Bulgari apologizes to China for listing Taiwan as a country after online backlash

A woman walks by the Bulgari store at a high-end shopping mall in Beijing, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) A woman walks by the Bulgari store at a high-end shopping mall in Beijing, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social