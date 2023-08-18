British nurse guilty of killing 7 babies, trying to kill 6 others, in neonatal ward

This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. (Cheshire Constabulary via AP) This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. (Cheshire Constabulary via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social