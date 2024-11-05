World

    • Brazilian police official chosen as the next head of Interpol

    This undated photo provided by Interpol shows Brazilian police official Valdecy Urquiza. (Interpol via AP) This undated photo provided by Interpol shows Brazilian police official Valdecy Urquiza. (Interpol via AP)
    Share
    LONDON -

    Brazilian police official Valdecy Urquiza will be the next chief of Interpol, the global police organization announced Tuesday.

    Urquiza was elected secretary-general by a vote of Interpol's general assembly at its meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, and will take up the post when the gathering ends on Thursday.

    Currently Interpol's vice president for the Americas, Urquiza is the first chief of the Lyon, France-based organization not to come from Europe or the United States.

    The Interpol secretary-general essentially runs the organization on a daily basis. Jurgen Stock of Germany, who has held the post since 2014, is not allowed under its rules to seek a third term.

    Urquiza pledged to promote diversity within the organization, saying "a strong Interpol is one that includes everyone."

    "When we respect and elevate diverse perspectives, we get a clearer, more comprehensive approach to global security," he said.

    Interpol, which has 196 member countries and celebrated its centennial last year, works to help national police forces communicate with each other and track suspects and criminals in fields such as counterterrorism, financial crime, child pornography, cybercrime and organized crime.

    The world's biggest police organization has been grappling with challenges including a growing caseload of cybercrime and child sex abuse, and increasing divisions among its member countries.

    Interpol had a total budget of about 176 million euros (about $188 million) last year, compared to more than 200 million euros at the European Union's police agency, Europol, and some $11 billion at the FBI in the United States.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada 'deeply concerned' after alleged Russian sabotage plot

    The Canadian government says it has raised concerns directly with Russian officials after media reports this week revealed an alleged Russian sabotage operation. The alleged plot included plans to send parcels packed with incendiary devices aboard aircraft destined for Canada and the United States.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    • How to help your tropical plants survive the winter blues

      Dreaming of a beach vacation? My guess is you’re picturing a palm tree. Fantasizing about life on a remote island? You’re probably envisioning a walk among birds of paradise, cannas and bananas. Nothing conjures up the feeling of the tropics like giant, lush-leaved plants, and if you live in the tropics or subtropics, you get to enjoy them year-round.

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News