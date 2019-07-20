British Airways suspending flights from London for 2 days
In this Feb. 8, 2016 file photo, a British Airways plane lands on a runway at Denver International Airport. (David Zalubowski/AP Photo)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, July 20, 2019 4:28PM EDT
CAIRO -- Egyptian officials say Cairo's international airport has been notified by British Airways that the airline is suspending flights to and from London for two days.
Airport officials say the decision came after British official conducted regular security checks earlier this week at the airport. There gave no additional details.
Their comments came as British Airways announced it was cancelling flights to Cairo for a week for unspecified security reasons.
The Egyptian officials said all other airlines were operating as usual at the airport. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.
