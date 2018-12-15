British zoo fire prompts evacuation of visitors
A chameleon crawls along a branch at Chester Zoo, northwest England, Thursday, July 30, 2015. Thursday, July 30, 2015. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, December 15, 2018 8:33AM EST
LONDON -- A British zoo says a fire has broken out at one of its enclosures and that visitors are being evacuated.
Chester Zoo has tweeted Saturday that its teams are working to move all animals away from the blaze, which firefighters are working to extinguish.
Images of the zoo on the BBC showed thick black smoke and flames shooting out from a structure with a rounded roof.
We can confirm that the fire brigade is currently fighting a fire in our Monsoon Forest habitat.— Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) December 15, 2018
Visitors have been evacuated & our response team is working alongside emergency services to bring the situation under control.
The zoo is now closed. We’ll update as soon as we can.