    • Bus carrying Shiite pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashes in Iran, killing at least 28 people

    This image taken from a video released by Iranian state television shows the aftermath of a bus crash near Taft, Iran, early Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (Iranian state television via AP) This image taken from a video released by Iranian state television shows the aftermath of a bus crash near Taft, Iran, early Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (Iranian state television via AP)
    TEHRAN, Iran -

    A bus carrying Shiite pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashed in central Iran, killing at least 28 people, an official said Wednesday.

    The crash happened Tuesday night in the central Iranian province of Yazd, said Mohammad Ali Malekzadeh, a local emergency official, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

    Another 23 people suffered injuries in the crash, 14 of them serious, he added. He said all the bus passengers hailed from Pakistan.

    There were 51 people on board at the time of the crash outside of the city of Taft, some 500 kilometres (310 miles) southeast of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

    Iranian state television later broadcast images of the bus, turned upside down on the highway with its roof smashed in and all its doors open. Rescuers stepped gingerly through the broken glass and debris littering the road.

    In the state TV report, Malekzadeh blamed the crash on the bus brakes failing and a lack of attention by its driver.

    In Pakistan, authorities described those on the bus as coming from the city of Larkana in Pakistan's southern Sindh province.

    Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was “deeply saddened” by the crash and that diplomats were providing assistance to those affected.

    “My thoughts are with the bereaved families,” Sharif said on the social platform X.

    Iran has one of the world’s worst traffic safety records with some 17,000 deaths annually. The grave toll is blamed on wide disregard for traffic laws, unsafe vehicles and inadequate emergency services in its vast rural areas.

    The pilgrims had been on their way to Iraq to commemorate Arbaeen.

    Arbaeen — Arabic for the number 40 — marks the death of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Hussein, at the hands of the Muslim Umayyad forces in the Battle of Karbala, during the tumultuous first century of Islam’s history. Hussein was seen by his followers as the rightful heir of the prophet’s legacy. When he refused to pledge allegiance to the Umayyad caliphate, he was killed in the battle, cementing the schism between Sunni and Shiite Islam.

    Pilgrims gather in Karbala, Iraq, in what’s regarded as the largest annual public gathering in the world. The event draws tens of millions of people each year. Already, Iranian police said three million pilgrims had left the country's borders for Karbala.

    A separate bus crash early Wednesday in Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province killed six people and injured 18, authorities said.

    Associated Press writers Asim Tanveer in Multan, Pakistan; Adil Jawad in Karachi, Pakistan; and Munir Ahmed in Islamabad contributed to this report.

