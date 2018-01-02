Bus falls off cliff in Peru, killing at least 25
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 2, 2018 3:37PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 2, 2018 5:20PM EST
LIMA, Peru -- A Peruvian police official says at least 25 people died when a bus fell off a cliff after being hit by a tractor-trailer rig.
Col. Dino Escudero tells RPP radio the collision sent the bus careening onto a beach 80 metres below on Tuesday.
Rescuers were working to pull victims from the hard-to-reach area in Pasamayo, about 70 kilometres north of capital city, Lima.
Escudero says he fears the death toll will rise. There were more than 50 people on the bus at the time of the crash.
