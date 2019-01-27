

The Associated Press





NEW YORK - NBC's Tom Brokaw says he feels terrible that he offended some Hispanics with his comments on "Meet the Press" Sunday that Hispanics should work harder at assimilation.

The former "NBC Nightly News" anchor tweeted in response to a social media backlash to the comments earlier in the day.

Brokaw said during a discussion about the proposed border wall that a lot of Republicans fear that Hispanics will all be Democrats. He also said that he hears people say, when he pushes them harder, that "I don't know whether I want brown grandbabies."

Journalist Julio Ricardo Varela, founder of the Latino Rebels website, said on Twitter that Brokaw's comments were factually incorrect and xenophobic.

i feel terrible a part of my comments on Hispanics offended some members of that proud culture — Tom Brokaw (@tombrokaw) January 27, 2019

from my days reporting on cesar chavez to documenting the many contributions of hispanics in all parts of our culture — Tom Brokaw (@tombrokaw) January 27, 2019

i’ve worked hard to knock down false stereo types. in my final comment in Meet i said ALL sides hv to work harder — Tom Brokaw (@tombrokaw) January 27, 2019

at finding common ground - which i strongly believe

dialogue not division — Tom Brokaw (@tombrokaw) January 27, 2019