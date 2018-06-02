

The Associated Press





SINGAPORE - Britain's defence secretary says his military will continue monitoring North Korean vessels suspected of carrying prohibited goods as it is "vitally important" that his country helps enforce international sanctions.

Speaking on the sidelines of an international security conference in Singapore on Saturday, Gavin Williamson said the "prosperity and security" of the region is important for Britain's own security.

British warships have been deployed in waters near Japan to police UN Security Council sanctions on North Korea.

Williamson said sending those resources was "very much within Britain's DNA and something that we are obliged and we're very happy to do."

The Shangri-La Dialogue, which ends Sunday, is being attended by U.S. Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis, defence officials and academics from 43 countries.