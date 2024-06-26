Cable car collapse in Colombia leaves at least 1 dead and 20 injured, officials say

MEDELLIN, Colombia -

A cable car in the Colombian city of Medellin failed and plunged onto a sidewalk next to a station platform Wednesday, killing at least one person and injuring 20 others, officials said.

It was not immediately clear if the person who died was on the ground or was a passenger in the gondola-style car, which was part of the city's public transportation system. Ten people were in the car when it fell, Medellin Mayor Federico Gutierrez said on the social media platform X.

A 55-year-old man died of multiple injuries after being admitted to the Clinica CES hospital in Medellin, the hospital said in a statement. Local officials said the 20 people injured received both medical attention and psychological support.

Some 200 other passengers remained inside 40 of the system's cable cars while emergency personnel assisted the injured at the scene, city disaster manager Carlos Andres Quintero said.

Medellin's Metrocable runs six lines aimed at serving some of the city's low-income neighbourhoods that are informally built on steep hills.

One of the cable cars hit another cabin during a descending ride and then failed as it approached a station in the city's northeastern area, Metrocable manager Tomas Elejalde told reporters.

The cause of the accident was under investigation, officials said.