Burger King to Florida workers: Mopping tabletops is not OK
FILE - This April 25, 2019, file photo shows a Burger King in Redwood City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 3:15PM EDT
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Burger King is retraining workers in a Florida franchise after an employee was caught on video cleaning a table with a floor mop.
Disgusted customer Katie Duran shared her video with News4Jax, complaining that she had just eaten on the same table.
A Friday apology from the fast food chain condemns the employee's actions as unacceptable.
The TV station reports that records show the same Burger King location in Fruit Cove was cited for eight violations in February, including mouldy kitchen vents, dirty food freezers and people working without hair nets.
