British PM Boris Johnson scrambles to regain authority after party rebellion

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in U.S. Capitol riot

The former top leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and other members have been charged with seditious conspiracy for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying U.S. President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory, authorities said Monday.

U.S. official vows 'forceful response' if North Korea tests nuke

The South Korean and U.S. militaries flew 20 fighter jets over waters off South Korea's western coast Tuesday in a continued show of force as a senior U.S. official warned of a forceful response if North Korea goes ahead with its first nuclear test explosion in nearly five years.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social