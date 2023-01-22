Brazil's new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation
Shaking a traditional rattle, Brazil's incoming head of Indigenous affairs recently walked through every corner of the agency's headquarters -- even its coffee room -- as she invoked help from ancestors during a ritual cleansing.
The ritual carried extra meaning for Joenia Wapichana, Brazil's first Indigenous woman to command the agency charged with protecting the Amazon rainforest and its people. Once she is sworn in next month under newly inaugurated President Luiz Inacio da Silva, Wapichana promises to clean house at an agency that critics say has allowed the Amazon's resources to be exploited at the expense of the environment.
As Wapichana performed the ritual, Indigenous people and government officials enthusiastically chanted "Yoohoo! Funai is ours!" -- a reference to the agency she will lead.
Environmentalists, Indigenous people and voters sympathetic to their causes were important to Lula's narrow victory over former President Jair Bolsonaro. Now Lula is seeking to fulfill campaign pledges he made to them on a wide range of issues, from expanding Indigenous territories to halting a surge in illegal deforestation.
To carry out these goals, Lula is appointing well-known environmentalists and Indigenous people to key positions at Funai and other agencies that Bolsonaro had filled with allies of agribusiness and military officers.
In Lula's previous two terms as president, he had a mixed record on environmental and Indigenous issues. And he is certain to face obstacles from pro-Bolsonaro state governors who still control swaths of the Amazon. But experts say Lula is taking the right first steps.
The federal officials Lula has already named to key posts "have the national and international prestige to reverse all the environmental destruction that we have suffered over these four years of the Bolsonaro government," said George Porto Ferreira, an analyst at Ibama, Brazil's environmental law-enforcement agency.
Bolsonaro's supporters, meanwhile, fear that Lula's promise of stronger environmental protections will hurt the economy by reducing the amount of land open for development, and punish people for activities that had previously been allowed. Some supporters with ties to agribusiness have been accused of providing financial and logistical assistance to rioters who earlier this month stormed Brazil's presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court.
When Bolsonaro was president, he defanged Funai and other agencies responsible for environmental oversight. This enabled deforestation to soar to its highest level since 2006, as developers and miners who took land from Indigenous people faced few consequences.
Between 2019 and 2022, the number of fines handed out for illegal activities in the Amazon declined by 38 per cent compared with the previous four years, according an analysis of Brazilian government data by the Climate Observatory, a network of environmental nonprofit groups.
One of the strongest signs yet of Lula's intentions to reverse these trends was his decision to return Marina Silva to lead the country's environmental ministry. Silva formerly held the job between 2003 and 2008, a period when deforestation declined by 53 per cent. A former rubber-tapper from Acre state, Silva resigned after clashing with government and agribusiness leaders over environmental policies she deemed to be too lenient.
Silva strikes a strong contrast with Bolsonaro's first environment minister, Ricardo Salles, who had never set foot in the Amazon when he took office in 2019 and resigned two years later following allegations that he had facilitated the export of illegally felled timber.
Other measures Lula has taken in support of the Amazon and its people include:
- Signing a decree that would rejuvenate the most significant international effort to preserve the rainforest -- the Amazon Fund. The fund, which Bolsonaro had gutted, has received more than $1.2 billion, mostly from Norway, to help pay for sustainable development of the Amazon.
- Revoking a Bolsonaro decree that allowed mining in Indigenous and environmental protection areas.
- Creating a Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, which will oversee everything from land boundaries to education. This ministry will be led by Sonia Guajajara, the country's first Indigenous woman in such a high government post.
"It won't be easy to overcome 504 years in only four years. But we are willing to use this moment to promote a take-back of Brazil's spiritual force," Guajajara said during her induction ceremony, which was delayed by the damage pro-Bolsonaro rioters caused to the presidential palace.
The Amazon rainforest, which covers an area twice the size of India, acts as a buffer against climate change by absorbing large amounts of carbon dioxide. But Bolsonaro viewed management of the Amazon as an internal affair, causing Brazil's global reputation to take a hit. Lula is trying to undo that damage.
During the UN's climate summit in Egypt in November, Lula pledged to end all deforestation by 2030 and announced his country's intention to host the COP30 climate conference in 2025. Brazil had been scheduled to host the event in 2019, but Bolsonaro canceled it in 2018 right after he was elected.
While Lula has ambitious environmental goals, the fight to protect the Amazon faces complex hurdles. For example, getting cooperation from local officials won't be easy.
Six out of nine Amazonian states are run by Bolsonaro allies. Those include Rondonia, where settlers of European descent control local power and have dismantled environmental legislation through the state assembly; and Acre, where a lack of economic opportunities is driving rubber-tappers who had long fought to preserve the rainforest to take up cattle grazing instead.
The Amazon has also been plagued for decades by illegal gold mining, which employs tens of thousands of people in Brazil and other countries, such as Peru and Venezuela. The illegal mining causes mercury contamination of rivers that Indigenous peoples rely upon for fishing and drinking.
"Its main cause is the state's absence," says Gustavo Geiser, a forensics expert with the Federal Police who has worked in the Amazon for over 15 years.
One area where Lula has more control is in designating Indigenous territories, which are the best preserved regions in the Amazon.
Lula is under pressure to create 13 new Indigenous territories -- a process that had stalled under Bolsonaro, who kept his promise not to grant "one more inch" of land to Indigenous peoples.
A major step will be to expand the size of Uneiuxi, part of one of the most remote and culturally diverse regions of the world that is home to 23 peoples. The process of expanding the boundaries of Uneiuxi started four decades ago, and the only remaining step is a presidential signature, which will increase its size by 37% to 551,000 hectares (2,100 square miles).
"Lula already indicated that he would not have any problem doing that," said Kleber Karipuna, a close aide of Guajajara.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
10 killed, 10 hurt in mass shooting at L.A. dance studio following Lunar New Year celebration
A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect in the latest mass shooting tragedy in an American community.
Russia official warns West of destruction for arming Ukraine
The speaker of Russia's parliament warned Sunday that countries supplying Ukraine with more powerful weapons risked their own destruction, a message that followed new pledges of armoured vehicles, air defence systems and other equipment but not the battle tanks Kyiv requested.
Ukrainians mourning at least 59 dead in places many considered safe from the war
A small broom and dustpan in hand, Olga Prenzilevich cleans up the debris along the road in a sleepy Kyiv suburb next to a cordoned-off mound of charred vehicles and misshapen wreckage. This is the hard lesson Ukrainians have had to learn in a week of mourning at least 59 dead in places that many considered safe from the violence of the war against Russia, now in its 11th month.
As Haitian gangs expand control, cop's family is left shaken
Every day when Marie Carmel Daniel's husband put on his flak vest and walked out the door for another day of fighting Haiti's gangs, she wondered if he would come home that night. Friday was the day he didn't.
Ontario pediatric hospitals ask for help to deal with backlog of 12K surgeries
Nearly 12,000 children are on a wait list for surgeries across Ontario, a situation officials at four major pediatric hospitals say is part of a much bigger problem they need help from the province to solve.
Defence minister won’t say whether Canada is willing to send battle tanks to Ukraine
Defence Minister Anita Anand says she has “no news to share” on whether Canada is willing to send some of its battle tanks to Ukraine — should Germany greenlight the export — following a meeting of 50 allied defence leaders this week.
Mourners at Graceland to bid farewell to Lisa Marie Presley
Hundreds of people gathered on the front lawn of Graceland on a gray, chilly Sunday morning in Memphis to mourn the death and remember the life of Lisa Marie Presley, who died earlier this month.
China rings in Year of Rabbit with most COVID rules lifted
People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict 'zero-COVID' policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago.
How will the WHO's decision on COVID emergency declaration affect Canada?
Next week, the WHO will decide if the COVID-19 pandemic is still a global emergency. Public officials say this decision will be important as they urge Canadians to get boosters and to stay vigilant.
Canada
-
Relatives shocked by identification of First World War soldier a century after being reported missing
The family of a man who fought and died in the First World War say they thought they were being scammed at first when they got the call asking for a DNA sample to identify their distant relative.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador to hold emergency debate about ongoing ambulance strike
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey is calling for an emergency sitting of the legislature to address an ongoing ambulance strike.
-
Nelson, B.C. police officer dies from injuries more than a week after deadly avalanche
The second B.C. police officer caught in an avalanche while skiing in the backcountry near Kaslo earlier this month has died.
-
Trek of a lifetime: Montreal woman sets new record after reaching South Pole on skis
Not only did Montrealer Caroline Cote make it to the South Pole on her own, she did it faster than any woman on skis before her, shattering the previous record by five days.
-
How will the WHO's decision on COVID emergency declaration affect Canada?
Next week, the WHO will decide if the COVID-19 pandemic is still a global emergency. Public officials say this decision will be important as they urge Canadians to get boosters and to stay vigilant.
-
'Homicide in slow motion': Police urged to tackle stalking amid rise of tracking tech
Tracking technology, like AirTags, gives stalkers even more access to already vulnerable women, according to Battered Women's Support Services in Vancouver.
World
-
Russia official warns West of destruction for arming Ukraine
The speaker of Russia's parliament warned Sunday that countries supplying Ukraine with more powerful weapons risked their own destruction, a message that followed new pledges of armoured vehicles, air defence systems and other equipment but not the battle tanks Kyiv requested.
-
As Haitian gangs expand control, cop's family is left shaken
Every day when Marie Carmel Daniel's husband put on his flak vest and walked out the door for another day of fighting Haiti's gangs, she wondered if he would come home that night. Friday was the day he didn't.
-
10 killed, 10 hurt in mass shooting at L.A. dance studio following Lunar New Year celebration
A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect in the latest mass shooting tragedy in an American community.
-
FBI searched Biden home, found documents marked classified
The FBI searched U.S. President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Del., on Friday and located additional documents with classified markings and also took possession of some of his handwritten notes, the president's lawyer said Saturday.
-
Brazil's new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation
Shaking a traditional rattle, Brazil's incoming head of Indigenous affairs recently walked through every corner of the agency's headquarters -- even its coffee room -- as she invoked help from ancestors during a ritual cleansing.
-
Israel's Netanyahu fires Cabinet ally, heeding court ruling
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired a key Cabinet ally on Sunday, heeding a Supreme Court ruling commanding him to do so and deepening a rift over the power of the courts.
Politics
-
Defence minister won’t say whether Canada is willing to send battle tanks to Ukraine
Defence Minister Anita Anand says she has “no news to share” on whether Canada is willing to send some of its battle tanks to Ukraine — should Germany greenlight the export — following a meeting of 50 allied defence leaders this week.
-
Federal cabinet set for three-day retreat in Hamilton ahead of Parliament's return
The ongoing affordability crunch and the threat of a looming recession will be front and centre as the federal Liberal cabinet holds a post-holiday cabinet retreat this week.
-
Federal government, Public Service Alliance of Canada agree to head to mediation
The Treasury Board and the Public Service Alliance of Canada have agreed to mediation in a contract dispute involving 11,000 federal public servants working in technical services.
Health
-
How will the WHO's decision on COVID emergency declaration affect Canada?
Next week, the WHO will decide if the COVID-19 pandemic is still a global emergency. Public officials say this decision will be important as they urge Canadians to get boosters and to stay vigilant.
-
Ontario pediatric hospitals ask for help to deal with backlog of 12K surgeries
Nearly 12,000 children are on a wait list for surgeries across Ontario, a situation officials at four major pediatric hospitals say is part of a much bigger problem they need help from the province to solve.
-
Explainer: Pharmacists address questions over new prescribing powers in Ontario
Since new legislation came into effecton Jan. 1 allowing Ontario pharmacists to prescribe for 13 "minor ailments," some doctors have taken to social media to voice concerns.
Sci-Tech
-
Instagram rolls out 'quiet mode' for when users want to focus
Instagram announced a new feature called "quiet mode," which aims to help users focus and set boundaries with friends and followers.
-
Don't tell mom: Quebec girl, 6, secretly racks up $2,100 Amazon bill
A Montreal-area mother says she was shocked to learn her clever six-year-old daughter was able to buy more than $2,100 worth of purchases on her Amazon account right under her nose.
-
New emperor penguin colony discovered in Antarctica
Scientists have discovered a new emperor penguin colony in Antarctica using satellite mapping technology from the sky.
Entertainment
-
Mourners at Graceland to bid farewell to Lisa Marie Presley
Hundreds of people gathered on the front lawn of Graceland on a gray, chilly Sunday morning in Memphis to mourn the death and remember the life of Lisa Marie Presley, who died earlier this month.
-
Rapper Young Thug and co-defendant conducted in-court drug transaction, prosecutors say
Grammy-winning rapper Young Thug and a racketeering co-defendant conducted a hand-to-hand drug transaction during a court hearing, prosecutors said in a motion filed in Atlanta.
-
'Rust' will be completed and still star Alec Baldwin as he faces involuntary manslaughter charges in death of crew member, attorney says
Alec Baldwin, who is set to face involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of a crew member during a "Rust" film rehearsal, will continue starring as the lead role, a production attorney says.
Business
-
'PR job' or antidote to 'groupthink'? Bank of Canada to offer policy-meeting minutes
The Bank of Canada will offer minutes from its policy-setting meeting this week for the first time in its history, a move some analysts say will help restore credibility lost last year amid soaring inflation and encourage out-of-the-box thinking.
-
Nearly US$700 million seized from FTX founder Bankman-Fried
U.S. federal prosecutors have seized nearly US$700 million in assets from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in January, largely in the form of Robinhood stock, according to a Friday court filing.
-
Wave of tech layoffs tips power back in favour of employers in sector
Members of Canada's technology industry say another wave of layoffs the sector saw this week is tipping the power dynamic back in favour of employers.
Lifestyle
-
Ottawa gardeners are finding ways to bring sustainability to their urban spaces
As food prices continue to climb, more people are also turning their love for gardening into a way to save money.
-
Ontario woman says she was too shocked to tell her mother she'd won $60M Lotto Max jackpot
An Ontario woman said she was left so speechless after learning she had won a $60-million Lotto Max jackpot, she couldn't even tell her mother the good news during their 30-minute drive home.
-
Financial success is the top priority for Gen Z when choosing jobs: survey
Financial success is the top priority for Gen Z when it comes to choosing jobs, according to a new survey by jobs website Indeed.
Sports
-
Rybakina beats Swiatek, Ostapenko tops Gauff in Australia
There will not be a showdown between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff at the Australian Open. Instead, it will be the players who beat them Sunday -- reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko -- who face off for a semifinal berth.
-
New NHL Indigenous hockey cards flying off the shelves at Winnipeg shop
A new collection of hockey cards is celebrating Indigenous NHL players who were never featured on cards during their careers.
-
Brooke Henderson stalls but still leads by three strokes in LPGA season opener
Canadian Brooke Henderson went from complete control of her game for two days to having to scratch out a good score Saturday. The result was a 3-under 69 and a three-shot lead in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.
Autos
-
Ford CEO Farley makes professional racing debut at Daytona
Tucked in the back corner of an outpost paddock at Daytona International Speedway stood the chief executive of Ford, leaning against a cart having a casual conversation with the heads of The Wood Brothers Racing team.
-
Obnoxiously loud car? A traffic camera in N.Y.C. might be listening
One of New York City's traffic cameras equipped with sound meters are capable of identifying souped-up cars and motorbikes emitting an illegal amount of street noise. At least 71 drivers have gotten tickets so far for violating noise rules during a yearlong pilot program of the system.
-
New tricks leading to alarming rate of car thefts in Toronto
At least 32 cars have been stolen In Toronto each day so far in 2023, a surprising figure spurring calls for car manufacturers to catch up in a digital arms race with tech-savvy thieves.