

Jonathan Forani, CTVNews.ca Staff





Relics of royal history have been unearthed at Buckingham Palace as workers rewire the Queen’s residence.

Crumpled but still legible pages from an 1889 edition of the Evening Standard newspaper and a trio of vintage cigarette packets were pulled from floorboards as workers replace wiring from the 1940s.

The Royal Family Twitter account tweeted photos of the artifacts along with a video explaining the complicated rewiring process, which is part of a ten-year initiative to replace essential building services, from plumbing to heating.

“This will extend the working life of the Palace by 50 years,” read a tweet on the Royal Family account.

The cigarette packets are from bygone brands such as Player’s Navy Cut and Piccadilly Number One, “A Large Size Cigarette of Fine Quality.” There’s no word on whether the decades old finds may have been used by royalty — the late Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowden, was a frequent smoker — or simply past workers reading the day’s news on smoke breaks.

The work being done today is not an easy task for the team of engineers as there is no blueprint for where the wires wind through the floorboards of the palace. They have had to pull the cables up through ceilings and across floorboards. “You think it would just go straight down the corridor, but in actual fact it takes a convoluted route to get it to that point,” Mick Carden, an electrical engineer, says in the YouTube video. The team is removed vulcanized Indian rubber cabling, or VIR cabling, which was installed around 70 years ago.

It’s sensitive work too as the engineers have had to work around Queen Elizabeth’s schedule. The Audience Room, where she has hosted meetings with prime ministers and other officials over the years, was rewired while she was at Balmoral Castle, the family’s private estate in Scotland. They made sure to put everything back into place before her return.

The work is all being done in the name of Palace safety, program director Barbara Welch says in the YouTube video. “The vulcanized Indian rubber becomes really brittle with age and it cracks and it falls off exposing live electrical cables, which is a real fire risk,” she says.

“It presents the highest risk to the palace and therefore the sooner we get that risk out of the building, the better.”