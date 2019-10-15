Calif. man surrenders with body in his car, leads police to 3 others
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, October 15, 2019 8:20AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 15, 2019 8:33AM EDT
MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. - A Northern California man has been arrested on suspicion of killing four people after he showed up at a police station with a body in his car.
Police in Mount Shasta says the man turned himself in Monday afternoon and told authorities he had killed people at his apartment in Roseville, more than 200 miles away.
Roseville police say they found three other bodies at the apartment.
Police say it appears the man knew the victims.
The names of the suspect and the victims and details of the killings haven't been released.
