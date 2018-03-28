'Build Your Own AR-15' class receives backlash following mass shootings
In this Monday, March 26, 2018 photo, from left, Alex Kahn, champlain, Bill Thick Jr., commander, of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4073 in Marshall, pose with Chris Walden, a Battle Creek gunsmith and firearms instructor in Marshall, Mich. (Trace Christenson/Battle Creek Enquirer via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 28, 2018 2:32PM EDT
MARSHALL, Mich. -- A Michigan class that teaches residents how to build their own semi-automatic AR-15 rifles drew protests from gun control advocates following recent mass shootings involving the weapon.
Organizers say the class held Tuesday in Marshall was planned months before the February school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people. The shooter used an AR-15.
It's the third year the Michigan program has been held at a veterans post, but the event received negative attention this year from protesters who said the timing and the idea of creating more guns is unwelcome.
Resident Pam Daume says it's "a slap in the face to the kids who have died."
Chris Walden teaches the class. He says participants must undergo a background check and that the guns are registered and sold only to people who can legally own them.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Russia mourns victims of deadly mall fire in Siberia
- Ecuador cutting off WikiLeaks founder's communications
- Second person charged with helping baby smoke marijuana
- 'Build Your Own AR-15' class receives backlash following mass shootings
- Pulse nightclub shooter intended to attack Disney, prosecutors say