Brazil's presidential campaign kicks off amid violence fears
Brazil's presidential election campaign officially began Tuesday with former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leading all polls against incumbent Jair Bolsonaro amid growing concern of political violence and threats to democracy.
Da Silva, whose two-term presidency ran from 2003 to 2010, has already taken to wearing a bulletproof vest for public appearances. He was scheduled to speak at an engine factory Tuesday morning, but federal police officers asked him to cancel the event due to security concerns, according to his campaign. Instead, the leftist launched his seventh bid for the presidency at a Volkswagen plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo, a manufacturing city outside Sao Paulo where he rose to fame as an union leader in the 1970s.
Bolsonaro revisited the spot in city Juiz de Fora where he was stabbed by a mentally ill man on the campaign trail in 2018. He arrived on a motorcycle surrounded by security guards and wearing a bulletproof vest, unlike in 2018 when he plunged unprotected into the thronging crowd.
Creomar de Souza, founder of political risk consultancy Dharma Politics, told The Associated Press that da Silva's visit to an auto plant is typical of Brazilian symbolism, evoking nostalgia of his first presidential run in 1989 and hinting at his legacy. De Souza added that he expects candidates to attack one another more than present plans for voters.
"I want this election to end as soon as possible with Lula winning it, so there's less risk of violence and more talk about the future," Vanderlei Claudio, a 32-year-old metalworker, said at the event.
And Bolsonaro's return to the site of his stabbing is an attempt to invoke the same outsider profile that enabled the seven-term lawmaker to cruise to victory in 2018, said Mauricio Santoro, a political-science professor at the State University of Rio de Janeiro.
"For Bolsonaro, this is the image of himself as a rebel, anti-system candidate, and the attack on his life is central to that narrative," said Santoro. "For him and his supporters, the man who stabbed him was not a `lone wolf', but part of a conspiracy of the political elite against Bolsonaro."
The race in Latin America's largest democracy is a clash of titans, with all other candidates lagging far behind. Both have been publicly rallying supporters for months, although they hadn't been permitted by the electoral authority to ask for votes nor air advertisements. So far, no debates between da Silva and Bolsonaro have yet been scheduled.
"It's impossible not to be moved, returning to this city," Bolsonaro told the crowd in Juiz de Fora, where people were patted down before being allowed past metal barriers to approach the president's stage. "The memory that I carry with me is of a rebirth. My life was spared by our creator."
After his speech, Bolsonaro made a speedy exit while standing on the bed of a truck, waving to the crowd while tightly encircled by security personnel.
Despite the 2018 attempt on Bolsonaro's life, recent events have caused greater concern his supporters could engage in attacks. Bolsonaro backers surrounded da Silva's car to hurl verbal abuse earlier this year and, in July, one of them killed a local official of da Silva's Workers' Party in the city Foz de Iguacu.
Da Silva's supporters have also been targeted; at a rally in June, a drone sprayed a crowd with a fetid liquid and, at another last month, a man detonated a homemade explosive containing feces. The assailants in both cases were Bolsonaro supporters, according to social media posts reviewed by the AP.
"Lula cancelled his first event due to security risks, and that kind of thing has taken over all camps. I don't think Bolsonaro runs the same risk, but he was stabbed last time," said Carlos Melo, a political-science professor at Insper University in Sao Paulo. "These terrible events are now part of Brazil's elections, and that matters."
Bolsonaro is a staunch pro-gun advocate and has loosened restrictions, enabling his supporters to stock up on firearms and munitions. At the launch of his candidacy on July 24, he asked supporters to swear they would give their lives for freedom, and has repeatedly characterized the race as a battle of good versus evil. His wife, Michelle, said at that same event that the presidential palace had been consecrated to demons before her husband assumed office.
In Sao Bernardo do Campo, da Silva rattled off the Bolsonaro administration's failings during the COVID-19 pandemic – which a Senate investigation found contributed to the world's second-highest death toll – then said, "If there's anyone possessed by the devil, it's that Bolsonaro."
Bolsonaro's supporters frequently cite da Silva's 580 days of imprisonment after he was found guilty of corruption and money laundering. Those convictions ejected da Silva from the 2018 race and cleared the way for Bolsonaro; they were first annulled on procedural grounds by the Supreme Court, which later ruled the judge had been biased and colluded with prosecutors.
Trailing in the polls, the former army captain has sowed concern that he could reject results if he loses the October vote. The far-right leader has raised unfounded doubts about the nation's electronic voting system in use since 1996, notably in a meeting he called with foreign diplomats. His insistence elicited a reaction last week from hundreds of companies and over a million Brazilians who signed a pair of letters demanding the nation's democratic institutions be respected.
When Bolsonaro's candidacy was confirmed, he called on supporters to flood the streets for Sept. 7 independence day celebrations. On that date last year, he declared before tens of thousands of supporters that only God can remove him from power. Analysts have repeatedly expressed concern he is setting the stage to follow the lead of former U.S. President Donald Trump and attempt to cling to power.
Human Rights Watch said Monday that the campaign "is likely to be a critical test for democracy and the rule of law in the country and in Latin America."
"Candidates should condemn political violence and call on their supporters to respect the right of Brazilians to peacefully elect their representatives and to run for office without fear," it said.
------
Savarese reported from Sao Bernardo do Campo. AP writer David Biller contributed from Rio de Janeiro.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet accused of sexual assault in class-action lawsuit
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet is accused of sexual assault in documents tabled in Superior Court Tuesday related to a class-action lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Quebec. The allegations against Ouellet are part of a series of claims made against clergy members that are included in two class-action lawsuits against the church that have been authorized by a judge.
Parents will need a prescription for some children's liquid medication, SickKids warns
Parents of young children will need a prescription for some over-the-counter fever and pain medication due to a shortage in pharmacies, Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children is warning.
B.C. man among first approved for Canada's Vaccine Injury Support Program still waiting for compensation
A B.C. man, who was among the first Canadians approved for Canada's Vaccine Injury Support Program, says he is frustrated with the length of time it is taking to receive compensation.
Lead investigator in N.S. mass shooting says he stands by political interference accusations
The senior Mountie who made allegations of political meddling in the investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting defended his position to members of parliament Tuesday.
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
First possible case of human-to-dog monkeypox transmission 'not surprising,' WHO says
The first possible case of human-to-dog transmission of monkeypox -- recently reported in a couple and their pet in Paris -- had been a theoretical risk up till now, said Dr. Rosamund Lewis, technical lead on the monkeypox response for the World Health Organization.
Are you struggling to pay rent? We want to hear from you
With rental prices rising due to an increase in demand, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadian tenants who may be struggling to afford their home.
Baby rocker, swing recalled over strangulation hazard
Two infant products, manufactured by baby gear company 4moms, are being recalled due to strangulation hazards, according to a consumer product notice issued by Health Canada.
Canada's inflation rate slows in July despite price gains in food, rent, travel
Canada's year-over-year inflation rate slowed to 7.6 per cent in July, with the deceleration largely driven by a decline in gas prices even as prices for food, rent and travel continued to rise.
Canada
-
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet accused of sexual assault in class-action lawsuit
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet is accused of sexual assault in documents tabled in Superior Court Tuesday related to a class-action lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Quebec. The allegations against Ouellet are part of a series of claims made against clergy members that are included in two class-action lawsuits against the church that have been authorized by a judge.
-
Canada's inflation rate slows in July despite price gains in food, rent, travel
Canada's year-over-year inflation rate slowed to 7.6 per cent in July, with the deceleration largely driven by a decline in gas prices even as prices for food, rent and travel continued to rise.
-
Baby rocker, swing recalled over strangulation hazard
Two infant products, manufactured by baby gear company 4moms, are being recalled due to strangulation hazards, according to a consumer product notice issued by Health Canada.
-
Proposed provincial policing plan would bolster Alberta’s rural, remote detachments
An Alberta Provincial Police Service would see sworn officers currently working in administrative positions at larger detachments redeployed to front-line roles in smaller communities, according to a proposed plan released Tuesday.
-
OPINION
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
-
Sunken fishing boat off B.C. shifts into deeper water, leaks fuel in key orca habitat
Crews are working to drain fuel from a sunken fish boat in U.S. waters just east of Vancouver Island before it fouls a key feeding ground for endangered southern resident killer whales. An update from the U.S. Coast Guard says the 15-metre Aleutian Isle has shifted since it went down Saturday off Washington state, near San Juan Island, roughly 25 kilometres east of Victoria.
World
-
Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack
Explosions and fires ripped through an ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Crimea on Tuesday in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week, forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 people.
-
Liz Cheney braces for loss as Trump tested in Wyoming and Alaska
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a leader in the Republican resistance to former U.S. President Donald Trump, is fighting to save her seat in the House on Tuesday as voters weigh in on the direction of the GOP in two deep-red states.
-
Reports: Israel carried out Gaza strike that killed 5 minors
A Palestinian human rights group and an Israeli newspaper reported Tuesday that an explosion in a cemetery that killed five Palestinian children during the latest flare-up in Gaza was caused by an Israeli airstrike and not an errant Palestinian rocket.
-
Journalist killed in northern Mexico, 14th to die this year
An independent journalist has been found dead in northern Mexico, prosecutors said Tuesday, bringing to 14 the number of reporters and media workers killed so far this year, which has been one of the deadliest ever for the profession.
-
Cowboys For Trump leader fighting to keep job in New Mexico
Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin is fighting to keep his seat as a New Mexico county commissioner as he faces possible removal and disqualification from public office for his participation in last year's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
-
Leaders of Ukraine, Turkey and UN to meet Thursday in Lviv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday to review the deal allowing Ukrainian grain to be shipped to world markets to help alleviate the global grain crisis and discuss diplomatic ways to end the six-month-old war.
Politics
-
Lead investigator in N.S. mass shooting says he stands by political interference accusations
The senior Mountie who made allegations of political meddling in the investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting defended his position to members of parliament Tuesday.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Advice given to witness worries former judge
A former Supreme Court of Canada judge working with the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting says he's worried the federal Justice Department has been discouraging witnesses from being forthcoming with relevant evidence.
-
Public hearings in Emergencies Act inquiry to start in September
The inquiry into Ottawa's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act during protests in February will start its public hearings next month.
Health
-
First possible case of human-to-dog monkeypox transmission 'not surprising,' WHO says
The first possible case of human-to-dog transmission of monkeypox -- recently reported in a couple and their pet in Paris -- had been a theoretical risk up till now, said Dr. Rosamund Lewis, technical lead on the monkeypox response for the World Health Organization.
-
Parents will need a prescription for some children's liquid medication, SickKids warns
Parents of young children will need a prescription for some over-the-counter fever and pain medication due to a shortage in pharmacies, Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children is warning.
-
WHO vows nothing 'ridiculous' as public submits ideas to rename monkeypox
Poxy McPoxface, TRUMP-22 or Mpox: these some of the ideas sent in by the public to the World Health Organization as it seeks a new name for monkeypox.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. Air Force tests nuclear-capable long-range missile
The U.S. Air Force on Tuesday tested an unarmed nuclear-capable long-range missile, according to the Air Force Global Strike Command.
-
Snoopy, mannequins and Apollo 11 items will swing by the moon aboard Artemis I
While no human crew will travel aboard NASA's Artemis I mission, that doesn't mean the Orion spacecraft will be empty. When the Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule, scheduled for liftoff on August 29, set off on a trip beyond the moon, the spacecraft will be carrying some special items on board including three mannequins, toys and even an Amazon Alexa.
-
Drought reveals Welsh village submerged by reservoir in 19th century
Lake Vyrnwy -- a reservoir in Powys, Wales -- has evaporated enough to expose the vestiges of the village Llanwddyn.
Entertainment
-
Olivia Rodrigo to induct Alanis Morissette into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame
Pop star Olivia Rodrigo will usher Alanis Morissette into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame next month.
-
Bryce Dallas Howard says she was paid less than Chris Pratt for 'Jurassic World' films
Actress Bryce Dallas Howard said she was paid 'so much less' than her co-star Chris Pratt for their work in the 'Jurassic World' films.
-
Medical investigator rules Baldwin set shooting an accident
The fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin last year was an accident, according to a determination made by New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports. The medical investigator's report was made public Monday by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office along with numerous reports from the FBI on the revolver and ammunition that were collected following the shooting.
Business
-
OPINION
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
-
CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts up 1.1 per cent in July
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in July edged higher compared with June despite a slowdown in urban starts.
-
Hudson's Bay is teaming up with Mountain Equipment Co.
Hudson's Bay Co. is teaming up with Mountain Equipment Co. to offer the outdoor retailer's goods at three department stores and on its website.
Lifestyle
-
Norway group wants to erect statue of euthanized walrus
A private fundraising campaign is underway in Norway to erect a statue of a walrus that drew crowds of spectators but was euthanized Sunday after authorities concluded the massive marine mammal posed a risk to humans.
-
Snoop Dogg's Snoop Loopz is entering the cereal game
Snoop Loopz is a brand new cereal from Snoop Dogg's Broadus Foods line that he co-founded with fellow rapper Percy 'Master P' Miller.
-
How to protect yourself against fraudsters when travelling
Chloe D'Agostini was at a co-working cafe while living abroad when someone walked in, sat down beside her, and discretely stole her wallet from her bag.
Sports
-
Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension
Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test.
-
ESPN's Stephen A Smith has memoir coming in January 2023
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has a memoir coming out next year.
-
Summer, increased scrutiny to blame for small crowds at world juniors: Hockey Canada
Empty seats have been a staple at the unusual world junior hockey championship in Edmonton this month — and Hockey Canada says scandals surrounding the organization are, in part, holding fans back.
Autos
-
GM recalls 484K big SUVs in U.S. to fix problem third-row seat belts
General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.
-
You can buy a Dodge Challenger convertible as the model ends its run
The modern Dodge Challenger muscle car and the closely related Dodge Charger four-door sedan are ending their long production runs next year.
-
Germany: 1 dead after self-driving BMW veers into traffic
A test car with autonomous steering capability veered into oncoming traffic in Germany, killing one person and seriously injuring nine others, police said Tuesday.