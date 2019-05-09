Buttigieg sells out fundraiser at iconic Hollywood gay bar
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, right, shares a light moment with husband, Chasten Glezman, while waiting to be introduced at a campaign event Thursday, May 9, 2019, in West Hollywood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 9, 2019 10:56PM EDT
LOS ANGELES - Pete Buttigieg drew a sold-out crowd to a fundraiser at an iconic West Hollywood gay bar, providing an intimate moment with the first Democratic White House contender who is a member of the LGBT community.
Attendees at The Abbey each paid $250 to attend the South Bend, Indiana, mayor's "grassroots" event. Buttigieg was introduced by his husband, Chasten.
It's just one of a crush of fundraisers he has in the coming days, with actress Gwyneth Paltrow holding a high-dollar fundraiser later Thursday.
Buttigieg told the audience to ignore skeptics who say change is impossible: "Tell them you saw ... a top tier presidential candidate on his way to the White House moments after his husband introduced him."