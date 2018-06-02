Britain says North Korean surveillance 'vitally important'
Britain's Secretary of State for Defense Gavin Williamson attends a ministerial roundtable on the sidelines of the 17th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, an annual defense and security forum in Asia, in Singapore, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Singapore. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, June 2, 2018 8:10AM EDT
SINGAPORE - Britain's defence secretary says his military will continue monitoring North Korean vessels suspected of carrying prohibited goods as it is "vitally important" that his country helps enforce international sanctions.
Speaking on the sidelines of an international security conference in Singapore on Saturday, Gavin Williamson said the "prosperity and security" of the region is important for Britain's own security.
British warships have been deployed in waters near Japan to police UN Security Council sanctions on North Korea.
Williamson said sending those resources was "very much within Britain's DNA and something that we are obliged and we're very happy to do."
The Shangri-La Dialogue, which ends Sunday, is being attended by U.S. Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis, defence officials and academics from 43 countries.