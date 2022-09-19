Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest
Britain and the world are laying Queen Elizabeth II to rest on Monday at a state funeral that will draw presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers -- and up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
A day packed with funeral events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her coffin since Sept 14. Many of them had spent cold nights outdoors to pay their respects around the Queen's flag-draped coffin in a moving outpouring of national grief and respect.
The closing of the hall marked the end of more than four days of the coffin lying in state and the start of the U.K.'s first state funeral since the one held in 1965 for Winston Churchill, the first of 15 prime ministers during Elizabeth's reign. Two days before her Sept. 8 death at her Balmoral summer retreat, the Queen appointed her last prime minister, Liz Truss.
Among the last mourners to join the line to see the coffin was Tracy Dobson from Hertfordshire, just north of London.
"I felt like I had to come and pay my final respects to our majestic Queen, she has done so much for us and just a little thank you really from the people," she said.
Monday has been declared a public holiday in honour of Elizabeth, who died Sept. 8 at 96. Her funeral will be broadcast live to more than 200 countries and territories worldwide and screened to crowds in parks and public spaces across the U.K.
Police officers from around the country will be on duty as part of the biggest one-day policing operation in London's history.
On the evening before the funeral, King Charles III issued a message of thanks to people in the U.K. and around the world, saying he and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, have been "moved beyond measure" by the large numbers of people who have turned out to pay their respects to the Queen.
"As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief," he said.
For the funeral, Elizabeth's coffin will be taken from Westminster Hall, across the road to Westminster Abbey, on a royal gun carriage drawn by 142 Royal Navy sailors. The same carriage was used to carry the coffins of late kings Edward VII, George V and George VI, and of Churchill.
The service, in the Gothic medieval abbey where Elizabeth was married in 1947 and crowned in 1953, will be attended by 2,000 people ranging from world leaders to health care workers and volunteers. It will end with two minutes of silence followed by the national anthem and a piper's lament, before the Queen's coffin is taken in a procession ringed by units of the armed forces in dress uniforms, with the Queen's children walking behind, to Wellington Arch near Hyde Park.
There, it will be placed in a hearse to be driven to Windsor for another procession along the Long Walk, a five-kilometre avenue leading to the town's castle, before a committal service in St. George's Chapel. She will then be laid to rest with her late husband, Prince Philip, at a private family service.
Central London was already packed before dawn Monday with people seeking out a prime viewing spot, and authorities warned that it would be extremely busy.
U.S. President Joe Biden was among leaders to pay their respects at the Queen's coffin on Sunday as thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of officials made final preparations for the funeral -- a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years.
Biden called Queen Elizabeth II "decent" and "honorable" and "all about service" as he signed the condolence book, saying his heart went out to the Royal Family.
People across Britain paused for a minute of silence at 8 p.m. Sunday in memory of the only monarch most have ever known. At Westminster Hall, the constant stream of mourners paused for 60 seconds as people observed the minute of reflection in deep silence.
In Windsor, rain began to fall as the crowd fell silent for the moment of reflection. Some set up small camps and chairs outside Windsor Castle, spending the night there to reserve the best spots to view the queen's coffin when it arrives.
"It will all be worth it by 4 o'clock this afternoon," said Sally McCloud, a business manager from nearby Maidenhead. "We're all here for one reason, whether it be raining or not raining. So I'm quite happy to be here and got a little bit of sleep. I've had a nice cup of coffee this morning and we'll just wait, wait in the rain."
Fred Sweeney, 52, who kitted out his spot with two Union flags on large flagpoles, said "it's just one night and day of our lives. Elizabeth gave us -- you know -- 70 years."
One no-show for Monday's funeral will be Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whose invitation drew criticism from human rights groups because of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Saudi Arabia is expected to be represented by another royal, Prince Turki bin Mohammed.
------
Danica Kirka, Samya Kullab and David Keyton contributed to this report
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest
Britain and the world are laying Queen Elizabeth II to rest on Monday at a state funeral that will draw presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers -- and up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for Britain's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral is being held for Queen Elizabeth II today, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
Order of Service for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, will take place on Sunday at Westminster Abbey in London.
'Deeply touched': King Charles III releases statement on eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
On the eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, King Charles III thanked those who have joined him in mourning and honouring his late mother.
Indigenous spiritual adviser and poet comments on Monarchy's legacy ahead of tribute to Queen
As an Algonquin spiritual adviser, Albert Dumont is familiar with thinking deeply about what a person's passing means — but as he prepares to deliver a tribute to Queen Elizabeth at the memorial in Ottawa on Monday, he is reflecting on more complicated emotions than usual.
Hurricane Fiona tears through powerless Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico's southwest coast on Sunday as it unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up asphalt from roads and flung the pieces around.
Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns, Biden says
U.S. President Joe Biden says the discovery of top-secret documents at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised and called it 'irresponsible.'
'An ongoing conversation': Trudeau on the Crown's reconciliation efforts with Indigenous people
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Crown's reconciliation efforts toward Indigenous people in Canada – and in other countries around the world – will be an 'ongoing conversation' with King Charles III.
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on the advice Queen Elizabeth II gave her during their first meeting
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says Queen Elizabeth II told her in their first meeting during a Zoom call ahead of Simon's swearing in as the representative of the sovereign in Canada, to 'be gentle' to herself – advice Simon believes is a reflection of the Queen's resilient work ethic.
Canada
-
'An ongoing conversation': Trudeau on the Crown's reconciliation efforts with Indigenous people
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Crown's reconciliation efforts toward Indigenous people in Canada – and in other countries around the world – will be an 'ongoing conversation' with King Charles III.
-
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on the advice Queen Elizabeth II gave her during their first meeting
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says Queen Elizabeth II told her in their first meeting during a Zoom call ahead of Simon's swearing in as the representative of the sovereign in Canada, to 'be gentle' to herself – advice Simon believes is a reflection of the Queen's resilient work ethic.
-
Indigenous spiritual adviser and poet comments on Monarchy's legacy ahead of tribute to Queen
As an Algonquin spiritual adviser, Albert Dumont is familiar with thinking deeply about what a person's passing means — but as he prepares to deliver a tribute to Queen Elizabeth at the memorial in Ottawa on Monday, he is reflecting on more complicated emotions than usual.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends Queen's lying-in-state, meets King Charles III
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped to view Queen Elizabeth's casket and met with King Charles III in London on Saturday, as people from around the world gather ahead of the queen's funeral.
-
Legault criticized for saying problems at Joliette hospital fixed
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is facing criticism for saying members of an Indigenous community want to reopen a debate about systemic racism rather than fix problems at a nearby hospital.
-
Migrants across Canada call on Ottawa for action on regularization, permanent status
Thousands of migrants and their supporters held rallies across Canadian cities on Sunday to call on Ottawa to extend permanent status to undocumented people.
World
-
Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest
Britain and the world are laying Queen Elizabeth II to rest on Monday at a state funeral that will draw presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers -- and up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
Order of Service for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, will take place on Sunday at Westminster Abbey in London.
-
Hurricane Fiona tears through powerless Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico's southwest coast on Sunday as it unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up asphalt from roads and flung the pieces around.
-
'Deeply touched': King Charles III releases statement on eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
On the eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, King Charles III thanked those who have joined him in mourning and honouring his late mother.
-
Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns, Biden says
U.S. President Joe Biden says the discovery of top-secret documents at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised and called it 'irresponsible.'
-
5 years after Maria, reconstruction drags on in Puerto Rico
Nearly five years have gone by since Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, and the government has completed only 21% of more than 5,500 official post-hurricane projects, and seven of the island's 78 municipalities report that not a single project has begun.
Politics
-
Trudeau says Ukraine mass graves part of Russian war crimes
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that mass graves found in Ukraine were evidence of Russia's war crimes and that full accountability for its actions was needed.
-
Trudeau meets U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, other world leaders in London
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with his British counterpart Sunday as world leaders converged on London for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
-
Former PM Stephen Harper invested into Order of Canada in London
Former prime minister Stephen Harper was invested into the Order of Canada in London on Sunday.
Health
-
NDP won't bend any further on federal dental-care plan, Singh warns
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party was willing to be flexible on the first phase of the Liberal government's dental-care plan, but in future the New Democrats will bend no further.
-
B.C. woman waited 1 hour for help after suffering a stroke, family says
Former New Westminster, B.C., city councilor Lorrie Williams waited more than an hour for an ambulance to arrive after suffering a stroke at home, according to her family.
-
Racism seen as root of water crisis in Mississippi capital
Jackson, Miss. had already been under a state health department boil-water notice for a month when torrential rain fell in August, flooding the Pearl River and overwhelming the treatment system. Water pressure abruptly dropped, emptying faucets for days. How did this happen? Residents, politicians, experts and activists say systemic racism is the root cause.
Sci-Tech
-
Elections Quebec takes to TikTok, hoping quirky campaign inspires turnout
Elections Quebec is flipping their usual campaign advertising script in hopes that some fresh messaging will propel more voters out to the polls next month and is mounting a campaign of its own — one to 'reverse a trend' toward poor voter turnout by taking a humoristic, even absurd approach to its ads and expanding beyond traditional TV and radio to spaces like TikTok.
-
Why deleting something from the internet is 'almost impossible'
Most people may live out their digital lives with the assumption they can delete their posts, messages and personal data from services whenever they choose. But a tech hearing in the U.S. this week threw that core assumption into question.
-
Chinese astronauts go on spacewalk from new station
Two Chinese astronauts went on a spacewalk Saturday from a new space station that is due to be completed later this year.
Entertainment
-
'The Fabelmans' wins People's Choice, 'Riceboy Sleeps' snags Platform Prize at TIFF
Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical 'The Fabelmans' has won the People's Choice prize at the Toronto International Film Festival. The coming-of-age ode to cinema was announced as the winner during a TIFF awards breakfast capping off 10 days of in-person filmgoing and festivities.
-
TIFF 2022 capsule reviews: 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever,' 'Raymond and Ray,' 'The Good Nurse,' 'Sidney'
On CTVNews.ca, pop culture critic Richard Crouse offers capsule reviews for select films screened at TIFF 2022, including: 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever,' 'Raymond & Ray,' 'The Good Nurse' and 'Sidney.'
-
'The Woman King' takes North American box office throne
The Viola Davis-led action epic 'The Woman King' easily conquered the North American box office in its first weekend in theatres, against a crowded market of new releases. The film, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, surpassed expectations and earned US$19 million in ticket sales, according to estimates from Sony on Sunday.
Business
-
Canadian advocates of tax on oil and gas sector can now point to EU for inspiration
Proponents of imposing a windfall tax on the Canadian oil and gas industry now have another global power setting precedent for the policy. On Wednesday, the European Commission proposed levying such a tax on the energy sector and redirecting funds to households and businesses struggling with high inflation. It estimates the policy would bring in around $186 million in revenue.
-
Chinese factory churns out British flags after Queen's death
Ninety minutes after Queen Elizabeth II died, orders for thousands of British flags started to flood into a factory south of Shanghai. More than 100 employees at Shaoxing Chuangdong Tour Articles Co. set aside other work and put in 14-hour days starting at 7:30 a.m. making nothing but British-themed flags.
-
Compensating passengers for flight disruptions not enough: advocate
A consumer advocate says two recent regulatory rulings ordering Canadian airlines to compensate passengers for flight disruptions won't be enough to improve air travel in this country.
Lifestyle
-
Queen's death creates frenzy for royal merchandise in Canada and abroad
The booming demand to own items related to Queen Elizabeth II offers a glimpse into a royal memorabilia industry that has surged in the wake of the monarch's death and is growing stronger as the globe continues with its 10 days of mourning leading up to her Monday funeral.
-
This is how much the average meal costs at Toronto's Michelin star restaurants
Just over a dozen restaurants in Toronto have now been awarded with Michelin stars, marking these institutions as the first in the country to join the prestigious ranking of global culinary destinations.
-
Best restaurants? Details unveiled of the first Toronto Michelin Guide
Toronto can now boast to being home to more than a dozen Michelin-star eateries, including a two-star sushi restaurant run by a celebrated chef previously recognized by the prestigious food guide.
Sports
-
Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title, Chelsea Gray named MVP
Chelsea Gray scored 20 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title, and the city's first pro sports title, in a 78-71 road win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4.
-
Van Dijk, Foss win time trial gold at cycling worlds
Ellen van Dijk defended her title and claimed a third women's time trial gold medal at the opening event of the road world cycling championships on Sunday.
-
Ottawa's Dabrowski and Stefani of Brazil capture Chennai women's doubles title
Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and her partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil captured their second women's doubles tennis title, winning the Chennai Open on Sunday.
Autos
-
Serious breach at Uber spotlights hacker social deception
The ride-hailing service Uber said Friday that all its services were operational following what security professionals are calling a major data breach, claiming there was no evidence the hacker got access to sensitive user data.
-
GM plans US$491M Indiana plant upgrade to help support electric vehicles
General Motors said Thursday it will spend US$491 million to expand and upgrade an Indiana metal stamping plant for production of steel and aluminum stamped parts for "future vehicles," including electric vehicles.
-
Ford's new Mustang sticks with pure gasoline
Ford unveiled an all-new version of the two-door Mustang coupe at an event in Detroit Wednesday night. It will be offered only with pure gasoline power, at least for now.