Bus plunges off a bridge in South Africa, killing 45 people. An 8-year-old child is only survivor

Deaths of 4 people on Sask. farm confirmed as murder-suicide
The deaths of four people on a farm near the Saskatchewan village of Neudorf have been confirmed a murder-suicide.
A bus carrying worshippers headed to an Easter festival plunged off a bridge on a mountain pass and burst into flames in South Africa on Thursday, killing at least 45 people, authorities said.
The only survivor of the crash was an 8-year-old child, who was receiving medical attention, according to authorities in the northern province of Limpopo. They said the child was seriously injured.
The Limpopo provincial government said the bus veered off the Mmamatlakala bridge and plunged 50 metres (164 feet) into a ravine before busting into flames.
Search operations were ongoing, the provincial government said, but many bodies were burned beyond recognition and still trapped inside the vehicle.
Authorities said they believe the bus was travelling from the neighbouring country of Botswana to the town of Moria, which hosts a popular Easter pilgrimage. They said it appeared that the driver lost control and was one of the dead.
Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga was in Limpopo province for a road safety campaign and changed plans to visit the crash scene, the national Department of Transport said. She said there was an investigation underway into the cause of the crash and offered her condolences to the families of the victims.
The South African government often warns of the danger of road accidents during the Easter holidays, which is a particularly busy and dangerous time for road travel. More than 200 people died in road crashes during the Easter weekend last year.
The Zionist Christian Church has its headquarters in Moria and its Easter pilgrimage attracts hundreds of thousands of people from across South Africa and neighbouring countries. This year is the first time the Easter pilgrimage to Moria is set to go ahead since the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was a typical Tuesday for Mabel Beharrell, 84, until she got the call that would turn her world upside down. Her teenaged grandson was in trouble and needed her help.
Calgary police have shut down a number of bridges into and out of the downtown core as officers deal with a distraught individual.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is officially selling a copy of the Bible themed to Lee Greenwood’s famous song, 'God Bless the USA.' But the concept of a Bible covered in the American flag has raised concern among religious circles.
Genetic analysis has shed light on a long-standing mystery surrounding the fates of U.S. President George Washington's younger brother Samuel and his kin.
Ontario released its annual sunshine list Thursday afternoon, noting that the largest year-over-year increases were in hospitals, municipalities, and post-secondary sectors.
Premier Wab Kinew and federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre met at the Manitoba legislature Thursday afternoon.
A spokesman for a regional Muslim advocacy group says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's stance on the Israel-Hamas war could complicate his party's relationship with Muslim Canadians.
Cait Alexander does not consider herself a victim of domestic violence, but rather, a victim of the Canadian justice system.
A judge has ordered a Quebec man to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of two children killed when a bus rammed into a Montreal-area daycare last year.
From 2022 to 2023, there was a 324 per cent increase of international students from Conestoga College in Kitchener, Ont., applying for asylum in Canada.
A family from Ukraine received a very warm welcome to New Brunswick this week after they got their keys to their new home and found it completely furnished thanks to their realtor and the community
The Native Women's Association of Canada says it has been forced to lay off roughly half its workforce due to a major shortfall in federal funding.
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and three school boards in the Toronto-area have launched legal action against social media giants, accusing them of "disrupting students' fundamental right to education."
The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah fired rockets with heavy warheads at towns in northern Israel, saying it used the weapons against civilian targets for the first time Thursday in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes the night before that killed nine, including what the group said were several paramedics.
Russian investigators said on Thursday they had found proof that gunmen who killed more than 140 people at a concert last week were linked to 'Ukrainian nationalists,' an assertion immediately dismissed by the United States as baseless propaganda.
The top United Nations court on Thursday ordered Israel to take measures to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, including opening more land crossings to allow food, water, fuel and other supplies into the war-ravaged enclave.
A postal carrier was among four people killed when a man went on a stabbing rampage in a northern Illinois city, authorities said Thursday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin scoffed at the possibility of his country launching an attack on a NATO member, calling it "sheer nonsense," but warned that any Western air base hosting U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets that are slated for deployment in Ukraine would be a "legitimate target" for the Kremlin's forces.
The federal government is launching a new loan program to help child-care providers in Canada expand their spaces, and will be extending further student loan forgiveness and training options for early childhood educators, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
Quebec MP Anthony Housefather remains undecided on his future more than a week after a House of Commons motion on Israel and Gaza left him questioning whether he will remain in the Liberal party.
A new dad from the Calgary area is pressing the province to fund a new cancer treatment that might improve his chances of seeing his daughter grow up.
The emergency room at Listowel’s hospital is open today, but come summer, their obstetrics unit will be temporarily closing its delivery rooms.
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
Growing fears about social media's harm have sparked lawsuits against social media companies from hundreds of school districts in the United States and now Canada. CTVNews.ca wants to know whether your children are addicted to social media or if you have concerns about their usage of platforms such as Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok and X.
Dengue is surging across the Americas early this year from Puerto Rico to Brazil, with 3.5 million cases of the tropical disease reported so far, health officials said Thursday.
British-American filmmaker Christopher Nolan, fresh from his Oscar victory for historical drama 'Oppenheimer,' will receive a knighthood from Britain for services to film.
Michelangelo's David has been a towering figure in Italian culture since its completion in 1504. But in the current era of the quick buck, curators worry the marble statue's religious and political significance is being diminished.
In February, the artist and ink-maker Thomas Little loaded up his van and travelled around North Carolina to paint 20 delicate, lonely vignettes of American landscapes — each one representing a city in his home state that experienced at least one mass shooting in 2023.
The new head of Boeing's troubled commercial airplane unit said the planemaker faces a 'pivotal moment' as it works to boost quality and address significant concerns from regulators and airline customers after a panel flew off a 737 MAX 9 jet in January.
Crypto entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison for a massive fraud that unravelled with the collapse of FTX, once one of the world's most popular platforms for exchanging digital currency.
Meta will be sunsetting Facebook News in early April for users in the U.S. and Australia as the platform further deemphasizes news and politics.
The Pennsylvania group that handles Phil, and his groundhog wife, Phyliss, says the couple have become parents.
Planks are one of the most effective exercises for strengthening your midsection, as they target all of your major core muscles: the transverse abdominis, rectus abdominis, external obliques and internal obliques. Yet despite the popularity of various 10-minute plank challenges, planking is actually one of the most dreaded core exercises, according to many fitness experts.
Peggy is a stout and muscular Staffordshire bull terrier, and Molly is a magpie, an Australian bird best known for swooping on humans during breeding season, not for befriending dogs. But in an emotional video posted online, Peggy’s owners announced that the animals had been separated.
The Quebec government says it will ask the province's language watchdog to investigate after the leader of the Parti Québécois complained about a lack of French on a QMJHL team's playoff garb.
Former Humboldt Broncos goaltender and bus crash survivor Jacob Wassermann has qualified Canada for a rowing event for the 2024 Paralympic games in Paris.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said Thursday that he deserved to be ejected for his actions less than four minutes into his team's game against the Orlando Magic.
Xiaomi, a well-known maker of smart consumer electronics in China, is joining the country's booming but crowded market for electric cars.
Ontario has among the highest rates for auto insurance premiums in Canada -- just below Alberta and Nova Scotia -- however, the introduction of an insurance reform in the provincial budget could soon lower prices.
Officers say 48 vehicles with a combined value of just under $4 million were recently seized as part of a Toronto police investigation focused on the trafficking, shipping, and re-vinning of stolen vehicles.
B.C. conservation officers recently seized a nine-foot-long Burmese python from a home in Chilliwack.
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
The Ontario government is introducing changes to auto-insurance, but some experts say the move is ill-advised.
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
A Toronto man is out $12,000 after falling victim to a deepfake cryptocurrency scam that appeared to involve Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.
There’s a group of people in Saskatoon that proudly call themselves dumpster divers, and they’re turning the city’s trash into treasure.
Ontario is facing a larger than anticipated deficit but the Doug Ford government still plans to balance its books before the next provincial election.
Whether you're celebrating Easter or just enjoying a long weekend, there's plenty to do in Vancouver over the next few days.
Burnaby RCMP will be taking part in a national pilot project analyzing how RCMP interact with racialized communities to help improve policing.
The British Columbia government will spend $4 million to buy a parcel of land for a proposed homeless shelter on northern Vancouver Island.
The Ford government says it will be raising Ontario’s minimum wage by 65 cents in the fall.
A 43-year-old man has been charged for allegedly killing his parents in St. Catharines earlier this week.
A Calgary police officer has been charged after allegedly assaulting a handcuffed man two years ago.
A new dad from the Calgary area is pressing the province to fund a new cancer treatment that might improve his chances of seeing his daughter grow up.
Premier Doug Ford is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to bring federal workers back to the office for "a few days" to help boosts the downtown economy, as the Ontario government provides funding to revitalize Ottawa's downtown core.
Ottawa's new city manager was the highest paid public servant at Ottawa City Hall in 2023. The city says fewer employees made $100,000 or more in 2023 compared to 2022.
A Navan man in need of a liver transplant is appealing to the public and sharing his story in the hopes of finding a match in order to save his life.
The Quebec government says it will ask the province's language watchdog to investigate after the leader of the Parti Québécois complained about a lack of French on a QMJHL team's playoff garb.
Quebec MP Anthony Housefather remains undecided on his future more than a week after a House of Commons motion on Israel and Gaza left him questioning whether he will remain in the Liberal party.
A judge has ordered a Quebec man to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of two children killed when a bus rammed into a Montreal-area daycare last year.
A local woman says her mother died without ever receiving money back from her life lease. She says new legislation by the Alberta government doesn't go far enough to protect seniors.
A 53-year-old man is accused of luring teen girls on social media, and police believe there may be additional victims.
A second police team dedicated to investigating shootings in Edmonton is starting at the end of the month.
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
The Parole Board of Canada has granted full parole to one of three men convicted in the brutal murders of three McDonald's restaurant workers in Cape Breton more than 30 years ago.
A family from Ukraine received a very warm welcome to New Brunswick this week after they got their keys to their new home and found it completely furnished thanks to their realtor and the community
Plastic health cards will be coming to Manitobans.
TakePride Winnipeg is asking city residents to do some spring cleaning along our streets.
CTV News recently got an inside look at the Regina Police Service’s (RPS) Aerial Support Unit (ASU) during a fly along.
Saskatchewan’s Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said all Grade 12 graduation ceremonies will take place this spring, regardless of any job action teachers may plan to take.
Another person has come forward claiming they were not paid what they were owed by Dutchie’s Fresh Market.
The college says its allocation for new international students in 2024 has been set at less than 50 per cent of its current international enrollment.
The highest paid public sector employees in Waterloo Region and Guelph work in healthcare administration and post-secondary education, according to Ontario’s 2023 sunshine list.
A Regina man accused of aggravated assault in the brutal beating of an inmate in the maximum security wing of the Saskatchewan Penitentiary was acquitted this month.
Saskatoon city council opted not to endorse a proposed freeway around Saskatoon that would pass through two sensitive natural wetlands at its regular business meeting Wednesday.
A man with alleged ties to a Russian organized crime group pleaded guilty to several fraud charges in Saskatoon Provincial Court this week.
Highway 17 remains closed in both directions between Wawa and Batchawana Bay due to a fatal two-vehicle collision Thursday morning.
Municipal Road 35 in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda is closed following a multiple vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
Petronella McNorgan called it 'sheer panic' as she recalled the fatal crash that killed a young girl on Nov. 30, 2021.
David MacMicken, 52, hung his head as he was sentenced to four and a half years in prison today.
Protestors held a 'Four Points Rally' Thursday morning in Barrie in front of local MPP offices and at City Hall, urging the province to immediately approve Barrie's proposed consumption and treatment service site, and to fund additional CTS sites.
It's been four months since South Simcoe police investigators said three women were safely removed from a residence in Innisfil where it's believed they were being held to provide sexual services as part of a human and drug trafficking ring.
A Newmarket man faces charges in connection with two sexual offences, and police believe there could be more victims.
A virtual coroner’s inquest seeks to find ways to prevent civilian deaths when involved with police.
An Essex man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a murder in McGregor last year.
The Ford government says it will be raising Ontario’s minimum wage by 65 cents in the fall.
The British Columbia government will spend $4 million to buy a parcel of land for a proposed homeless shelter on northern Vancouver Island.
Police in Victoria are searching for a driver who allegedly spat on a cyclist and then struck them with their SUV in the city's downtown core.
The Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc will sign what is being hailed as a "sacred covenant" with the Roman Catholic archdioceses of Vancouver and Kamloops in a ceremony to take place on Easter Sunday.
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.
A protester who unleashed a "race-based tirade" outside a vaccination clinic in B.C.'s Okanagan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause a criminal disturbance, a judge has ruled.
A Magrath, Alta., grandmother has broken a Guinness World Record for the longest time in an abdominal plank position (female).
The Lethbridge Hurricanes began preparing for their playoff run as soon as their regular season wrapped up last weekend.
Three Lethbridge residents have been charged in relation to an assault in the yard of a southside home.
Provincial police have launched their regular long weekend safety campaign – focusing on the importance of buckling up.
Highway 17 remains closed in both directions between Wawa and Batchawana Bay due to a fatal two-vehicle collision Thursday morning.
The St. Marys River in the Sault Ste. Marie area is closed to traffic following a 'marine casualty' involving a commercial vessel, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release Thursday.
Roughly 50 children will gather in a St. John’s classroom for the first time on Saturday for unique lessons on Ukrainian language, culture and history.
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
Harold Butler opened a kitchen drawer one night and found the instrument that would one day land him on national television.
