Brazil's Bolsonaro tells Supreme Court election 'is over'
'Tip of the iceberg:' Report finds 252 school personnel accused of sexual offences
A report from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection says 252 current or former school personnel committed or were accused of committing offences of a sexual nature against 548 children over a five-year span.
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau talks parental leave and friendship with Meghan on 'Archetypes' podcast
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appeared on a podcast hosted by the Duchess of Sussex, where the two talked about motherhood and reminisced about their friendship.
Canadian in custody after allegedly killing Mexican police officer
A Canadian man was in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a police officer responding to a call in the Mexican resort town of Tulum, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Julie Powell, food writer behind 'Julie & Julia,' dead at 49
Julie Powell, a bestselling author who chronicled her efforts to prepare every recipe in Julia Child's "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," which later inspired the movie "Julie & Julia," died Oct. 26 at her home in New York. She was 49.
Why Russia's pullout from Ukraine grain deal will impact prices in Canada
Russia's recent pullout from a deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain will likely impact prices in Canada.
Archeologists say climate change is gravely impacting the preservation of artifacts and significant cultural sites
A group of archeologists and scientists warn the effects of climate change are impacting the preservation of some of the world’s most famous cultural sites and ancient artifacts that have yet to be discovered.
Deadly crowd crushes can be prevented. Here's why the tragedy in Itaewon happened and what needs to be done differently
After 150 people were killed in a tragic crowd crush in South Korea over the weekend, CTVNews.ca spoke to several academics whose research focuses on crowd crushes and surges about what went wrong, how crowds can be managed safely and how to protect yourself.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King, lawyer to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
More key "Freedom Convoy" players are expected to testify today at a federal inquiry into last winter's weeks-long protests -- including high-profile organizer Pat King.
5 things to know for Wednesday, November 2, 2022
A look at why Russia pulling out from the Ukraine grain deal might impact prices in Canada, a Canadian man was taken into custody after allegedly killing a Mexican police officer, and the Emergencies Act inquiry hears directly from 'Freedom Convoy' organizers. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Check your tickets: Lotto Max player in Eastern Ontario wins $60M jackpot
Someone east of Ottawa is $60 million richer after Tuesday’s Lotto Max jackpot.
Education workers await Ontario's response to counter-offer as strike looms
A union representing 55,000 education workers set to strike says it hopes to hear back today from the government on a counter-offer.
Police from across the Canada, parts of U.S. expected at slain B.C. Mountie's regimental funeral
Law enforcement officers from agencies across British Columbia, Canada and parts of the United States are expected to be in attendance Wednesday to pay their respects to murdered Burnaby RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang.
Families, friends struggle to cope after Seoul crush
As bereaved families and friends struggle to make sense of a Halloween crowd crush that killed 156 people in South Korea's capital, their grief is mixed with anger about officials' failure to employ crowd controls.
North Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air raid alert in South
Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles Wednesday, at least one of them in its direction and landing near the rivals' tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area.
Saudis in U.S. targeted as kingdom cracks down on dissent
Over the last five years, Saudi surveillance, intimidation and pursuit of Saudis on U.S. soil have intensified as the kingdom steps up repression under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to the FBI.
3 tragedies in Asia take hundreds of lives in 1 month
More than 400 people died in October in a series of crowd-related disasters in Asia, when a bridge packed with revellers collapsed in India, Halloween partiers were crushed in South Korea's capital, and spectators fled a stadium in Indonesia after police fired tear gas.
An Iowa man's wrong turn led him to a burning house. His quick action saved four siblings asleep inside
Members of a Iowa family were able to escape their burning home after a driver, who had wound up on their street by mistake, saw the flames and rushed to wake them up.
Israel's Netanyahu appears to edge toward victory after vote
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared headed toward victory Wednesday, with some 85% of the ballots from national elections counted and showing that voters gave him and his far-right allies what looks like a majority in the country's parliament.
Conservatives' Poilievre pushing for federal audit of ArriveCan app contracts
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for an audit into the federal government's border application ArriveCan, suggesting the Liberals should be cutting as much 'wasteful spending' as possible.
Emergencies Act inquiry hears from 'Freedom Convoy' organizers about power struggles, protest origins
The national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act began hearing directly from 'Freedom Convoy' protest organizers on Tuesday. From descriptions of a 'power struggle' between various factions, to the role TikTok played in sparking the cross-Canada convoys, here's some key moments from Tuesday's testimony.
Trudeau calls out Ontario's use of notwithstanding clause to prevent education strike
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the Ontario government was wrong to use the notwithstanding clause to 'keep kids in school' and legislate a contract with more than 55,000 education workers.
Invasive mosquitoes could unravel malaria progress in Africa
Scientists say an invasive mosquito species was likely responsible for a large malaria outbreak in Ethiopia earlier this year, a finding that experts called a worrying sign that progress against the disease is at risk of unravelling.
Dozens of recommendations in overdose and drug toxicity report by B.C. MLAs
An all-party committee at British Columbia's legislature has released a report on drug toxicity and overdose deaths that calls for dozens of urgent steps from the province to address the deadly crisis.
Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of futility
New research shows vaccinating pregnant women helped protect their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus called RSV that fills hospitals with wheezing babies each fall.
Look up! Meteor showers, a lunar eclipse and Uranus at opposition among major astronomical events for November
Astronomy enthusiasts have much to look forward to this November as meteor showers, a lunar eclipse and Uranus shining at its brightest are among the major events visible in the night sky this month.
Musk says Twitter will charge US$8 per month for Blue service
Twitter will charge US$8 a month for its Blue service, which may include its sought-after 'verified' badge, new boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday as he seeks to boost subscriptions and make the social media network less reliant on ads.
Kanye West comments on fallout from his antisemitic remarks
After a week of financial fallout following antisemitic remarks on social media and in interviews, Kanye West is commenting on those thoughts, as well as what he's said about George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Taylor Swift announces 27-date US stadium tour in 2023
Fresh off one of her biggest album launches of her career, Taylor Swift announced a new U.S. stadium tour starting in 2023, with international dates to follow.
Global benchmarks mostly rise, markets await Fed rate moves
Global shares were mostly higher Wednesday while Chinese benchmarks surged ahead of a decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on an interest rate increase to curb inflation.
Addressing supply issues not substitute for rate hikes, says Bank of Canada official
Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers says addressing supply problems could help ease inflationary pressures but such policies wouldn't substitute the need for higher interest rates.
Canada Goose reports $3.3M Q2 profit, cuts guidance for full year
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. reported its quarterly profit fell compared with a year ago and lowered its full-year financial guidance due to COVID-19 restrictions in China that are weighing on the company and worries about the global economy.
How Canadians can save money when booking winter vacations in 2023
With many popular vacation destinations open to Canadians again since travel restrictions were dropped earlier this year, a travel expert advises those looking to book a winter trip to start booking now. Read Loren Christie’s tips on CTVNews.ca
An etiquette guide for the 21st century: Emily Post's tome gets an upgrade
Embracing without permission. Disparaging one parent in front of children struggling with divorce. Flaunting privilege. Being a bad listener or, worse, a terrible loser. The world and all its interactional black holes would likely have Emily Post spewing her tea.
A look at the players who won't be at the World Cup in Qatar
Some big names will be missing from the tournament in Qatar because of injuries or because their countries didn't qualify.
Blue Jays first baseman Guerrero wins American League Gold Glove Award
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has won his first career American League Gold Glove Award.
Canada wins bronze at gymnastic worlds, first ever world medal in team event
Canada has made history at the world artistic gymnastics championships by winning bronze in the women's team event. It's the country's first ever world medal in the team event, and earns them a berth in the event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Uber revenue jumps 72 per cent on strong demand for rides
Uber on Tuesday reported US$8.3 billion in revenue for the three months ending in September, a 72% increase from the prior year, fuelled by strong demand for rides and meal deliveries even as inflation and recession fears weigh on consumers.
'I was just ecstatic': 1970s muscle car found abandoned in Selkirk less than a day after theft
A 1970 muscle car that was stolen from the driveway of a Winnipeg man was found abandoned on a back road in Selkirk less than a day after the theft.
McLaren plucks away Ganassi sponsor and Kanaan for Indy 500
The tit-for-tat war between Zak Brown and Chip Ganassi took another turn Tuesday when Arrow McLaren SP announced it had signed both a Ganassi sponsor and Tony Kanaan to drive the Indianapolis 500.