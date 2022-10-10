Bullet-proof glass, guards: U.S. election offices tighten security for Nov. 8 midterms
When voters in Jefferson County, Colorado, cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election, they will see security guards stationed outside the busiest polling centres.
At an election office in Flagstaff, Arizona, voters will encounter bulletproof glass and need to press a buzzer to enter.
In Tallahassee, Florida, election workers will count ballots in a building that has been newly toughened with walls made of the super-strong fibre Kevlar.
Spurred by a deluge of threats and intimidating behaviour by conspiracy theorists and others upset over former president Donald Trump's 2020 election defeat, some election officials across the United States are fortifying their operations as they ramp up for another divisive election.
A Reuters survey of 30 election offices found that 15 have enhanced security in various ways, from installing panic buttons to hiring extra security guards to holding active-shooter and de-escalation training.
Reuters focused on offices in battleground states and offices that had openly expressed a need for security improvements, for example in congressional testimony. While the survey does not speak to how widespread such moves are, it does show how election officials are responding to threats in parts of the country where the election will likely be decided.
Election officials around the country said they were co-ordinating more closely with local law enforcement to respond quickly to disturbances. Many have also trained workers in de-escalating conflicts and evading active shooters.
Until recently, such threats to safety were seen as hypothetical in a country that has seen few instances of election-related violence since the civil rights battles of the 1960s, when the presence of armed officers sometimes intimidated rather than reassured Black voters.
Now those risks are seen as real, said Tammy Patrick, a senior adviser at the Democracy Fund, a non-partisan public-interest group founded by entrepreneur and Democratic donor Pierre Omidyar.
"The likelihood that they could occur has definitely increased, so everyone is taking that to heart," she said.
Election officials in 12 states, including some who have paid for moderate security improvements, said they have not received enough money to make their desired upgrades due to bureaucratic hurdles.
In Champaign County, Illinois, clerk Aaron Ammons would like to install metal detectors at his office, where visitors have filmed staff and the layout of the space in what he described as a threatening manner.
"It makes us feel like we're targets, or we're not a priority in the same way our men and women in uniform are. And we're on the front lines of democracy just like they are," said Ammons.
Ammons gave testimony to Congress in August that he and his wife received anonymous messages threatening their daughter's life ahead of the 2020 election, and he told Reuters he recently saw someone filming his house.
The U.S. Justice Department says it has investigated more than 1,000 messages to election workers since the 2020 election, including more than 100 that could warrant prosecution. Reuters documented the campaign of fear being waged against election workers in a series of investigative reports.
Seven cases have been charged so far. The first sentence came Thursday, when a Nebraska man received 18 months in prison for threatening an election official.
SPOOKED WORKERS
One in five U.S. election officials said that they were unlikely to stay in their job through 2024, when Americans will go to the polls again to elect a president, according to a survey by the Brennan Center for Justice that was released in March. They cited stress, attacks by politicans and impending retirement as reasons.
The lingering bitterness from the 2020 election has also spooked many of the temporary workers who check in voters, count ballots and perform other tasks that make elections possible, officials say.
Philadelphia has boosted pay for election day workers from US$120 to $250 to help recruiting efforts that have been complicated by fears of harassment, as well as a tight labour market, said Omar Sabir, one of the city's three election commissioners. After receiving death threats in 2020, he himself changed his travel patterns.
"You've got to keep your head on a swivel," Sabir said. "Sometimes I have nightmares thinking about that, somebody walking up and causing me harm."
PROTECTIVE MEASURES
Many election officials blame disinformation, such as Trump's baseless claims about election fraud in the 2020 election, for the surge in threats.
Justin Roebuck, the Republican clerk of Michigan's rural, conservative Ottawa County, said Trump's rhetoric had "really poisoned the well," inspiring other candidates to sow doubts about elections. In Michigan, Republican candidates for governor, attorney general and other positions have questioned the outcome of the 2020 election.
Roebuck's office held a three-hour role-playing exercise with local emergency management officials this year to plan how to respond to violent incidents. They also printed a brochure explaining balloting procedures that workers can hand to people to de-escalate confrontations with anyone agressively questioning their work.
In addition to adding Kevlar walls, the Leon County, Florida, elections office has held active shooter trainings for its workers, installed bullet- and bomb-resistant glass, and invested in security cameras and video file storage, according to elections supervisor Mark Earley, who says he gets frequent hostile and profane calls from strangers.
"I've got to worry about my workers leaving the building and walking up to their cars after dark," he said.
Earley paid to stiffen his facility's security with a 2020 grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a non-profit group funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. But Florida and 25 other states have since banned such outside funding.
FUNDING WOES
Election officials say they have struggled to get federal aid for safety measures.
The departments of Justice and Homeland Security said this year that funds would be available for election office security, but that money was claimed by local police departments and others more familiar with those programs, said Amy Cohen, the head of the National Association of State Election Directors.
A spokesman for the Justice Department said the agency's Election Threats Task Force had worked since its launch in 2021 to steer federal aid to local election offices for security enhancements, and had urged Congress to provide more such funding.
Some offices have paid for security enhancements by cutting back elsewhere. Jefferson County, Colorado, has scaled back mailings to voters to pay for four security guards who will monitor the busiest four voting locations in the weeks surrounding the election.
"It's worth it for us, having the ability to be proactive rather than reactive," said George Stern, the Jefferson County clerk.
(Reporting by Andy Sullivan in Washington, D.C., and Julia Harte in New York; Additional reporting by Linda So, editing by Ross Colvin and Claudia Parsons)
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.K. man sentenced to life in prison for murder of B.C. teen Ashley Wadsworth
A British man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Canadian teenager who moved to England last year to meet him.
Putin warns of more attacks after deadly Russian strikes rock Kyiv, Lviv and other Ukrainian cities
Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities reported blasts and power outages on Monday morning, as Russia lashed out with a massive wave of violent airstrikes that carried echoes of the initial days of its invasion.
Diagolon founder denied release after bail hearing concludes in Saskatoon
The founder of the online group "Diagolon" remains in custody after being denied release following a bail hearing in Saskatchewan.
Incoming Alberta premier would follow rule of law on proposed sovereignty act
The top adviser to incoming Alberta premier Danielle Smith says her proposed sovereignty act would respect Supreme Court decisions - a reversal of her core policy promise on how she would challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
Bullet-proof glass, guards: U.S. election offices tighten security for Nov. 8 midterms
Spurred by a deluge of threats and intimidating behaviour by conspiracy theorists and others upset over former president Donald Trump's 2020 election defeat, some election officials across the United States are fortifying their operations as they ramp up for another divisive election.
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months
Russia retaliated Monday for an attack on a critical bridge it claimed was carried out by Ukraine by unleashing its most widespread strikes in months.
Man allegedly assaulted flight crew after taking hallucinogen, affidavit says
A passenger who allegedly took psilocybin -- the hallucinogenic chemical found in certain mushrooms -- before boarding a United Airlines flight in Miami last week was arrested after allegedly assaulting two members of the flight crew.
Winter holiday travel: Pounce now on flights or roll the dice?
The high prices, the cancelled flights, the booked-up lodging and rental cars. The summer of travel chaos still seems hot and fresh somehow. But it's time to look forward, for there's another crunch time looming less than two months away: the 2022 winter holiday travel season.
Nurse accused of killing 7 babies, attempting to kill 10 others, appears in U.K. court
A hospital neonatal nurse accused of killing seven babies and trying to kill 10 others poisoned two infants deliberately with insulin, a British prosecutor said Monday.
Canada
-
Advocates say inflation help should be more targeted as provinces hand out cash
As provincial governments hand out one-time cash payments to help residents cope with inflation, anti-poverty advocates say the efforts are a missed opportunity to help those most in need.
-
Diagolon founder denied release after bail hearing concludes in Saskatoon
The founder of the online group "Diagolon" remains in custody after being denied release following a bail hearing in Saskatchewan.
-
U.K. man sentenced to life in prison for murder of B.C. teen Ashley Wadsworth
A British man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Canadian teenager who moved to England last year to meet him.
-
Body of missing Kitchener, Ont., woman found in B.C.
The body of 22-year-old Jaqueline McDermott from Kitchener, Ont., has been found in B.C.
-
Crews battling new wildfire east of Grand Forks amid ongoing fire risk in B.C.
A wildfire burning in southeastern B.C. is serving as a reminder of the danger that remains in much of the province after weeks of historically warm and dry weather.
-
'We still have the board to change': More change needed at top of Hockey Canada, critics say
Andrea Skinner announced on Saturday that she would be stepping down as director and interim chair of the board at Hockey Canada in the wake of fleeing sponsors and pressure from politicians for change in the organization's leadership — but advocates say that while this is a step forward, more change is needed at the top.
World
-
Putin warns of more attacks after deadly Russian strikes rock Kyiv, Lviv and other Ukrainian cities
Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities reported blasts and power outages on Monday morning, as Russia lashed out with a massive wave of violent airstrikes that carried echoes of the initial days of its invasion.
-
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months
Russia retaliated Monday for an attack on a critical bridge it claimed was carried out by Ukraine by unleashing its most widespread strikes in months.
-
Air France, Airbus face angry families in AF447 crash trial
Distraught families whose loved ones died in Air France's worst-ever crash shouted down the CEOs of the airline and of planemaker Airbus on Monday as the two companies went on trial on manslaughter charges for the 2009 accident over the Atlantic Ocean.
-
Nurse accused of killing 7 babies, attempting to kill 10 others, appears in U.K. court
A hospital neonatal nurse accused of killing seven babies and trying to kill 10 others poisoned two infants deliberately with insulin, a British prosecutor said Monday.
-
Car plows through crowd at Colorado bar, 1 dead
One person was killed and four people seriously injured after a man intentionally drove a pickup truck through a crowd gathered outside a Colorado bar following an altercation early Sunday morning, authorities said.
-
Bullet-proof glass, guards: U.S. election offices tighten security for Nov. 8 midterms
Spurred by a deluge of threats and intimidating behaviour by conspiracy theorists and others upset over former president Donald Trump's 2020 election defeat, some election officials across the United States are fortifying their operations as they ramp up for another divisive election.
Politics
-
Incoming Alberta premier would follow rule of law on proposed sovereignty act
The top adviser to incoming Alberta premier Danielle Smith says her proposed sovereignty act would respect Supreme Court decisions - a reversal of her core policy promise on how she would challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
-
Advocates say inflation help should be more targeted as provinces hand out cash
As provincial governments hand out one-time cash payments to help residents cope with inflation, anti-poverty advocates say the efforts are a missed opportunity to help those most in need.
-
Emails debunk Trump and allies' attempts to blame the GSA for packing boxes that ended up in Mar-a-lago
When the General Services Administration prepared to ship pallets of material to Florida for former President Donald Trump in July 2021, the federal agency asked Trump aide Beau Harrison to affirm what was in the boxes being shipped. Former presidents are allowed to take certain government materials and office equipment required to set up a permanent office away from the White House. But that does not include the sort of classified documents Trump took to Mar-a-Lago -- which are at the center of an ongoing Justice Department criminal probe.
Health
-
New study questions the effectiveness of colonoscopies
A landmark study suggests the benefits of colonoscopies for cancer screening may be overestimated. The study found only meagre benefits for the group of people invited to get the procedure: an 18 per cent lower risk of getting colorectal cancer, and no significant reduction in the risk of cancer death.
-
Air pollution particles can reach fetuses' developing organs: study
New research has revealed that fetuses can have black carbon particles in their developing organs as a result of air pollution, as early as the first trimester of pregnancy.
-
Health officials hope new Omicron vaccine will improve uptake of COVID-19 boosters
Health Canada approved on Thursday the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant. It is the second combination vaccine greenlighted by Health Canada's vaccine review team, but the first that targets the virus strains that are now most common in Canada
Sci-Tech
-
'X-ray specs': Canadian scientists starry-eyed over James Webb Space Telescope
Canadian scientists are using spectacular data and images from the recently launched James Webb Space telescope to look backward into some of the oldest stars ever studied and forward into how new stars and planets are born.
-
SpaceX delivers Russian, Native American women to station
A Russian cosmonaut who caught a U.S. lift to the International Space Station arrived at her new home Thursday for a five-month stay, accompanied by a Japanese astronaut and two from NASA, including the first Native American woman in space.
-
Google unveils new Pixel 7 smartphones and first-ever Pixel smartwatch
Google on Thursday unveiled its new Pixel 7 smartphone lineup and its first-ever Pixel smartwatch, packed with tracking and health features from its subsidiary Fitbit.
Entertainment
-
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin talks deportation, house arrest
Convicted swindler Anna Sorokin spoke to The New York Times about how important it is to her to remain in New York despite risks of deportation. Sorokin's case became the basis for the series 'Inventing Anna' on Netflix. She was released Friday from U.S. immigration custody to house arrest. She told the Times she would feel like she was 'running from something' if she were to let herself be deported to Germany.
-
Kevin Spacey-Anthony Rapp trial explained: Key things to know
The second week of Kevin Spacey's MeToo-era trial starts Tuesday in New York -- but no criminal charges are involved. CTVNews.ca looks at what to know about Spacey, Rapp, the lawsuit and the case so far.
-
Award-winning B.C. singer reflects on 50-year career many told him couldn't happen
Joe Coughlin was born semi-paralyzed on his right side, a condition that led many to tell him he wouldn't make it as a jazz singer. Now, the national-award-winning singer his celebrating his 50-year career by releasing a new album of jazz standards.
Business
-
Skipping meals and cutting back: How some Canadians are dealing with higher cost of living
As high inflation continues to impact consumers, some Canadians have had to take serious measures to cut down on their costs, such as driving shorter distances, paying more attention to sales at the grocery store and even skipping meals.
-
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street ahead of earnings reports
World shares were mostly lower on Monday, with Chinese markets logging moderate losses after reopening from a weeklong holiday to news of more lockdowns in China due to rising COVID-19 cases.
-
Pfizer executive denies CEO negotiated EU COVID-19 vaccine contract via text message
A Pfizer executive with a lead role in negotiating a COVID-19 vaccine bulk supply agreement with the European Commission "categorically" ruled out that the U.S. drugmaker's chief executive agreed the contract via mobile phone text messages.
Lifestyle
-
The most common mistakes people make cooking a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner
CTVNews.ca called on professional home economist and cookbook author, the self-professed 'turkey lady' Mairlyn Smith to share her words of wisdom and encouragement for all those doing battle in the kitchen over the Thanksgiving weekend.
-
Winter holiday travel: Pounce now on flights or roll the dice?
The high prices, the cancelled flights, the booked-up lodging and rental cars. The summer of travel chaos still seems hot and fresh somehow. But it's time to look forward, for there's another crunch time looming less than two months away: the 2022 winter holiday travel season.
-
The spritz evolves from Italian aperitif to global cocktail
A glowing sea of bright orange and red cocktails has become a common sight in bars and restaurants across Europe and beyond as the Italian-born spritz continues to find new fans.
Sports
-
Canada star Alphonso Davies diagnosed with 'cranial bruise', no word on return to play
Canada's soccer star Alphonso Davies suffered a "cranial bruise" in taking a boot to the face in Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps miss MLS playoffs with 2-0 loss to Minnesota United
After winning three consecutive home games, the Vancouver Whitecaps lost to the Minnesota United Sunday night – missing the team's chance for a playoff spot in Major League Soccer's Western Conference
-
Red Bull guilty of 'minor' budget cap violation, FIA says
Formula One team Red Bull breached budget regulations last season, was guilty of "minor" overspending, the series' governing body said on Monday.
Autos
-
Amazon to invest US$972M for electric vans, trucks in Europe
Amazon said Monday it will invest 1 billion euros (US$972.1 million) to add thousands of more electric vans, long-haul trucks and cargo bikes to its delivery network in Europe.
-
Red Bull guilty of 'minor' budget cap violation, FIA says
Formula One team Red Bull breached budget regulations last season, was guilty of "minor" overspending, the series' governing body said on Monday.
-
Electric vehicle maker recalling nearly all its trucks, SUVs over loose fastener
Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer.