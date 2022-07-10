Business area opens for 1st time since July 4 parade attack
Business area opens for 1st time since July 4 parade attack
A business district that had been blocked since the deadly July 4 parade mass shooting in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park has reopened.
The 2-block by 3-block area that reopened Sunday consists largely of small shops and restaurants.
It had been blocked off with crime scene tape, barricades and uniformed officers since Monday, as the FBI and other law enforcement agencies processed evidence.
The street was generally quiet shortly after police removed the barricades, except for a few pedestrians and vehicles, including some belonging to the media.
A 21-year-old man has been charged with seven counts of murder in the shooting, which also left dozens wounded.
Bank of Canada to hike key interest rate by 0.75%, economists say
Economists are predicting the Bank of Canada will hike its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday as inflation rages on globally.
'It's difficult': Ukrainian newcomers struggle to make ends meet in Canada
Ukrainian newcomers in Canada, looking to escape the conflict in their country, have been burning through their savings as they're faced with the high cost of living in the city.
Rogers warns of phishing scams offering credits after service outage
Rogers is warning customers of a wave of scam text messages purportedly offering credits after its all-day outage on Friday.
Dumpster discovery continues to transform formerly homeless man's life
Four years after a discovery in a Edmonton dumpster changed his life, Adam Gillan is sober, healthy and running a growing drywall business.
Shortage of doctors, nurses to be top concern at premiers' meeting in B.C.
Dr. Atul Kapur, a spokesman for the Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians, said premiers gathering at a meeting in Victoria on Monday and Tuesday need to prioritize the recruitment and retention of health-care professionals, and not just in the short-term.
COVID: China's Shanghai says new Omicron subvariant found
The city of Shanghai has discovered a COVID-19 case involving a new subvariant Omicron BA.5.2.1, an official told a briefing on Sunday, signaling the complications China faces to keep up with new mutations as it pursues its "zero-COVID" policy.
Djokovic subdues Kyrgios to win fourth Wimbledon title in a row
Novak Djokovic withstood early brilliance from Australian showman Nick Kyrgios to secure a fourth successive Wimbledon title with a victory on a sun-drenched Centre Court on Sunday.
Canada will return repaired gas turbine for Nord Stream 1 pipeline
Canada will return a repaired Russian turbine to Germany needed for maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, Canada's minister of natural resources said in a statement on Saturday. The federal government is issuing a 'time-limited and revocable permit' to exempt the return of the turbine.
Russian attack on Ukraine apartment building leaves 15 dead
At least 15 people were killed when a Russian rocket hit an apartment building in the eastern Ukraine town of Chasiv Yar and more than 20 people may still be trapped in the rubble, officials said Sunday.
Trudeau apologizes for racism faced by all-Black Canadian unit in First World War
Federal government and Armed Forces officials have formally apologized today for the treatment of Canada's only all-Black unit to serve in the First World War.
Russian attack on Ukraine apartment building leaves 15 dead
At least 15 people were killed when a Russian rocket hit an apartment building in the eastern Ukraine town of Chasiv Yar and more than 20 people may still be trapped in the rubble, officials said Sunday.
Ukrainian soldiers train in U.K. as war with Russia rages on
The first cohort of Ukrainian soldiers, many of whom have no previous military experience, have arrived in the U.K. for combat training as the eastern European nation races to replace troops killed and wounded in the war against Russia.
Links between Trump associates, militants in focus of Jan. 6 hearings this week
Congressional investigators into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol expect this week to draw connections between militant groups that took part in the riot and government officials, possibly including then-President Donald Trump.
South Africa police say 15 killed in bar shooting in Soweto
A mass shooting at a tavern in Johannesburg's Soweto township has killed 15 people and left others in critical condition, according to police.
Ukraine Muslims pray for victory, end of occupation
Muslim spiritual leaders pray for the end of suffering in Ukraine and look for hope within the rubble of war.
Canada targets oil and gas manufacturing in new Russian sanctions
Canada is targeting Russia's oil and gas sector as part of a new round of sanctions announced Saturday.
Brown axed to keep Conservative party 'beyond reproach,' top official tells members
The chair of the Conservatives' leadership election organizing committee says the party 'could not afford the risk' of having a candidate under investigation for breaking federal laws.
'Strength of community': Trudeau praises Calgary Stampede, resiliency of the west
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Calgary to attend several events, including a trip to the Stampede grounds on Sunday morning.
Dispelling period myths means having more inclusive conversations: advocate
With stigma still pervasive, one period literacy advocate says dispelling myths and misconceptions about menstruation will come by opening more doors to communication.
Production resumes at troubled Abbott baby formula factory
Production of baby formula has resumed at the Abbott Nutrition factory in Michigan whose February shutdown over contamination contributed to a national shortage, a company spokesman said.
This giant Gorgosaurus fossil is being offered for public auction
Sotheby's New York announced it will auction the skeleton of a Gorgosaurus, a cousin to the T-Rex, later this month, and it's estimated to sell for up to US$8 million.
Fossils of ancient predators with three eyes shed light on evolution of insects
Research based on a collection of fossils from the Burgess Shale shows a bizarre-looking animal with three eyes that sheds light on the evolution of the brain and head of insects and spiders.
Meta offering Facebook desktop version in Inuktitut
Facebook users can now use the desktop version of the social media platform in the Inuit language Inuktitut, Meta has announced.
'Thor: Love and Thunder' nabs a mighty box office opening for Marvel
"Thor: Love and Thunder," the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, made an estimated US$143 million in the U.S. for its opening this weekend, according to Disney. That number is on par with industry expectations, which had the film making around US$150 million in North America.
Amber Heard asks court to declare a mistrial in Johnny Depp defamation case over issue with juror
Attorneys for Amber Heard have asked the court to declare a mistrial and order a new trial in the defamation case with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.
'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico, 'Paulie Walnuts,' dies at 79
Tony Sirico, who played the impeccably groomed mobster Paulie Walnuts in 'The Sopranos' and brought his tough-guy swagger to films including 'Goodfellas,' died Friday. He was 79.
Rogers CEO says service back online for most customers, blames outage on 'network system failure'
Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said 'pretty close to 100 per cent' of the company's network is back online following widespread outages on Friday, which he attributed to a network failure after a maintenance update.
Suncor CEO and president Mark Little steps down
Suncor Energy Inc. chief executive Mark Little has stepped down as president and chief executive officer and resigned from its board of directors just one day after the company announced its oilsands operations have suffered another workplace fatality.
Majority of Canadians have no interest in international summer travel: Nanos survey
A new survey by Nanos Research shows three in five Canadians are not interested in travelling internationally this summer.
Friday's Lotto Max jackpot winning ticket drawn in B.C.
A single winning ticket was drawn for Friday's $30.8 million Lotto Max jackpot.
F1 addresses abusive behaviour of some fans at Austrian GP
Formula One says it will discuss the 'unacceptable' behaviour of some abusive fans at the Austrian Grand Prix with the race promoter. F1 said prior to Sunday's race that it has received reports from fans who said they were reportedly subjected to slurs and abusive comments.
Jungels takes 1st career Tour stage win, Pogacar keeps lead
A solo attack by Bob Jungels gave him his first Tour de France stage victory on the first Alpine finish of this year's race, while two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar retained the leader's yellow jersey after the ninth stage on Sunday.
Max Verstappen cruises from pole to win Austrian GP sprint
Max Verstappen was untroubled as he won the sprint race from pole at the Austrian Grand Prix, his effort made easier by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. scrapping each other behind him for one meager point.
Gas prices under $2/L at some Metro Vancouver stations for the first time in months
Drivers in some parts of Metro Vancouver were able to fill up this morning for less than $2 per litre for the first time in months.
Gasoline prices drop as recession fears rise, refiner margins narrow
Gasoline prices dropped about 12 cents a litre overnight in Ontario and are down across much of Canada after a big dip in the price of crude oil this week that analysts say could be linked to recession fears.