British supporters of far-right activist gather in London
Supporters of far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon known as Tommy Robinson are restrained by police, in Oxford Street, London, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, August 3, 2019 8:38AM EDT
LONDON - Demonstrators carrying England's flag are gathering in central London to demand the release of far-right activist Tommy Robinson.
Singing "We want Tommy out," demonstrators have congregated at Oxford Circus on Saturday. Strict conditions were imposed by police on the demonstration and a counter-demonstration planned by Stand Up To Racism.
London's Metropolitan Police warned that anyone breaching the conditions could be arrested and prosecuted.
Commander Kyle Gordon warned police would ensure "anyone who is intent on violence is dealt with swiftly and robustly."
Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was sentenced last month to a total of nine months in prison for contempt of court. The 36-year-old was arrested and jailed for filming defendants in a criminal trial and broadcasting the footage on social media.
