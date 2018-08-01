Bribes behind Qatari plane's parking spot at JFK: prosecutors
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, August 1, 2018 9:17PM EDT
NEW YORK -- A supervisor at New York's Kennedy Airport took bribes and broke security rules to let Qatar and other countries park their planes overnight during the U.N. General Assembly over the last five years, prosecutors said.
Marlene Mizzi, 54, was indicted Wednesday on charges of receiving a reward for official misconduct.
Joseph Jourieh, 58, a travel co-ordinator who works on behalf of the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, also was charged. He is accused of giving Mizzi meals, limo rides and a watch.
They each face up to four years in prison if convicted on the top counts. Information on their arraignments and lawyers wasn't immediately available.
Mizzi was suspended in June from her job as assistant duty supervisor at the airport. Prosecutors said she had worked there for 35 years.
Qatar's mission to the UN didn't immediately comment.
New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood said Mizzi didn't have proper approval to make exceptions to a rule prohibiting foreign state aircraft from parking overnight.
During the annual General Assembly gathering in September, airport rules require that foreign state aircraft depart within two hours of arrival.
Prosecutors did not identify the other countries involved.
