Bulgarian president takes oath of office for second term
Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, on Dec. 16, 2021. (Johanna Geron, Pool Photo via AP)
SOFIA, BULGARIA -- Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has taken the oath of office for his second term. Radev is the country's fifth democratically elected president. He was sworn in Wednesday at a ceremony in parliament together with Vice President Iliana Yotova.
The 58-year-old former chief of the Bulgarian Air Force overwhelmingly won a November election. Radev gained popularity as a vocal supporter of the months-long anti-graft protests last year and by appointing caretaker governments that were active in investigating the corruption practices of their predecessors.