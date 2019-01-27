Brokaw says he feels terrible commentary offended Hispanics
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2018, file photo, journalist Tom Brokaw speaks during the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Awards ceremony in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, January 27, 2019 9:20PM EST
NEW YORK - NBC's Tom Brokaw says he feels terrible that he offended some Hispanics with his comments on "Meet the Press" Sunday that Hispanics should work harder at assimilation.
The former "NBC Nightly News" anchor tweeted in response to a social media backlash to the comments earlier in the day.
Brokaw said during a discussion about the proposed border wall that a lot of Republicans fear that Hispanics will all be Democrats. He also said that he hears people say, when he pushes them harder, that "I don't know whether I want brown grandbabies."
Journalist Julio Ricardo Varela, founder of the Latino Rebels website, said on Twitter that Brokaw's comments were factually incorrect and xenophobic.
i feel terrible a part of my comments on Hispanics offended some members of that proud culture— Tom Brokaw (@tombrokaw) January 27, 2019
from my days reporting on cesar chavez to documenting the many contributions of hispanics in all parts of our culture— Tom Brokaw (@tombrokaw) January 27, 2019
i’ve worked hard to knock down false stereo types. in my final comment in Meet i said ALL sides hv to work harder— Tom Brokaw (@tombrokaw) January 27, 2019
at finding common ground - which i strongly believe— Tom Brokaw (@tombrokaw) January 27, 2019
dialogue not division
finally, i am sorry - i never intended to disparage any segment of our rich, diverse society which defines who we are.— Tom Brokaw (@tombrokaw) January 28, 2019
