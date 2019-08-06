British Airways flight evacuated after filling with smoke
In this Feb. 8, 2016 file photo, a British Airways plane lands on a runway at Denver International Airport. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019 4:26AM EDT
MADRID - Spanish emergency services say they have responded to a British Airways flight that filled with smoke while landing and had to evacuate its passengers.
News agency Europa Press said Monday that local government officials reported that three people have been treated for smoke inhalation and another 10 to 12 were treated for knocks received when they slid down inflatable emergency slides after arriving at the airport in the eastern city of Valencia.
Emergency services for the regional government of Valencia say they received an alert that one of the plane's engines had caught fire. Responders only saw smoke when they got to the airport.
An airline spokesman said: “We can confirm that British Airways flight BA422 from Heathrow to Valencia has been involved in an incident today.”
.@British_Airways terrifying experience on flight to Valencia. Felt like horror film. Thankfully everyone safe. Flight filled with smoke and had to be emergency evacuated. #britishairways pic.twitter.com/NT4Gtme9kl— Lucy Brown (@lucyaabrown) August 5, 2019