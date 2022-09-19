Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest

Britain and the world are laying Queen Elizabeth II to rest on Monday at a state funeral that will draw presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers -- and up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

People gather in central London prior to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 19, 2022. (Andreea Alexandru / AP)

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News

Following 10 days of national mourning for Britain's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral is being held for Queen Elizabeth II today, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.

