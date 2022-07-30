Brazilian city's homeless get incentive for going to shelter: beds for their pets
A small city in southern Brazil has found a way to attract more homeless people to one of its shelters on chilly winter nights: They now also take in people's pets.
Canoas – a city with an estimated population of 348,000 in the state of Rio Grande do Sul – came to the realization that many people living on the streets avoided staying at the city's 14 shelters during the Southern Hemisphere winter now taking place because their pets were not welcome, said the city's animal welfare special secretary, Fabiane Tomazi Borba.
"Many times, they prefer not to stay in a shelter, so as not to abandon their pets," the animal care specialist said.
Homeless people and their pets can now sleep under a roof and find shelter from the low temperatures at the La Salle Sao Paulo school facilities, which can house up to 150 people per day.
Machado de Lima has been sleeping at the shelter with his dogs.
"If I couldn't stay at the shelter, I would take them (dogs) to sleep with me. They sleep with me in the street," he said.
Homeless people receive an amenity kit containing items like soap, towels, toothbrush and toothpaste, and are provided with breakfast and dinner. Their pets receive a veterinary checkup.
Animal care specialist Borba said pets are checked for parasites, vaccinated and castrated or spayed.
"They can live here with their parents, sleep warm, healthily and with the guarantee that they will not transmit any illness. So the perspective is to care for humans, but, also, for pets," she said.
(Reporting by Diego Vara; Writing by Peter Frontini; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope says Indigenous people suffered genocide at residential schools
Pope Francis says the abuses Indigenous Peoples faced while being forced to attend residential schools amounted to genocide. The pontiff made the comment Friday to reporters on his flight from Iqaluit back to Rome following his six-day tour of Canada.
Air Transat passenger out $5,000 after being 'utterly abandoned' and denied flight for fainting
An Air Transat passenger said he was forced to pay $5,000 out of pocket because he was 'utterly abandoned' by the airline after he fainted and was denied taking a flight home to Toronto.
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation
U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of 'rebound' following treatment with an anti-viral drug.
Pope's visit to Canada sparks calls to renounce centuries-old Doctrine of Discovery
Pope Francis did not talk about rescinding the centuries-old Doctrine of Discovery in his apologies to residential school survivors. But organizers of his trip say Canadian bishops plan to work with the Vatican to have it addressed, with the goal of issuing a new statement from the Roman Catholic Church.
Spain reports second death from monkeypox
Spain has reported a second death in as many days from monkeypox, its health ministry said Saturday.
Chris Rock jokes he was 'smacked by Suge Smith' after Will Smith apology video
Chris Rock is still not saying how he feels about getting slapped by Will Smith, but he is still making passing jokes about the incident.
Fossil discovery suggests the Loch Ness Monster may have once existed
A recent study has found evidence pointing to the possible existence, at one point in time, of the famous Loch Ness Monster.
Lack of sleep in children could lead to long-term problems with memory, intelligence: study
A new study has found that not getting enough sleep could have a detrimental impact on the development of those parts of the brain responsible for memory and intelligence.
Ticket bought in Illinois wins US$1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a US$1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.
Canada
-
Air Transat passenger out $5,000 after being 'utterly abandoned' and denied flight for fainting
An Air Transat passenger said he was forced to pay $5,000 out of pocket because he was 'utterly abandoned' by the airline after he fainted and was denied taking a flight home to Toronto.
-
Crown says deleted bookmark led to child pornography that depicted Amanda Todd
A hard drive seized from the home of the Dutch man accused of harassing British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd contained a deleted bookmark to child pornography depicting her, a Crown attorney told B.C. Supreme Court on Friday.
-
Pope's visit to Canada sparks calls to renounce centuries-old Doctrine of Discovery
Pope Francis did not talk about rescinding the centuries-old Doctrine of Discovery in his apologies to residential school survivors. But organizers of his trip say Canadian bishops plan to work with the Vatican to have it addressed, with the goal of issuing a new statement from the Roman Catholic Church.
-
Pope says Indigenous people suffered genocide at residential schools
Pope Francis says the abuses Indigenous Peoples faced while being forced to attend residential schools amounted to genocide. The pontiff made the comment Friday to reporters on his flight from Iqaluit back to Rome following his six-day tour of Canada.
-
In-person service for mail-in passport requests now available at 300 sites in Canada
Some travellers keen to get their passports will now be able to request their mail-in applications be transferred to any of the more than 300 local Service Canada centres for processing.
-
'On de road again,' Caribbean Carnival grand parade returns to Toronto. Here is what you need to know
The sights and sounds of the Caribbean will be taking over Exhibition Place today as the Caribbean Carnival’s grand parade returns to Toronto.
World
-
Iraqi protesters storm parliament in Baghdad for second time, set up sit-in
Thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric breached Iraq's parliament on Saturday, for the second time this week, protesting government formation efforts lead by his rivals, an alliance of Iran-backed groups. The alliance called for counter-protests, raising the spectre of civil strife.
-
Red Cross requests access to Ukraine prison after POWS die
Russia launched nighttime attacks on several Ukrainian cities, Ukrainian officials said Saturday as they and Moscow blamed each other for the deaths of dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war in a separatist-controlled area of the country's east. The International Red Cross asked to visit the prison to make sure the wounded had proper treatment.
-
China announces military exercises off coast opposite Taiwan
China said it was conducting military exercises Saturday off its coast opposite Taiwan after warning Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the U.S. House of Representatives to scrap possible plans to visit the island democracy, which Beijing claims as part of its territory.
-
Federal officials are investigating the death of a co-pilot who exited a plane in mid-air in North Carolina
The body of a man who got off an aircraft mid-flight during an emergency landing Friday near Raleigh, North Carolina, has been recovered, authorities say.
-
Report: 7 Iraqi tourists killed by floods in northeast Iran
Flash floods triggered by heavy rains killed seven Iraqi tourists in northeastern Iran on Saturday, Iranian state media reported, the latest in rising casualty tolls as the downpours continue to lash the country.
-
Brazilian city's homeless get incentive for going to shelter: beds for their pets
A small city in southern Brazil has found a way to attract more homeless people to one of its shelters on chilly winter nights: They now also take in people's pets.
Politics
-
Conservative party says nearly 679,000 members eligible to vote for new leader
The Conservative Party of Canada has announced its finalized membership list, reporting that a total of 678,708 people will be eligible to cast a vote in the leadership race.
-
Elizabeth May readies Green leadership bid: sources
Elizabeth May, who is preparing a bid for the leadership of the Green Party, first asked the only other Green MP if he would consider taking the helm before she decided to apply for her old job.
-
Gun buyback: Here's how much the feds are proposing to pay for banned firearms
The federal government has unveiled how much they are planning to pay gun owners for the banned firearms they turn over as part of the mandatory buyback program. CTVNews.ca outlines the pricing scheme the Liberals are proposing.
Health
-
Lack of sleep in children could lead to long-term problems with memory, intelligence: study
A new study has found that not getting enough sleep could have a detrimental impact on the development of those parts of the brain responsible for memory and intelligence.
-
Early antibiotic exposure could increase risk of asthma, allergies: study
Researchers from Rutgers University report in a new study that antibiotic use in young children could cause lifelong allergies and asthma issues.
-
'Titanic' staffing crisis leaving at least 14 Ontario hospital units shut down ahead of long weekend
More than a dozen Ontario hospitals are expecting significant staff shortages ahead of the long weekend.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossil discovery suggests the Loch Ness Monster may have once existed
A recent study has found evidence pointing to the possible existence, at one point in time, of the famous Loch Ness Monster.
-
Auction of US$6M dinosaur skeleton prompts ethics debate among scientists
The ancient skeleton of a Gorgosaurus sold at auction for just over US$6 million. Whoever bought it -- which is currently unknown -- now also has the unusual opportunity to name it.
-
Fungal disease posing threat to Sask. bat populations
A fatal fungal disease that affects bat populations has been discovered in Saskatchewan for the first time in Grasslands National Park.
Entertainment
-
Chris Rock jokes he was 'smacked by Suge Smith' after Will Smith apology video
Chris Rock is still not saying how he feels about getting slapped by Will Smith, but he is still making passing jokes about the incident.
-
Netflix sues creators of alleged 'Bridgerton' knockoff
Netflix on Friday sued the creators of an alleged unauthorized musical stage production of its popular period drama 'Bridgerton,' accusing them of copyright infringement after building demand for their knockoff on TikTok.
-
Alex Jones' company files for bankruptcy amid Texas trial to award damages to Sandy Hook families
Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' primary company filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday, an unexpected move that comes as a trial is underway in Texas to determine how much in damages he will have to pay the families of two Sandy Hook victims who sued and won a default judgment against him.
Business
-
Russian energy corporation Gazprom cuts off gas to Latvia
Russia's state-owned natural gas corporation said Saturday it has halted shipments to Latvia because of contract violations.
-
Canadian economy avoids contraction in May, economists expect continued slowdown
The Canadian economy stayed flat in May, with growth slowing down as businesses continue to face supply constraints and rising interest rates, though economists say the current cycle of interest rate increases is expected to continue into the fall.
-
Sri Lanka leader says IMF agreement pushed back after unrest
Sri Lanka's president said Saturday that an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to help pull the bankrupt nation out of its economic crisis has been pushed back to September because of unrest over the past weeks.
Lifestyle
-
A national treasure: Canadian Canoe Museum readies for final portage to its new home
Hundreds of canoes from around the globe and some dating back centuries are being prepared for an epic move that will see them all put on display at the Canadian Canoe Museum’s new $40-million dollar home in Ontario, set to open in 2023.
-
'On de road again,' Caribbean Carnival grand parade returns to Toronto. Here is what you need to know
The sights and sounds of the Caribbean will be taking over Exhibition Place today as the Caribbean Carnival’s grand parade returns to Toronto.
-
Ticket bought in Illinois wins US$1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a US$1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.
Sports
-
Trump says Saudi-funded tour creates 'gold rush' for players
Former U.S. President Donald Trump played another round at his home course Thursday, this one different from so many others. He was part of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational pro-am, put on by a breakaway league he says is creating a 'gold rush' for players.
-
Canadian cyclist Mitchell picks up her second silver of the Commonwealth Games
Kelsey Mitchell raced to silver in the women's track cycling sprint race on Saturday, her second medal of the Commonwealth Games.
-
Russell grabs first F1 pole, Verstappen qualifies 10th
George Russell stole the show Saturday at the Hungarian Grand Prix by earning his first career pole and first of the season for Mercedes, on the same day F1 champion and current points leader Max Verstappen qualified a season-worst 10th.
Autos
-
Russell grabs first F1 pole, Verstappen qualifies 10th
George Russell stole the show Saturday at the Hungarian Grand Prix by earning his first career pole and first of the season for Mercedes, on the same day F1 champion and current points leader Max Verstappen qualified a season-worst 10th.
-
From Buy American to North American: Manchin-Schumer deal amends EV tax credits
The existential crisis confronting Canada's automotive industry may finally be over. U.S. Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have agreed to propose doing away with a tax-credit plan that favoured American-made electric vehicles.
-
Ride-sharing apps rise in Venezuela as public transit decays
Ride-sharing apps like Uber, DiDi and Lyft may have driven across much of the globe, but they haven't yet rolled into Venezuela, where U.S. sanctions and years of hyperinflation and other woes made it difficult to operate. So a handful of local entrepreneurs have started their own ride-sharing apps.