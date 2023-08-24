Building collapse in Nigeria's capital leaves two people dead while many are feared trapped

A digger removes debris from the site of a collapsed building in Abuja, Nigeria. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. A two-storey building collapsed in Nigeria's capital on Wednesday night, killing two people with many feared trapped amid frantic rescue efforts, emergency officials and residents told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Chinedu Asadu) A digger removes debris from the site of a collapsed building in Abuja, Nigeria. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. A two-storey building collapsed in Nigeria's capital on Wednesday night, killing two people with many feared trapped amid frantic rescue efforts, emergency officials and residents told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Chinedu Asadu)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social