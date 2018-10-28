Bus falls into gorge, 17 killed in north Pakistan
Pakistani police say at least 17 passengers have been killed when a bus fell into a gorge in northern Pakistan.
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, October 28, 2018 4:33PM EDT
ISLAMABAD -- Pakistani police say at least 17 passengers have been killed when a bus fell into a gorge in northern Pakistan.
Officer Abdul Ghafoor said Sunday that the bus was heading to Rawalpindi from Ghiberti in Gilgit Baltistan when it fell into the deep gorge in Kohistan District.
Ghafoor said 17 bodies have been recovered and one woman was left with slight injuries, adding that a lack of communication to the remote area caused delays in rescue efforts.
Police suspected speeding on the slippery road in the mountainous terrain was the cause of the accident.
Such incidents are common in Pakistan where motorists often disregard traffic rules and ignore safety standards.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- U.S. to deploy troops to border before migrant caravan arrives: Mattis
- 2 winning tickets sold for $688 million Powerball jackpot in U.S.
- Bus falls into gorge, 17 killed in north Pakistan
- US government: Mercedes owners got recall notices too late
- How people killed in the synagogue shooting are being remembered