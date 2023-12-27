Bus collides head-on with truck in central India, killing at least 13

World

    NEW DELHI -

    A bus caught fire after colliding head-on with a truck on a highway in central India, killing at least 13 people, police said on Thursday.

    Twelve bus passengers died in the blaze and the truck driver was killed by the impact of the accident in Guna district in Madhya Pradesh state on Wednesday night, said police officer Anoop Bhargava.

    Another 16 people suffered burns or bone fractures and were taken to a hospital, Bhargava said.

    The region is nearly 900 kilometers (565 miles) south of New Delhi.

    Deadly road accidents are common in India, often due to reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles. More than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India, according to police.

