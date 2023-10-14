Breaking news updates on day 8 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came Friday on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning it received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza. Palestinians and some Egyptian officials fear that Israel ultimately hopes to push Gaza's people out through the southern border with Egypt.
Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war:
EGYPTIAN HUMANITARIAN AID FOR GAZA ARRIVES IN SINAI
CAIRO -- Egyptian charities on Saturday sent over 100 trucks carrying 1,000 tons of humanitarian aid including food and other supplies to the Palestinian people in Gaza, local media reported. The aid will wait in Sinai until a deal is secured with Israel to allow the delivery of aid into the besieged territory.
FOREIGN MINISTERS FROM OIC TO MEET IN SAUDIA ARABIA ABOUT ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- Saudi Arabia called an urgent meeting of foreign ministers from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, a 57-member bloc of Muslim countries. The OIC said in a statement Saturday that the meeting will "address the escalating military situation in Gaza and its environs as well as the deteriorating conditions that endanger the lives of civilians and the overall security and stability of the region."
The meeting will take place on Wednesday in Jeddah.
EGYPTIAN, GERMAN DIPLOMATS MEET TO DISCUSS DETERIORATING SITUATION IN GAZA
CAIRO -- Chief diplomats of Egypt and Germany held talks Saturday on the deteriorating "humanitarian and security" situation in Gaza amid ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian militant groups, an Egyptian official said.
Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry received his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Cairo for talks that focused on the conflict.
Both officials understand "the necessity of immediate cessation of escalation," said Ahmed Abu Zaid, spokesman for the Egyptian foreign ministry.
UNICEF CALLS FOR IMMEDIATE CEASE-FIRE AND HUMANITARIAN ACCESS INTO GAZA
BEIRUT -- The U.N. children's agency is calling for an immediate cease-fire and humanitarian access into the Gaza Strip, saying hundreds of thousands of children and their families have started fleeing northern Gaza.
UNICEF said children and families in Gaza have practically run out of food, water, electricity, medicine and safe access to hospitals, following days of hostilities and cuts to all supply routes.
"The situation is catastrophic, with unrelenting bombing and a massive increase in the displacement of children and families. There are no safe places," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.
UNICEF said its staff have continued to respond to the critical needs of children across the Gaza Strip, but access is becoming increasingly difficult and dangerous.
The agency said UNICEF staff will stay in southern Gaza to continue to provide support for children in need.
HOSPITAL PATIENTS SPENT PART OF THE NIGHT ON THE STREET IN GAZA, MEDICAL AID GROUP SAYS
CAIRO -- Patients and medical staff of Al Awda Hospital in Gaza spent part of their night on the street "with bombs landing in close proximity," following Israel's orders to evacuate the facility, the medical aid group Doctors Without Borders said.
Scott Hamilton, a spokesman for the aid group, which is known as MSF, said some of the medical staff and all patients have been moved to another location.
"But the situation remains extremely complicated and chaotic," he told The Associated Press. "We call on Israel once again to cease the indiscriminate bloodshed, withdraw their ultimatum."
RAFAH CROSSING TO OPEN TO ALLOW FOREIGNERS TO EXIT, EGYPTIAN OFFICIALS SAY
CAIRO -- Egyptian officials said the southern Rafah crossing would open later Saturday to allow foreigners to exit.
UNRWA SAYS DRINKING WATER FOR GAZA IS A MATTER OF LIFE AND DEATH
BEIRUT -- The head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees says hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced over the past 12 hours in the Gaza Strip.
Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General, warned that the Gaza Strip is running out of clean water and fuel is urgently needed in order to have safe drinking water.
Lazzarini said in statement that more than 2 million people are at risk as water runs out adding that "it has become a matter of life and death."
Lazzarini said Gaza's water plant and public water networks have stopped working and people are now forced to use dirty water from wells, increasing risks of waterborne diseases.
"Nearly 1 million people have been displaced in one week alone," he said adding that at the U.N. base in the southern Gaza Strip -- where UNRWA has moved its operations -- drinking water is also running out.
He called for lifting the blockade that Israel imposed on Gaza adding that if drinking water is not available, people will start dying of severe dehydration, among them young children, the elderly and women.
EGYPTIAN AND TURKISH LEADERS CALL FOR END TO VIOLENCE AND DELIVERY OF AID
CAIRO -- President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt on Saturday discussed the war between Israel and Palestinian militant groups in Gaza with Turkey's chief diplomat.
A statement from the Egyptian presidency said el-Sissi and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan agreed that the ongoing escalation threatens the region's "stability and security, which requires intensive international efforts to immediately cease violence."
The statement said el-Sissi and Fidan expressed concerns about Israel's "collective punishment" of the Palestinians in Gaza and called for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged strip.
U.S. NEGOTIATING FOR THE TEMPORARY REOPENING OF BORDER CROSSING
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- A senior State Department official traveling with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday the U.S. has been trying to negotiate with the Israelis, Egyptians and Qataris on opening the Rafah border crossing to allow foreigners to leave Gaza.
The official said the plan was to open the crossing from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday. But the official said it isn't clear if Hamas will allow convoys to get there unimpeded.
He said U.S. officials have been reaching out to Americans known to be in Gaza to let them know.
He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to publicly discuss the negotiations.
-- Associated Press writer Matthew Lee contributed to this report from Riyadh.
ISRAEL SAYS IT HIT MILITANTS TRYING TO CROSS FROM LEBANON
JERUSALEM -- The Israeli army said Saturday that it had struck militants trying to infiltrate Israel from Lebanon.
The Israel Defence Forces released infrared footage on Friday showing what they say are the strikes on militants attempting to cross the Israel border from Lebanon. It was not clear which group the alleged militants belonged to. On Friday, Hezbollah said its fighters fired several rockets at four Israeli positions along the border and the Israeli army said it had attacked Hezbollah targets with drone strikes.
"The Lebanese government bears responsibility for every attack launched from Lebanon towards our sovereignty. Anyone who tries to cross the border into our lands will be killed," the Israeli military's Arabic spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
An Israeli shell landed in a gathering of international journalists covering clashes on the border in south Lebanon on Friday, killing Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah and injuring six other journalists.
Israeli military spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht told The Associated Press Saturday, "We are aware of the incident with the Reuters journalist and we are looking into it."
He did not confirm that the journalists had been hit by Israeli shells, but called the incident "tragic," adding, "We're very sorry for his death."
JAPAN SENDS EVACUATION PLANES TO STAND BY IN DJIBOUTI
TOKYO -- Japan on Saturday dispatched three defense planes to a military base in Djibouti in East Africa to have them on standby in case of the need to airlift Japanese nationals from Israel and Gaza.
The Self-Defense Force's Joint Staff said a KC-767 transport and refueling plane left the Komaki Air Base in central Japan on Saturday, while two C-2 transport aircraft left Miho Air Base in western Japan.
Japan maintains a base in Djibouti as part of an anti-piracy mission. The three planes are expected to arrive as early as Sunday to be on stand by in case a plan to evacuate Japanese nationals by a charter flight from Tel Aviv to Dubai becomes difficult due to safety reasons.
The government is reportedly considering options to evacuate Japanese nationals by land if necessary.
EGYPT ERECTS BLAST WALLS AT THE CLOSED RAFAH CROSSING
CAIRO -- Egyptian authorities have erected "temporary" blast walls on Egypt's side of the Rafah crossing point with Gaza, two Egyptian officials said.
The crossing point has been closed since earlier this week after Israeli airstrikes hit close to its Palestinian side.
The officials said the blast walls were erected as part of "precautionary measures" Egypt has taken in recent days over growing concerns about a mass exodus of Palestinians.
One of the officials said the walls will be removed once a deal is reached with Israel to spare the crossing from its airstrikes.
Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief journalists.
Palestinians were fleeing in a mass exodus after Israel's military told people to evacuate to the southern part of the besieged territory ahead of an expected ground invasion.
-- Associated Press writer Ashraf Sweilam contributed.
IRANIAN MINISTER MEETS WITH HEZBOLLAH, PROMISES BACKING
BEIRUT -- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian says militant groups in the region are "fully ready" to respond to any move by Israel.
The minister spoke in Beirut at the end of a tour that took him to Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, where Iran enjoys wide influence and where tens of thousands of Iran-backed fighters are deployed.
Amirabdollahian told reporters in Beirut Saturday that he met Hezbollah's leadership, adding that "the resistance (Hezbollah) is in excellent condition and in full readiness to respond to criminal acts by the Zionist entity."
He added that "the resistance will decide if the war will expand or new fronts are to be open."
During his visit to Beirut, Amirabdollahian met Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and they discussed the war.
"We will do all we can to stop the Zionist crimes in Gaza," Amirabdollahian said.
SUPPLIES FOR GAZA ARRIVED IN EGYPT AWAITING REOPENING OF RAFAH CROSSING, WHO SAYS
CAIRO -- A plane carrying medical supplies for Gaza from the United Nations health agency landed Saturday in el-Arish airport in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, awaiting the reopening of the Rafah crossing point. That's according to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization.
"We're ready to deploy the supplies as soon as humanitarian access through the crossing is established," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Egypt has designed el-Arish airport to receive supplies from aid agencies and foreign governments to deliver them to Gaza. Rafah was forced to close earlier in the week after Israeli airstrikes hit close its gate on the Palestinian side.
Adhanom also pleaded for Israel to reconsider its decision to evacuate 1.1 million people to the southern part of Gaza, saying, "It will be a human tragedy."
U.S. AIR FORCE DEPLOYS FIGHTER AIRCRAFT TO MIDDLE EAST
JERUSALEM -- The United States Air Force said overnight that it had deployed F-15E fighter aircraft in the Middle East to support its operations backing Israel after Hamas' unprecedented attack Oct.7.
Already, there's more attack and support aircraft in the region over tensions with Iran as it enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels.
ORGANIZATION OF ISLAMIC COOPERATION SLAMS ISRAEL'S TREATMENT OF PALESTINIANS
JERUSALEM -- The 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation issued a blistering statement Saturday expressing what it describes as "its absolute rejection and condemnation of Israel, the occupying power's calls for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people." The OIC broadly reflects the thinking of Saudi Arabia's rulers.
The Jeddah, a Saudi Arabia-based organization, also called for humanitarian corridors to be opened into Gaza, which is under an Israeli siege blocking food, water and medicine.
Analysts say U.S.-led negotiations to have the kingdom diplomatically recognize Israel have likely stalled after Hamas' unprecedented Oct. 7 incursion in Israel and Israel's devastating military campaign that followed, which have left more than 3,200 dead.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
LIVE UPDATES
-
-
-
-
-
Warning: Graphic
Warning: Graphic 'They had been cooked alive': Family suffers severe burns escaping Hamas militants
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Palestinians stream south in Gaza as Israel urges mass evacuation and conducts brief raids
Palestinians scrambled to flee northern Gaza on Saturday after the Israeli military ordered nearly half the population to evacuate south and carried out limited ground forays ahead of an expected land offensive a week after Hamas' bloody, wide-ranging attack into Israel.
'This can't continue — we're all going to die': Torontonian speaks out from Gaza
A Mississauga, Ont. woman is praying her relatives in the Gaza Strip — including several Canadian citizens and a three-year-old nephew — will be able to escape the destruction of the impending invasion, as her brother tells CTV News Toronto from the war zone he’s desperate to protect his family.
'Abhorrent': York University condemns student union groups for statement appearing to glorify Hamas
York University is condemning a statement issued by three student associations which appears to glorify the terror attack perpetrated against Israeli civilians last week.
INVESTIGATION Who killed Sonia?: Decades-old cold case murder blown open by new scientific evidence
A cold case stretching back to 1981 left Sonia Herok-Stone’s family and police searching for answers for more than four decades. Stone’s daughter and the now-retired detective Lins Dorman never lost hope for a break in the case.
'It's extremely dire': Aid group struggle to help in Gaza amid blockade, lack of humanitarian corridor
As more than a million Gazans face evacuation orders, humanitarian organizations in Canada and abroad say they're facing challenges in delivering aid due to the Isareli blockade and the lack of a humanitarian corridor.
Videos emerge of missing Canadians after Hamas attack
The federal government says there are now four missing Canadians in Israel, but is at this time not confirming their identities. However, CTV News has spoken to family and friends of four Canadian women who are missing from communities attacked by Hamas militants over the weekend.
Public safety concerns mount in Canada as Israel-Hamas war intensifies
Public safety ministers and law enforcement officials say they're taking public safety seriously amid a growing sense of unrest in Canada related to the Israel-Hamas war.
U.S. intelligence warned of the potential for violence days before Hamas attack: CNN
The U.S. intelligence community produced at least two assessments based in part on intelligence provided by Israel warning the Biden administration of an increased risk for Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the weeks ahead of Saturday’s seismic attack on southern Israel, according to sources familiar with the intelligence.
Palestinians in Gaza face impossible choice: Stay home under airstrikes, or flee under airstrikes?
In an unprecedented order to civilians in northern Gaza and Gaza City, the Israeli military gave 1.1 million Palestinians 24 hours to make up their minds to flee their homes.
Canada
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION Who killed Sonia?: Decades-old cold case murder blown open by new scientific evidence
A cold case stretching back to 1981 left Sonia Herok-Stone’s family and police searching for answers for more than four decades. Stone’s daughter and the now-retired detective Lins Dorman never lost hope for a break in the case.
-
'Abhorrent': York University condemns student union groups for statement appearing to glorify Hamas
York University is condemning a statement issued by three student associations which appears to glorify the terror attack perpetrated against Israeli civilians last week.
-
'This can't continue — we're all going to die': Torontonian speaks out from Gaza
A Mississauga, Ont. woman is praying her relatives in the Gaza Strip — including several Canadian citizens and a three-year-old nephew — will be able to escape the destruction of the impending invasion, as her brother tells CTV News Toronto from the war zone he’s desperate to protect his family.
-
Manitoba RCMP and U.S. Border Patrol warn human smuggling cases have spiked
Manitoba RCMP and U.S. Border Patrol agents say cases of human smuggling have spiked this year, with nearly 250 people trying to cross illegally.
-
Public safety concerns mount in Canada as Israel-Hamas war intensifies
Public safety ministers and law enforcement officials say they're taking public safety seriously amid a growing sense of unrest in Canada related to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Sask. police services waive fees to help survivors reclaim their Indigenous names
In recognition of the lasting trauma of those who survived the Indian Residential School system and the Sixties Scoop, Saskatchewan police services are waiving the fees required for people wishing to reclaim their Indigenous names.
World
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Breaking news updates on day 8 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came Friday on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning it received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza. Palestinians and some Egyptian officials fear that Israel ultimately hopes to push Gaza's people out through the southern border with Egypt.
-
Palestinians stream south in Gaza as Israel urges mass evacuation and conducts brief raids
Palestinians scrambled to flee northern Gaza on Saturday after the Israeli military ordered nearly half the population to evacuate south and carried out limited ground forays ahead of an expected land offensive a week after Hamas' bloody, wide-ranging attack into Israel.
-
U.S. intelligence warned of the potential for violence days before Hamas attack: CNN
The U.S. intelligence community produced at least two assessments based in part on intelligence provided by Israel warning the Biden administration of an increased risk for Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the weeks ahead of Saturday’s seismic attack on southern Israel, according to sources familiar with the intelligence.
-
New Zealanders vote in general election, with polls indicating they favour a conservative change
New Zealanders began voting Saturday in a general election, with opinion polls indicating they favour a conservative change after six years of a liberal government led for most of that time by Jacinda Ardern.
-
Flight to Florida returns to Panama over a suspected bomb that turns out to be an adult diaper
Airport security at Panama City's Tocumen International Airport on Friday searched a Copa airline flight bound for Tampa, Florida, for a suspected bomb, only to find an adult diaper.
-
Warning: Graphic
Warning: Graphic 'They had been cooked alive': Family suffers severe burns escaping Hamas militants
When Hamas militants set their home ablaze, a couple huddled around their one-year-old baby to protect her from burns.
Politics
-
NDP members push to pressure feds on pharmacare plan on first day of convention in Hamilton
On day one of the NDP’s three-day policy convention in Hamilton, Ont. there was discussion among party members to put pressure on the federal government to follow through on its commitment to move ahead with a national pharmacare plan.
-
Canada's foreign affairs minister arrives in Israel amid Hamas conflict
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has arrived in Tel Aviv as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues following the group's surprise attack from the Gaza Strip. Joly's office confirmed to CTV News that she had arrived in the country on Friday.
-
'People in Gaza, they're victims too': Kirby says of U.S. efforts to open humanitarian corridor
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says his government is 'literally non-stop communicating' with Israeli and Egyptian officials to open a humanitarian corridor in and out of Gaza.
Health
-
Why some worry about the rise of private agency health-care staffing firms in Canada
There were more than 41,955 job postings across Canada for nurses in the first quarter of 2023, missing manpower that is affecting hospital staffing, closing rural ERs and fuelling the expansion of companies that supply temporary nurses. The trend is triggering worry that it is slowly privatizing the backbone of health services — nursing care — with an urgent call for more scrutiny.
-
Study finds withdrawing less blood for ICU lab tests reduces patient strain, waste
Intensive care units can collect less blood for lab tests and thereby reduce transfusions for critically ill patients who may have blood drawn multiple times a day, suggests a large study that says switching to lower-volume tubes can preserve the blood supply and reduce strain on already fragile patients.
-
Pharmacare would cost public sector billions more a year, but save economy money: report
The parliamentary budget officer says a single-payer universal drug plan would cost federal and provincial governments an additional $11.2 billion in the first year of the program, and $13.4 billion in the fourth year.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA spacecraft launched to mysterious and rare metal asteroid in first mission of its kind
NASA's Psyche spacecraft rocketed away Friday on a six-year journey to a rare metal-covered asteroid.
-
Canadian tech workers make 46 per cent less than U.S. counterparts: TMU study
A new study from Toronto Metropolitan University says Canadian tech workers are paid 46 per cent less than their U.S. counterparts.
-
Judge hears arguments from TikTok and content creators who are challenging Montana's ban on app
TikTok and Montana faced off in federal court on Thursday in a case filed by the video sharing app and five Montana content creators who want the court to temporarily block the state's ban on the platform before it takes effect Jan. 1.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones shine in 'The Burial'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Burial,' 'Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe,' 'Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person' and 'Stellar.'
-
Taylor Swift returns to Arrowhead Stadium to see Travis Kelce and the Chiefs face the Broncos
Pop superstar Taylor Swift was back at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos, one day after walking the red carpet at the premiere of her concert movie.
-
Hollywood studios break off strike talks with actors, who slam 'bullying tactics'
Talks bitterly broke off between Hollywood actors and studios late Wednesday, killing any hopes that the three-month strike by performers would come to an end anytime soon.
Business
-
EU warns China that European public could turn more protectionist if trade deficit isn't reduced
The European Union's top foreign policy official warned Friday that public sentiment in Europe could turn more protectionist if the region's trade deficit with China is not reduced.
-
Uber reviewing legal options after Toronto freezes licences for ride-share drivers
Uber Canada said it is “reviewing all legal options” after the City of Toronto approved a motion to cap the number of rideshare drivers at current levels.
-
Microsoft clears last hurdle to buying Call of Duty maker Activision in US$69 billion deal
Microsoft's purchase of Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard won final approval Friday from Britain's competition watchdog, reversing its earlier decision to block the US$69 billion gaming deal and removing the final obstacle for one of the largest tech transactions in history.
Lifestyle
-
'Honey, they called your name': Toronto woman wins big on The Price Is Right
“Come on down!” Anyone who has watched The Price Is Right has heard those famous three words from their television screens, but few have heard them uttered after their name – and a Toronto woman is one of them.
-
Ont. couple trades four-bedroom home for French chateau
A couple from Fergus, Ont. is sharing their unlikely house hunt with CTV News after moving into a chateau in France.
-
'It's really taken off': 94-year-old Ontario author celebrates release of latest book
The release of 94-year-old Douglas Hall's latest book has been an inspiration for many at his retirement home east of Toronto.
Sports
-
Paralyzed driver Robert Wickens wins IMSA class title at Road Atlanta
Robert Wickens, paralyzed from the waist down in an IndyCar crash five years ago, has won a racing championship in the IMSA Touring Car Class finale of the Michelin Pilot Challenge.
-
Kylian Mbappe scores 2 as France beats Netherlands 2-1 to qualify for European Championship
Kylian Mbappe helped France seal qualification for next year's European Championship by scoring twice in a 2-1 win over the Netherlands on Friday for a perfect sixth win in Group B.
-
IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee for incorporating sports bodies in Ukraine
The Russian Olympic Committee was suspended by the IOC on Thursday for breaching the Olympic Charter by incorporating sports bodies in four regions in eastern Ukraine.
Autos
-
UAW breaks pattern of adding factories to strikes on Fridays, says more plants could come any time
The United Auto Workers union isn't adding any factories to those that are now on strike, but its president says walkouts could be added at any moment.
-
Auto workers escalate strike, walking out at Ford's largest factory and threatening Stellantis
The United Auto Workers union significantly escalated its walkout against Detroit's three automakers, shutting down Ford's largest factory and threatening Jeep maker Stellantis.
-
Canadian auto workers, GM reach tentative contract agreement less than 24 hours after strike began
Unifor workers have kicked off a strike at General Motors Canada after failing to reach a new contract with the U.S. automaker.