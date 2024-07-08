Britain's new Labour government is on a mission to stimulate economic growth

Liberal government hopes changes to dental care program will increase uptake
Less than one year after federal Liberals announced a new dental care program to mixed reviews, the government is making changes in hopes to get more providers on board.
Britain's new Labour government will make stimulating economic growth its mission, the Treasury chief said Monday, pledging to limit bureaucracy to make it easier to invest in the country.
In her first major speech, Rachel Reeves said there was no time to waste to reverse what she called “14 years of chaos and economic instability” under Conservative governments.
“Where governments have been unwilling to take the difficult decisions to deliver growth — or have waited too long to act — I will deliver," she told business leaders and reporters.
Britain’s first female Treasury chief and a former Bank of England economist, Reeves said sustained economic growth was the only way to improve living standards for all and to rebuild the country's stretched and underfunded public services.
She said she's taking immediate action to relax planning rules to remove obstacles to building infrastructure, housing and energy projects.
“To investors and businesses who spent 14 years doubting whether Britain is a safe place to invest, then let me tell you, after 14 years, Britain has a stable government,” she said. “In an uncertain world, Britain is a place to do business.”
Reeves said she will assess the “spending inheritance” left by the Conservatives over the coming months before making the government’s first budget statement later this year.
She pledged to set a mandatory target of 1.5 million new homes in England over the next five years, as well as remove an effective ban on onshore wind energy developments that has been in place since 2015.
The environmental group Friends of the Earth welcomed that announcement.
“By ending the onshore wind ban in England, Labour is making an important stride towards delivering on our climate goals, while also paving the way for lower bills, as renewables produce some of the cheapest and cleanest energy available,” said Mike Childs, head of science, policy and research at the organization.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who became leader on Friday after a landslide majority in last week's election, has promised to “rebuild the infrastructure of opportunity” for voters frustrated with a stagnant economy, rising poverty and dysfunctional public health care.
Soaring rental and mortgage rates and a chronic shortage of housing were among the top issues voters raised during the election campaign. Home-building in Britain has slowed down in the past decades, and in the year to March construction began on about 135,000 homes — down by more than one-fifth compared to the year before.
The current system is “clearly anti-growth, and these proposals should help,” said Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, an independent think-tank.
The case of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who is accused of sexually assaulting 10 complainants, is due to return to a Brampton, Ont., court on Oct. 7.
Heat warnings have been issued in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and most of New Brunswick Monday and Tuesday.
The federal Fisheries Department has called an external review into the conduct of its officers who allegedly arrested and dumped two Indigenous men at a Nova Scotia gas station without shoes or phones.
A 10-year-old boy who was missing in Doaktown, N.B., has been found safe, according to RCMP.
NATO leaders meet this week for a summit commemorating the 75th anniversary of the military alliance, which has never been larger and more focused but is also facing potentially existential threats from outside and within.
Hurricane Beryl swept ashore in Texas as a Category 1 storm in the dark of the early morning hours Monday, lashing Houston with heavy rains and powerful winds, and knocking out power to 1.5 million homes and businesses as fast rising waters caused street flooding and prompted rescues.
Election results show French voters have chosen to give a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in pivotal legislative elections, keeping the far right away from power. Yet no party won an outright majority, putting France in an uncertain, unprecedented situation.
The future Republican vice presidential candidate's plane is currently parked in an undisclosed hangar, an empty spot on its fuselage where a decal featuring his or her name will soon be placed.
Protesters in Barcelona have sprayed visitors with water as part of a demonstration against mass tourism.
With international examples of snap elections sending incumbents packing, the federal Conservatives maintaining a healthy lead in national polling, and speculation over whether Trudeau ought to resign, it seems less likely the Liberals will want to roll those particular dice again.
The Avro Arrow meant to be one of the most advanced aircraft of its era, dispatching the threat of Soviet nuclear bombers and making Canada a world leader in military aviation and engineering.
Scientists have revealed fossils of a giant salamanderlike beast with sharp fangs that ruled waters before the first dinosaurs arrived.
The crew of a NASA mission to Mars emerged from their craft after a yearlong voyage that never left Earth.
Ottawa city councillor Tim Tierney has waited decades for the chance to meet his rock-star idols Nickelback.
A rock 'n' roll legend made an appearance at a popular Vancouver restaurant over the weekend.
A New Mexico judge is setting the table for the involuntary manslaughter trial of actor Alec Baldwin, who arrived at court Monday over a fatal shooting on the set of a Western movie.
Boeing will plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge stemming from two crashes of 737 Max jetliners that killed 346 people, the U.S. Justice Department said late Sunday, after the government determined the company violated an agreement that had protected it from prosecution for more than three years.
The entertainment giant Paramount will merge with Skydance, closing out a decades long run by the Redstone family in Hollywood and injecting desperately needed cash into a legacy studio that has struggled to adapt to a shifting entertainment landscape.
Two pistols belonging to Napoleon Bonaparte, marking the 'darkest moment' in the French emperor’s life, have just sold at an auction for 1.69 million euros (roughly C$2.5 million).
There are a ton of different ways to play Pokemon, the über-popular Japanese franchise that follows pocket-sized monsters across trading cards, video games and film and TV.
Lewis Hamilton had been counting the days since his last Formula 1 win and the number was creeping toward 1,000.
Things were not going well for Coco Gauff against Emma Navarro at Centre Court, not well at all, and she kept looking at her guest box for help from her coaches. One, Brad Gilbert, would stand up and gesture, and they would talk back and forth, but a fix did not arrive.
Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson and two of his former high school teammates were killed in an early morning car crash Saturday in Maryland, police and the team said.
As many as four out of 10 Canadians say it is 'important' to know if a vehicle they're interested in purchasing is more likely to be targeted by thieves, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
For the first time in years, car shoppers are having an easier time finding a deal as the auto industry bounces back from supply chain woes — and experts say the outlook could get even better.
Part of the experience of a NASCAR race is hearing the engine roar, the rumble of each car’s approach and the zip when it whizzes past at more than 150 mph.
A convict who escaped an Edmonton correctional service more than a month ago has been caught.
An Ottawa woman, who has survived cancer and has overcome addiction, has won $70 million with Lotto Max.
Calgary is easing outdoor water restrictions as the city continues work to help its water infrastructure recover following a major feeder main break.
Adam finds out how a giant tortoise walking along a sidewalk is inspiring a woman visiting from Australia.
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. thought he was down for the count after winning tickets to a “once-in-a-lifetime” WWE event in Toronto.
Lacey may look like just another pet chicken on Emily Carrington’s B.C. property. But she has a title her coop mates don’t: Guinness World Record holder.
Philip Kim, who competes as "B-Boy Phil Wizard," is set to make Canadian sports history this summer as the country's first-ever Olympic breaking athlete.
Heat is expected to persist in B.C. through the start of the week after some parts of the province saw record-breaking temperatures over the weekend.
One person is dead following a shooting at an apartment building in Parkdale early Monday morning, Toronto police confirm.
Police have released an image of a suspect in an unprovoked assault of a pedestrian in downtown Toronto last week as they appeal to any other individuals who may have been victimized to come forward.
A pair of $100,000 rewards are now being offered in the deaths of two young women who were struck and killed by stray bullets during separate shootings outside Mississauga nightclubs.
A driver is in critical condition following a crash Monday morning in northwest Calgary.
A man is in hospital following a motorcycle crash on Sunday evening.
Alberta RCMP are looking for a number of suspects who allegedly stole a large quantity of copper wire from an oilfield site, causing about $100,000 in damage.
The photo radar camera keeping an eye on motorists travelling along the busy road connecting Ottawa and Gatineau issued 18,150 tickets in its first three months of operation.
A community group and an Ottawa city councillor have come forward to condemn the arrival of the far-right group Diagolon after it brought its 'Road Rage Terror Tour' to Ottawa over the weekend.
Two people have been arrested after a collision on Montreal's South Shore caused an electrical pylon to collapse, cutting power to 88,000 Hydro-Quebec customers.
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a dead body was discovered in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough on Monday.
The Quality Hotel & Suites Montreal East has a parking lot right outside the main entrance, so Vanessa Sabatini parked her red Jeep there overnight, assuming it would be safe.
Two sex workers were violently assaulted in Edmonton and police believe the same man may have attacked more women.
Heat warnings and air quality alerts are in effect for large portions of Alberta.
Two homes in southeast Edmonton were still standing Monday morning but with extensive damage from an overnight fire.
A 10-year-old boy who was missing in Doaktown, N.B., has been found safe, according to RCMP.
The aroma of sizzling hot dogs filled the air in downtown Halifax Sunday, as the owners of the Halifax Beer Garden hosted the first-ever hot dog eating contest in the city.
Manitoba’s newest NDP MLA is set to be sworn in to office on Monday.
The CPKC Final Spike Steam Tour rolled through Winnipeg Saturday, wrapping up its three-country, cross-continental journey.
A collision between three vehicles disrupted travel plans for those in Regina's south end on Saturday.
Moose Jaw will be host to a piece of railroad history on Monday, as CPKC celebrates its "final spike tour" with a cross-continental journey from its famed 2816 locomotive "The Empress."
A fundraiser is underway to cover the funeral costs after a two-vehicle crash that killed a woman and two young boys, and sent their grandmother to hospital on Friday.
Students involved in the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Guelph have been officially asked to leave - or else they may face legal action.
An investigation is underway into an early morning fire at a Cambridge business.
Environment Canada has issued extreme heat warnings for parts of Saskatchewan with temperature forecasts predicting highs reaching 35 C in some areas.
The man who left hate comments on a murder victim’s online obituary has been sentenced.
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
An impaired driver with a young child in the backseat almost collided head-on with a police cruiser in Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation.
A Petrolia man was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2010 and has been through many treatments, including surgery. After being stable for several years, a scan last year revealed his cancer had spread and he was enrolled in the trial.
A weekend event has brought in thousands of dollars for multiple sclerosis (MS) awareness and research through the London Health Sciences Centre Foundation.
Provincial police say an impaired driver caused a multi-vehicle collision over the weekend in Caledon.
Officers pulled over a vehicle allegedly tagged speeding along Highway 400 with a spare tire.
Emergency crews were called to a collision in Tiny Township on Sunday evening after a vehicle ran off the road.
The lawn and front parking lot at City Hall Square West is now barricaded and closed to all traffic for ice rink construction.
The Windsor Police Service is launching an online tool for the public to report hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents.
Windsor Public Library workers with Local 2067.1 voted on a new deal on Sunday.
A 72-hour strike notice served by members of the union representing ship and dock foremen in B.C. violated Canada’s labour code and must be rescinded, a federal tribunal ruled Sunday.
Sunday was the hottest July 7 on record in 22 communities across B.C. amid a heat wave that prompted weather warnings in much of the province, according to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Mounties in Kelowna say they're investigating a drowning in Okanagan Lake that occurred near the downtown marina early Saturday morning.
Mounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a local resident fell victim to an "elaborate" fraud last week.
Mounties are urging the public to be vigilant following a suspected gang shooting in B.C.'s southern Interior that left a 40-year-old man injured this week.
Nearly 2,000 athletes will compete in 20 events over four days during the 2024 Southern Alberta Sumer Games. After months of planning, organizers are thrilled to welcome families from all over southern Alberta to Coaldale, Alta.
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill Mounties at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., characterized the protest as a last stand and told his mother there “will be a war” if police moved in.
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
A suspect from Wasaga Beach has been charged after Sault police received a report of a sleeping driver behind the wheel of a vehicle with the motor running.
An impaired driver with a young child in the backseat almost collided head-on with a police cruiser in Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation.
The Manitoulin Island village of Kagawong is set to commemorate its rich history next month.
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.
Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal premier is once again opposing a decision made by the federal Liberals — this time about the reopening of the province's commercial northern cod fishery.
