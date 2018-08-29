Buildings, landmarks to be illuminated for cancer efforts
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, August 29, 2018 1:28AM EDT
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- More than 100 buildings and landmarks across the United States and Canada will be awash in colours in support of cancer research.
Niagara Falls, the New York Stock Exchange and Calgary Tower in Canada are among the structures that will be illuminated in orange, red, yellow, grey or white in early September to commemorate 10 years of efforts by the Stand Up To Cancer organization.
A live Stand Up To Cancer telecast co-produced by actor Bradley Cooper will air on Sept. 7.
Stand Up To Cancer has received more than $480 million in pledges in support of cancer research.
