Brazil's Bolsonaro open to hosting U.S military base
In this Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019 photo, supporters of Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro display a giant banner of him on his inauguration day in Brasilia, Brazil. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, January 4, 2019 10:01AM EST
SAO PAULO -- Brazil's new president says he is open to hosting a U.S. military base to counter Russian influence in the region.
Far-right former Brazilian army captain Jair Bolsonaro made the suggestion in a TV interview Thursday night.
Bolsonaro, who took office on Tuesday, is a fan of U.S. President Donald Trump.
In the interview to the SBT network, Bolsonaro said he is worried about Russia's closeness with Venezuelan leftist President Nicolas Maduro.
Russia and Venezuela had a joint training mission in the South American nation in December. The initiative was criticized by U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Maduro, who will begin another term in office on Jan. 10 after a heavily criticized election, has accused Trump of plotting to remove him.
Bolsonaro has frequently criticized Maduro, calling him a "dictator."