British navy seizes Iran missiles, parts likely Yemen bound
The British navy seized anti-tank missiles and fins for ballistic missile assemblies during a raid on a small boat heading from Iran likely to Yemen, authorities said Thursday, the latest such seizure in the Gulf of Oman.
The seizure by the Royal Navy comes after other seizures by French and U.S. forces in the region as western powers increase their pressure on Iran, which is it now enriching uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels. It also comes as regional and international powers try to find an end to the yearslong war gripping Yemen, the Arab world's poorest country, and as Iran arms Russia in its war on Ukraine.
The raid took place Feb. 23 after an American aircraft detected a small motorboat with cargo covered by a gray tarp heading from Iran, with a helicopter from the Royal Navy frigate HMS Lancaster chasing the vessel as it ignored being hailed by radio, the British Defence Ministry said. The boat tried to re-enter Iranian territorial water, but was stopped before it could.
Inside the boat, British troops found Russian-designed 9M133 Kornet anti-tank guided missiles, weapons also manufactured in Iran under the name "Dehlavieh," the U.S. navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet and the British navy said. Those weapons have been seen in other seizures suspected to be from Iran and bound for Yemen.
Sailors found small fins that the U.S. navy identified as jet vanes for medium-range ballistic missiles, as well as devices the navy identified as "impact sensor covers" that go on the tips of those missiles.
While the British did not specifically identify where it suspected the weapons would go, the U.S. navy described the seizure as happening "along a route historically used to traffic weapons unlawfully to Yemen."
Iranian components have helped build a missile arsenal for Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have held the country's capital, Sanaa, since 2014.
A United Nations resolution bans arms transfers to Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. Tehran long has denied arming the rebels, despite physical evidence, numerous seizures and experts tying the weapons back to Iran.
In its statement, the Royal Navy referred to that UN resolution and said the world body "has been informed about the seizure and invited to conduct its own inspection of the materiel."
"This seizure by HMS Lancaster and the permanent presence of the Royal Navy in the Gulf region supports our commitment to uphold international law and tackle activity that threatens peace and security around the world," British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said.
Vice-Admiral Brad Cooper, the commander of the American 5th Fleet, said in a statement that this was the "seventh illegal weapon or drug interdiction in the last three months and yet another example of Iran's increasing malign maritime activity across the region." In that time, the navy said, its sailors and allies have seized more than 5,000 weapons, 1.6 million rounds of ammunition, 30 anti-tank missiles and other weapon components.
Iran's mission to the United Nations told The Associated Press on Thursday that Tehran wasn't aware of the British navy's seizure "but generally, it adheres to the Yemen sanctions resolution, regardless of its own reservations."
The war in Yemen has deteriorated largely into a stalemate and spawned one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. However, Saudi-led airstrikes haven't been recorded in Yemen since the kingdom began a ceasefire at the end of March 2022, according to the Yemen Data Project.
That ceasefire expired in October despite diplomatic efforts to renew it. That has led to fears the war could again escalate. More than 150,000 people have been killed in Yemen during the fighting, including over 14,500 civilians.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How a 'supremacist' political ideology from India is said to be gaining influence in Canada
A new report purports to shine a light on how Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a Hindu nationalist movement, has become entrenched in influential circles in the Indian diaspora in Canada and how politicians at all levels have been drawn into its sphere.
WATCH LIVE | No 'spike' in foreign interference in last two elections but allegations being reviewed, MPs hear
While officials are acutely aware of China’s efforts to interfere in Canadian elections, top federal officials say the outcomes of last two federal elections were not compromised by foreign actors, nor were there spikes in interference during those campaigns.
Gunmen threaten Lionel Messi, shoot up family-owned supermarket
Gunmen threatened Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi in a written message left Thursday when they opened fire at a supermarket owned by his in-laws in Argentina, police said.
3 skiers killed, 4 injured in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
An avalanche that struck southwest of Invermere, B.C., on Wednesday killed three skiers and injured four others, authorities have confirmed.
Court reduces sentence for Moncton Mountie killer Justin Bourque
New Brunswick's highest court says it had no choice but to reduce the sentence of Justin Bourque, the man who used a semi-automatic rifle to murder three Mounties in Moncton in 2014.
BREAKING | Man charged with criminal negligence, arson in Ottawa explosion
A 35-year-old Ottawa man is facing a dozen charges in relation to an explosion in Orléans that injured 12 people last month.
RCMP alleges 'major' cache of firearms, neo-Nazi material found in home west of Montreal; charges laid
Two brothers are facing several firearms charges after a 'very significant' stash of guns and ammunition was allegedly found in a home west of Montreal, according the RCMP. Officers also allegedly found neo-Nazi material inside the residence.
Indigo says hacking group with Russian ties responsible for breach, won't pay ransom
Indigo says its cybersecurity breach last month was done using a tool known as LockBit, developed by a hacking group of the same name that has ties to Russian organized crime.
B.C., Maritimes under snowfall warnings as southern Ontario braces for winter storm
Snowfall warnings are in effect for portions of southern B.C. and across the Maritimes as a winter storm is set to barrel through southern Ontario on Friday.
Canada
-
B.C., Maritimes under snowfall warnings as southern Ontario braces for winter storm
Snowfall warnings are in effect for portions of southern B.C. and across the Maritimes as a winter storm is set to barrel through southern Ontario on Friday.
-
3 skiers killed, 4 injured in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
An avalanche that struck southwest of Invermere, B.C., on Wednesday killed three skiers and injured four others, authorities have confirmed.
-
Court reduces sentence for Moncton Mountie killer Justin Bourque
New Brunswick's highest court says it had no choice but to reduce the sentence of Justin Bourque, the man who used a semi-automatic rifle to murder three Mounties in Moncton in 2014.
-
RCMP alleges 'major' cache of firearms, neo-Nazi material found in home west of Montreal; charges laid
Two brothers are facing several firearms charges after a 'very significant' stash of guns and ammunition was allegedly found in a home west of Montreal, according the RCMP. Officers also allegedly found neo-Nazi material inside the residence.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man charged with criminal negligence, arson in Ottawa explosion
A 35-year-old Ottawa man is facing a dozen charges in relation to an explosion in Orléans that injured 12 people last month.
-
How a 'supremacist' political ideology from India is said to be gaining influence in Canada
A new report purports to shine a light on how Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a Hindu nationalist movement, has become entrenched in influential circles in the Indian diaspora in Canada and how politicians at all levels have been drawn into its sphere.
World
-
U.S., Russia hold highest-level talks since Ukraine invasion
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov talked briefly Thursday in the highest-level in-person talks between the two countries since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But there was no indication of any movement toward easing the intense tensions between their two nations.
-
Trump can be sued by police for Jan. 6 actions: Justice Dept.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump can be sued by injured Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department said Thursday in an ongoing federal court case testing the limits of executive power.
-
U.K. spy chief sorry for failing to stop Ariana Grande concert bombing: inquiry
The head of Britain's security services said on Thursday he was profoundly sorry his spies had missed a 'significant' opportunity to prevent a deadly 2017 suicide bombing at the end of an Ariana Grande pop concert in Manchester.
-
As Tennessee, others target drag shows, many wonder: Why?
Across the U.S., conservative activists and politicians complain that drag shows contribute to the 'sexualization' or 'grooming' of children. Several states are considering restrictions, but none has acted as fast as Tennessee to ensure drag shows cannot take place in public or in front of children.
-
Kremlin accuses Ukrainian saboteurs of attack inside Russia
The Kremlin on Thursday accused Ukrainian saboteurs of crossing into western Russia and firing on villagers. Ukraine denied the claim and warned that Moscow could use the allegations to justify stepping up its own attacks in the ongoing war.
-
Netanyahu denounces protesters after salon siege of his wife
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies on Thursday denounced protesters as 'anarchists' after they massed outside a Tel Aviv salon where his wife was getting her hair done -- a chaotic end to a day of demonstrations against the government's plan to overhaul the judiciary.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | No 'spike' in foreign interference in last two elections but allegations being reviewed, MPs hear
While officials are acutely aware of China’s efforts to interfere in Canadian elections, top federal officials say the outcomes of last two federal elections were not compromised by foreign actors, nor were there spikes in interference during those campaigns.
-
How a 'supremacist' political ideology from India is said to be gaining influence in Canada
A new report purports to shine a light on how Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a Hindu nationalist movement, has become entrenched in influential circles in the Indian diaspora in Canada and how politicians at all levels have been drawn into its sphere.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Nanos seat projections show Conservatives with clear advantage after Liberals slip
Liberals and Conservatives have often been neck-and-neck over the past year when it comes to ballot support, according to Nanos Research's weekly tracking. But Conservatives have gained a clear advantage when polling data is modelled out to show which party is currently positioned to win more seats in an election.
Health
-
U.S. CDC concludes cough syrups likely to blame for children's deaths in Gambia
Contaminated cough and paracetamol syrups imported into Gambia almost certainly caused the deaths of 66 children due to acute kidney injury, according to an investigation led by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Gambian scientists.
-
More than half of the world will be overweight or obese by 2035 - report
More than half of the world's population will be overweight or obese by 2035 without significant action, according to a new report.
-
Cambodia says recent bird flu cases not spread by humans
Recent cases of bird flu discovered in two Cambodian villagers, one of them fatal, show no sign of human-to-human transmission, health officials in the Southeast Asian nation say, allaying fears of a public health crisis.
Sci-Tech
-
New image captures a supernova first observed in the year 185
A new telescope image has shed light on the ghostly remains of the first recorded supernova.
-
Instagram to test 'facial age estimation technology' in Canada
Instagram says it will start testing its age-verification tools in Canada, including 'facial age estimation technology,' which uses artificial intelligence to gauge a user's age and determine whether they could be younger or older than they say they are.
-
Best of MWC: Screens that roll, ChatGPT interactive glasses
The father of the cellphone was there. So was Huawei and a host of other Chinese tech companies. Tens of thousands of visitors also flocked to the MWC tech fair to be dazzled by the latest advances in AI, smartphones, robotics and much more.
Entertainment
-
Balmain show sparkles, Ukraine designer evokes life at home
Balmain's pearls and crystals dazzled Paris Fashion Week Wednesday in its stylish ode to the '80's.
-
Ed Sheeran says his wife was diagnosed with tumour while pregnant
Ed Sheeran has revealed that his wife, Cherry Seaborn, was diagnosed with a tumour when she was pregnant with their second child.
-
Justin Bieber cancels remaining Justice World Tour dates
Justin Bieber fans waiting eagerly for new dates for his postponed international tour have been told the shows won't be going ahead.
Business
-
Indigo says hacking group with Russian ties responsible for breach, won't pay ransom
Indigo says its cybersecurity breach last month was done using a tool known as LockBit, developed by a hacking group of the same name that has ties to Russian organized crime.
-
U.K. is grappling with vegetable shortages. How did it happen?
People in the U.K. have had to ration salad staples like tomatoes and cucumbers for the past two weeks amid a shortage of fresh vegetables. Shelves of fresh produce in many stores have been bare, and most major supermarkets have imposed limits on how many salad bags or bell peppers customers are allowed to buy.
-
Europe inflation eases slightly to 8.5 per cent, but consumer pain persists
Inflation eased only slightly in the 20 countries that use the euro currency as the pain from higher costs for food and fuel persists and gives the European Central Bank no reason to slow interest rate increases aimed at getting prices back under control.
Lifestyle
-
Rinse not: An expert's guide to getting the best out of your dishwasher
A cleaning expert, who says there is a right and wrong way to load a dishwasher if you want the dishes to come out clean, shares some pro tips for getting the best results out of the common appliance.
-
Man sets world record with nearly 3,000 consecutive visits to Disneyland
A California man set a Guinness World Record for most consecutive visits to Disneyland after going to the park for nearly 3,000 days in a row.
-
Olive oil in coffee? New Starbucks line a curiosity in Italy
Putting olive oil in coffee is hardly a tradition in Italy, but that didn't stop Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz from launching a series of beverages that do just that in Milan, the city that inspired his coffee house empire.
Sports
-
Gunmen threaten Lionel Messi, shoot up family-owned supermarket
Gunmen threatened Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi in a written message left Thursday when they opened fire at a supermarket owned by his in-laws in Argentina, police said.
-
Motorsport and others joining to fight online abuse
Motorsport's governing body will attempt to drive out online hate speech and abuse by collaborating with other affected groups.
-
Russell expects Hamilton to make big comeback for Mercedes
George Russell downplays the fact he beat Formula One great Lewis Hamilton in their first season at Mercedes and fully expects him to come charging back.
Autos
-
Russell expects Hamilton to make big comeback for Mercedes
George Russell downplays the fact he beat Formula One great Lewis Hamilton in their first season at Mercedes and fully expects him to come charging back.
-
Logan who? Sargeant 1st American on F1 grid since 2015
Logan Sargeant, who moved to Europe as a teenager to pursue his dream, has beaten all the odds and will debut for Williams in this weekend's season-opening F1 race in Bahrain. He will be the first American on the grid since Alexander Rossi in 2015.
-
Tesla says it will cut costs of next generation cars in half
Tesla says it will cut the cost of its next generation of vehicles in half, largely by using innovative manufacturing techniques and smaller factories.