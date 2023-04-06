Buenos Aires airport turns into unofficial homeless shelter

Angle Gomez looks for discarded cigarettes in an ashtray outside at the Jorge Newbery international airport, commonly known as Aeroparque, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Angle Gomez looks for discarded cigarettes in an ashtray outside at the Jorge Newbery international airport, commonly known as Aeroparque, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social