tribute artists and is going to Graceland to compete in the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest.
Sports
-
Toronto Maple Leafs net goaltender Matt Murray in deal with Ottawa Senators
The Toronto Maple Leafs' intense pursuit of netminder Matt Murray is over. The 28-year-old Ottawa Senators netminder is leaving the nation's capital and heading to Toronto.
-
Mo Farah says he was taken to U.K. using another child's name
Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has disclosed he was brought into Britain illegally from Djibouti under the name of another child.
-
Wade Redden rejoins Ottawa Senators as development coach
Former Ottawa Senators defenceman Wade Redden is back with the team as a player development coach. The Senators said Monday that Redden would join the team at its annual development camp, which is being held this week at the Canadian Tire Centre.
Autos
-
Leclerc's smile is back after Austrian GP win, Sainz unhappy
Charles Leclerc had kept putting on a brave face as success escaped him and tensions mounted at Ferrari in a run of five F1 races without a podium spot for the driver. After winning the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, Leclerc's beaming smile was back.
-
Former Formula One supremo Ecclestone charged with U.K. tax fraud
Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone has been charged with fraud over a failure to declare more than 400 million pounds (US$477 million) of overseas assets to the British tax authority, prosecutors said on Monday.
-
Gas prices under $2/L at some Metro Vancouver stations for the first time in months
Drivers in some parts of Metro Vancouver were able to fill up this morning for less than $2 per litre for the first time in months.