

The Associated Press





CAIRO -- Egyptian officials say Cairo's international airport has been notified by British Airways that the airline is suspending flights to and from London for two days.

Airport officials say the decision came after British official conducted regular security checks earlier this week at the airport. There gave no additional details.

Their comments came as British Airways announced it was cancelling flights to Cairo for a week for unspecified security reasons.

The Egyptian officials said all other airlines were operating as usual at the airport. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.