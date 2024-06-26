World

    • Cable car collapse in Colombia leaves at least 1 dead and 20 injured, officials say

    A cable car lays on the ground after it fell in Medellin, Colombia, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. At least one person was killed and 12 others were injured when the cable car collapsed while approaching a station, local authorities said. (AP Photo/Fredy Amariles) A cable car lays on the ground after it fell in Medellin, Colombia, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. At least one person was killed and 12 others were injured when the cable car collapsed while approaching a station, local authorities said. (AP Photo/Fredy Amariles)
    Share
    MEDELLIN, Colombia -

    A cable car in the Colombian city of Medellin failed and plunged onto a sidewalk next to a station platform Wednesday, killing at least one person and injuring 20 others, officials said.

    It was not immediately clear if the person who died was on the ground or was a passenger in the gondola-style car, which was part of the city's public transportation system. Ten people were in the car when it fell, Medellin Mayor Federico Gutierrez said on the social media platform X.

    A 55-year-old man died of multiple injuries after being admitted to the Clinica CES hospital in Medellin, the hospital said in a statement. Local officials said the 20 people injured received both medical attention and psychological support.

    Some 200 other passengers remained inside 40 of the system's cable cars while emergency personnel assisted the injured at the scene, city disaster manager Carlos Andres Quintero said.

    Medellin's Metrocable runs six lines aimed at serving some of the city's low-income neighbourhoods that are informally built on steep hills.

    One of the cable cars hit another cabin during a descending ride and then failed as it approached a station in the city's northeastern area, Metrocable manager Tomas Elejalde told reporters.

    The cause of the accident was under investigation, officials said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What you should know about the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis

    Cases of a tick-borne illness called anaplasmosis are on the rise globally, and that includes across Canada. Biology professor Vett Lloyd says it is important to understand the risk factors for contracting anaplasmosis, and recognize symptoms of an infection, as the disease becomes more prevalent.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News