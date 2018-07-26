

LONDON -- The Royal Air Force is leading tributes to Mary Ellis, an aviation pioneer and Second World War-era pilot who has died at 101.

As a member of the Air Transport Auxiliary, Ellis flew Spitfires and bombers, bringing the aircraft from factories to airfields. She flew over 1,000 aircraft during the war and afterward managed Sandown airport on the Isle of Wight.

She married fellow pilot Don Ellis in 1961 and they lived near the runway until his death in 2009.

The RAF's Air Chief Marshal Stephen Hillier, tweeted "I'll always remember her proudly reminding us ... that she was older than the RAF itself! RIP Mary."

Red Arrows pilot Mike Ling tweeted that he hoped she was enjoying a sherry in the sky, wishing her "Blue skies, Ma'am."

Another terrible loss. Mary Ellis, pioneering female aviator, Air Transport Auxiliary veteran, an inspiration to generations. I'll always remember her proudly reminding us at RAF100 events that she was older than the RAF itself! RIP Mary. pic.twitter.com/xktUU6R7Qn — ACM Stephen Hillier (@ChiefofAirStaff) July 26, 2018

More awful news. RIP Mary Ellis. A legend of the Air Transport Auxiliary. Over 1000 aircraft; 76 different types and over 400 Spitfires alone. I hope you’re enjoying a well-earned sherry up there with Joy Lofthouse again. Blue skies Ma’am #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/1v0yCbniJG — Mike Ling MBE (Red 3) (@MikeLingPilot) July 25, 2018

RIP Mary Ellis, you have inspired so many women to fly. You will always be remembered, with love and thanks. Blue Skies �� Thank You. Aetheris Avidi - Eager for the Air ��✈️ https://t.co/UMgzOmlPss — Sally B McGlone (@sallyacb275) July 26, 2018

Very sad to hear that WW2 ATA pilot Mary Ellis has died aged 101. A truly remarkable lady, she flew 400 Spitfires & 76 different types of aircraft during WW2. Another giant leaves us to john her heroic friends in Blue Skies. Rest in peace Mary; you truly deserve it. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/br00jZxGiu — John Nichol (@JohnNicholRAF) July 25, 2018

Mary Ellis, one of Britain's greatest aviators, died yesterday at age 101. Last week I took my kids to meet her. My boy clasped a model plane. She asked what it was. 'Spitfire' he whispered. She leaned down and shared a few private thoughts about the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/iMO1DxOhtl — Dan Snow (@thehistoryguy) July 26, 2018