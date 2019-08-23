Brazil's Bolsonaro may send army to contain Amazon fires
The Associated Press
Published Friday, August 23, 2019 9:47AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 23, 2019 9:51AM EDT
RIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he's leaning toward sending the army to help fight Amazon fires that have alarmed people across the globe.
In brief remarks to reporters Friday, Bolsonaro said he'd act on that plan within hours.
Bolsonaro has come under increasing international pressure to contain the fires in the Amazon, a region that produces vast amounts of oxygen and is considered crucial in efforts to contain global warming.
France's government on Friday accused Bolsonaro of lying about his environmental commitments and said it would oppose a major European trade deal that would benefit Brazil.
Brazilian experts have reported a record number of wildfires across the country this year, up 84 per cent over the same period in 2018.
