Brazil's welcome of Russian minister prompts U.S. blowback
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday expressed gratitude to Brazil for its approach in pushing for an end to hostilities in Ukraine -- an effort that has irked both Kyiv and the West, and by afternoon prompted an unusually sharp rebuke from the White House.
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has refused to provide weapons to Ukraine while proposing a club of nations including Brazil and China to mediate peace.
On Sunday, Lula told reporters in Abu Dhabi that two nations -- both Russia and Ukraine -- had decided to go to war, and a day earlier in Beijing said the U.S. must stop "stimulating" the continued fighting and start discussing peace. Earlier this month, he suggested Ukraine could cede Crimea to end the war, which the spokesperson for Ukraine's foreign ministry, Oleg Nikolenko, and others rejected.
After meeting Brazil's foreign minister on Monday, Lavrov told reporters in a short press conference that the West has engaged in "a rather tough struggle" to maintain its dominance in world affairs, including economics and geopolitics.
"As for the process in Ukraine, we are grateful to our Brazilian friends for their excellent understanding of this situation's genesis. We are grateful (to them) for striving to contribute to finding ways to settle it," Lavrov said, sitting alongside his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira.
Lula's recent comments, particularly ascribing any blame to Ukraine for Russia's invasion in Feb. 2022, run counter to the position held by the European Union, the U.S. and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. And any talk of a ceasefire is viewed as an opportunity for Russia to regroup its forces for a new offensive. Zelenskyy told The Associated Press last month that a loss anywhere at this stage in the war could put Ukraine's hard-fought momentum at risk.
Vieira, for his part, told reporters that Brazil sees sanctions against Russia as causing negative impacts for the global economy, particularly developing nations, and that Brazil supports an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.
Following the meeting, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby blasted Brazil's approach to the war and for its officials having met Lavrov and Russia's Vladimir Putin in person, while thus far only speaking to Ukrainian officials by phone.
"Brazil has substantively and rhetorically approached this issue by suggesting that the United States and Europe are somehow not interested in peace or that we share responsibility for the war," Kirby told reporters in Washington. "In this case, Brazil is parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda without at all looking at the facts."
Kirby said the Biden administration hoped Lula and others will urge the Russians "to cease the bombing of Ukrainian cities, hospitals and schools, halt the war crimes and the atrocities and, quite frankly, to pull back Russian forces from Ukraine."
Both foreign ministers were meeting with Lula in the afternoon.
As part of his effort to end the war, Lula also has withheld munitions to Ukraine, despite a request from Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Lula has said that sending supplies would mean Brazil entering the war, which he seeks to end.
His administration is seeking to simultaneously develop ties with China, Europe and the U.S. while keeping an open door to Russia. However, his recent remarks may have undermined his effort to secure these competing objectives, said Christopher Garman, managing director for the Americas at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group.
"It's not a good look, when you have the Russian chancellor side by side, and it's the Russian position," Garman said by phone. "The optics do diminish Brazil's credibility as an independent arbiter, but I think that the import is larger precisely because of the current storms that Lula stoked with his comments in China and the UAE."
There were already indications that Moscow had appreciated Lula's stance. One of roughly 50 leaked classified documents on the platform Discord that have been viewed by the AP said that, as of late February, Russia's foreign affairs ministry supported Lula's plan to establish a club of supposedly impartial mediators, as it "would reject the West's `aggressor-victim' paradigm." The item cited electronic surveillance as the source.
Critics have argued that Brazil's position aims to avoid confronting a key supplier of fertilizer for its soybean plantations, exports from which are largely destined for China. Both Russia and China hold permanent seats on the UN Security Council, and Brazil for decades has sought to join them. Lavrov told reporters on Monday that Russia is backing Brazil's bid.
Vinicius Vieira, an international relations professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a university and think tank, said Lula's comments on Ukraine have been "badly calibrated" and that saying Kyiv should cede Crimea would appear to favour Russia.
"The issue of fertilizers is fundamental, but that would be well resolved with Brazil staying neutral, calling all sides to speak, but without saying Ukraine owes something to Russia," Vieira said.
After his stay in Brazil, Lavrov will travel to Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.
In an article published on the website of Russia's Foreign Ministry, as well as in Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, Lavrov appeared to cast the Latin American countries' trade relationship -- notably that between Russia and Brazil, especially concerning fertilizers -- as a backdrop and source of leverage for possible discussions regarding Brazil's continued refusal to provide weapons to Ukraine, which Moscow would like to ensure.
Brazil's foreign minister told reporters that Russia accounts for one-quarter of the South American nation's fertilizer imports, and that he and Lavrov discussed measures to guarantee its influx.
------
Madhani reported from Washington. AP videojournalist Kostya Manenkov contributed from Tallinn, Estonia, and journalist Elise Morton contributed from London
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in March
The latest Consumer Price Index from Statistics Canada shows prices of some staple food items rising more slowly, but remaining high year-over-year.
WestJet pilots vote in favour of strike mandate, could walk before May long weekend
The union representing WestJet pilots says they have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate.
Galen Weston to step back from Loblaw's day-to-day operations as company announces new president
Galen Weston is stepping back from day-to-day operations of Loblaw Companies Ltd. in a senior leadership shuffle that will see a European retail executive take over as president and CEO.
Singh hopes to tax companies where CEOs make 'excessive profits,' in bid to reduce inequality
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh plans to introduce legislation to 'rein in outrageous CEO pay' by increasing the taxes of companies where CEOs make 'excessive' profits.
Expert explains why 'excited delirium' shouldn't be used as a diagnosis in police-involved deaths
A leading Canadian psychiatrist explains why 'excited delirium' should not be cited as the cause in deaths involving police and first-responders.
WATCH | Bodycam video shows Jeremy Renner’s dramatic rescue after snowplow accident
Newly-released footage captures the intense aftermath of the snowplow accident that broke more than 30 of actor Jeremy Renner’s bones on New Year’s Day.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Why all the fuss about Twitter's description of CBC?
Why all the fuss about Twitter describing the CBC as 'government-funded media'? The CBC is government-funded media. It matters little if it’s 69 per cent or 70 per cent It’s a simple fact that it is majority government funded, argues former NDP leader Tom Mulcair.
Here's where to expect picket lines in the event of a PSAC strike
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has released its list of locations where workers will be picketing in the event a deal isn't reached by the Tuesday night deadline.
Mother of Ralph Yarl, Black teen shot after ringing wrong doorbell, speaks out
The mother of Ralph Yarl, the Black teenager shot when he mistakenly went to the wrong Kansas City, Missouri, home to pick up his younger brothers, said her son is crying 'buckets of tears' as he comes to grips with what happened to him.
Canada
-
Here's where to expect picket lines in the event of a PSAC strike
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has released its list of locations where workers will be picketing in the event a deal isn't reached by the Tuesday night deadline.
-
WestJet pilots vote in favour of strike mandate, could walk before May long weekend
The union representing WestJet pilots says they have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate.
-
Canada's inflation rate falls to lowest level since August 2021
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 4.3 per cent in March as higher mortgage interest costs were offset by lower energy prices.
-
Antisemitic incidents down slightly after all-time high in 2021, B'nai Brith says
Reported incidents of antisemitism in Canada declined slightly last year from their all-time peak in 2021, B'nai Brith Canada said Monday, noting that the change is so small as to be "almost insignificant."
-
Expert explains why 'excited delirium' shouldn't be used as a diagnosis in police-involved deaths
A leading Canadian psychiatrist explains why 'excited delirium' should not be cited as the cause in deaths involving police and first-responders.
-
Mont-Tremblant evacuates homes amid flooding, other Quebec cities warn residents
Several municipalities in Quebec's Laurentians region, north of Montreal, are warning residents to take precautions as local rivers spill their banks.
World
-
Alabama birthday girl begged dying brother to 'stay with me'
An Alabama girl's Sweet 16 birthday party ended with her kneeling beside her fatally wounded brother on the blood-slicked floor of a dance studio in small-town Alabama, the bodies of other wounded teens scattered around them.
-
Daylong truce reportedly reached in Sudan goes into effect
A 24-hour cease-fire reportedly reached between Sudan's rival generals has gone into effect on the fourth day of heavy fighting.
-
Italy captures killer bear amid debate on her fate
Authorities in northern Italy captured a bear that fatally mauled a runner and became the focus of a battle over what to do with Italy's growing Alpine brown bear population that was once nearly extinct but has rebounded thanks to a European Union-funded project.
-
Iran renews threats against Israel during Army Day parade
Iran's president on Tuesday reiterated threats against Israel while marking the country's annual Army Day, though he stayed away from criticizing Saudi Arabia as Tehran seeks a detente with the kingdom.
-
Mother of Ralph Yarl, Black teen shot after ringing wrong doorbell, speaks out
The mother of Ralph Yarl, the Black teenager shot when he mistakenly went to the wrong Kansas City, Missouri, home to pick up his younger brothers, said her son is crying 'buckets of tears' as he comes to grips with what happened to him.
-
N.Y. woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner: police
A woman looking for a friend's house in upstate New York was shot to death after the car she was riding in mistakenly went to the wrong address and was met with gunfire in the driveway, authorities said Monday.
Politics
-
Singh hopes to tax companies where CEOs make 'excessive profits,' in bid to reduce inequality
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh plans to introduce legislation to 'rein in outrageous CEO pay' by increasing the taxes of companies where CEOs make 'excessive' profits.
-
Thousands of Canadians missed out on federal housing and dental benefits: report
A new report says hundreds of thousands of Canadians may have missed out on government money intended to help with the rising cost of living because the housing and dental benefits rolled out last year have had "atrocious" take-up.
-
Here's where to expect picket lines in the event of a PSAC strike
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has released its list of locations where workers will be picketing in the event a deal isn't reached by the Tuesday night deadline.
Health
-
The 21-day myth: Study looks at how long it actually takes to form a habit
If your friend successfully cultivated an exercise routine within a couple of weeks and you’re still struggling to develop a consistent schedule for doing your laundry, there’s no need to feel like a failure — according to a new study, there’s no one timeline for forming a habit, and it varies widely depending on the task at hand.
-
BabyTeddy 7-in-1 Convertible Baby Crib poses injury, poisoning risk: Health Canada
Health Canada is warning consumers to stop using the BabyTeddy 7-in-1 Convertible Baby Crib Wooden Baby Cot because of injury and poisoning risks.
-
Why are teen girls in crisis? It's not just social media
Study after study says American youth are in crisis, facing unprecedented mental health challenges that are burdening teen girls in particular. Adults offer theories about what is going on, but what do teens themselves say? Here's a look.
Sci-Tech
-
T. rex skeleton sells for more than US$5M at Zurich auction
Nearly 300 Tyrannosaurus rex bones that were dug up from three sites in the United States and assembled into a single skeleton sold Tuesday at an auction in Switzerland for 4.8 million francs (US$5.3 million), below the expected price.
-
Odd spiral appears amid northern lights in Alaska night sky
Northern light enthusiasts got a surprise mixed in with the green bands of light dancing in the Alaska skies: A light baby blue spiral resembling a galaxy appeared amid the aurora for a few minutes.
-
Federal Court sides with Facebook in privacy case tied to Cambridge Analytica affair
A judge has dismissed the federal privacy watchdog's bid for a declaration that Facebook broke the law governing the use of personal information in a case flowing from the Cambridge Analytica affair.
Entertainment
-
AI-generated Drake and The Weeknd song racks up millions of plays
A new song by two of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B has taken off -- but the artists have nothing to do with the track’s production.
-
DeSantis seeks to control Disney with state oversight powers
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers ratcheted up pressure on Walt Disney World on Monday by announcing legislation that will use the regulatory powers of Florida government to exert unprecedented oversight on the park resort's rides and monorail.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Bodycam video shows Jeremy Renner’s dramatic rescue after snowplow accident
Newly-released footage captures the intense aftermath of the snowplow accident that broke more than 30 of actor Jeremy Renner’s bones on New Year’s Day.
Business
-
These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in March
The latest Consumer Price Index from Statistics Canada shows prices of some staple food items rising more slowly, but remaining high year-over-year.
-
Galen Weston to step back from Loblaw's day-to-day operations as company announces new president
Galen Weston is stepping back from day-to-day operations of Loblaw Companies Ltd. in a senior leadership shuffle that will see a European retail executive take over as president and CEO.
-
WestJet pilots vote in favour of strike mandate, could walk before May long weekend
The union representing WestJet pilots says they have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate.
Lifestyle
-
Why some young Canadians are choosing the DINK lifestyle
Many Canadians are embracing the dual income, no kids (DINK) lifestyle, a term that was coined in the 1980s and is making a resurgence as a result of economic and societal conditions.
-
$64M lottery ticket sold in New Brunswick, largest win ever in Atlantic Canada
Atlantic Lottery is telling people in New Brunswick to check their tickets.
-
COVID-19 travel restrictions in 10 popular destinations for Canadians
Here are the pandemic-related entry requirements and public COVID-19 protocols for 10 of the most popular travel destinations around the world, as well as guidance around what to do if you become sick while abroad.
Sports
-
Russia excluded from men's basketball at 2024 Olympics
Russia has been excluded from qualification for the men's Olympic basketball tournament in Paris next year, basketball's international governing body FIBA said Tuesday.
-
Five things to know about the NHL playoffs
Expect broadcasters to spin a wheel and guess who overtime heroes might be. Expect the odd referee to get an earful, a fan base (or two) to erupt on Twitter over a missed or controversial call. Here are five things to know about this year's NHL playoffs.
-
Outgoing Tennis Canada CEO aims to ace growth for women's game
As he prepares to leave his post, Tennis Canada CEO Michael Downey says there's still work to be done in growing the game -- especially when it comes to getting more girls and women on the court.
Autos
-
Volkswagen unveils electric luxury sedan at China auto show
Volkswagen unveiled an electric luxury sedan that promises a 700-kilometer (435-mile) battery range as global and Chinese automakers displayed their latest SUVs, sedans and muscle cars at the world's biggest auto show Tuesday.
-
How little engines are taking over American cars in a big way
As big V8-powered cars like the Dodge Charger and Challenger approach the end of their lives as production cars, an altogether different sort of gasoline engine has become increasingly common on American roads: the three-cylinder.
-
Irish rally driver Craig Breen killed in accident
Rally driver Craig Breen was killed in an accident Thursday during a test event ahead of a world championship race in Croatia, his team said.