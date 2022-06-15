Britain vows more Rwanda deportation flights after setback

Protesters stand outside the High Court where the ruling on Rwanda deportation flights is taking place, in London Monday, June 13, 2022. Opponents of the British government's plan to deport migrants to Rwanda prepared for an appeals court hearing Monday amid the political backlash following reports that Prince Charles had privately described the policy as appalling. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Protesters stand outside the High Court where the ruling on Rwanda deportation flights is taking place, in London Monday, June 13, 2022. Opponents of the British government's plan to deport migrants to Rwanda prepared for an appeals court hearing Monday amid the political backlash following reports that Prince Charles had privately described the policy as appalling. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place

Amid mounting pressure on the Canadian government to address long delays and wait times at airports, federal ministers announced on Tuesday that the government will be lifting vaccine requirements for domestic and outbound international travellers. CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current COVID-19 rules around travel as well as what's changing.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social