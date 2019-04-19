Bronfman heiress pleads guilty in NXIVM sex slave case
Clare Bronfman, right, a member of NXIVM, an organization charged with sex trafficking, leaves Brooklyn Federal Court, Monday, April 8, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, April 19, 2019 5:25PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 19, 2019 5:53PM EDT
NEW YORK -- A wealthy heiress has pleaded guilty to charges implicating her in a sex-trafficking conspiracy case against an upstate New York self-help group.
Clare Bronfman entered the plea on Friday in federal court in Brooklyn.
The plea means the 40-year-old Bronfman will avoid going to trial early next month with Keith Raniere. He's known as the spiritual leader of the group called NXIVM (NEHK'-see-uhm).
Prosecutors say Bronfman was bankrolling Raniere's group at a time when he had a secret harem of sex slaves who were branded with his initials.
Sentencing is set for July 25.
Bronfman is a daughter of the late billionaire philanthropist and former Seagram chairman Edgar Bronfman Sr.
